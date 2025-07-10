Federal Raids Hit Glass House Farms Locations on Central Coast

Dozens of military-style vehicles, reportedly with ICE and the U.S. National Guard, conducted raids at two Central Coast cannabis farms Thursday morning, causing a chaotic scene at both the locations as videos spread on social media while the raids were occurring.

The 805 Immigrant Coalition and 805 UndocuFund confirmed that the raids were happening just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, sending out urgent community alerts about the large-scale raids at Glass House Farms locations in Carpinteria and Camarillo.

“Both locations have multiple ICE vehicles and agents on the ground,” the alert said, calling on citizens to “show up to the scene to protect workers.”

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick confirmed that local law enforcement was not involved with the ICE activity in Carpinteria in any capacity, though she said the Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from concerned citizens.

Videos of more than a dozen SUVs and other military-style vehicles were posted on social media prior to the raids, with immigrant rights advocates warning that a convoy was headed from Ventura toward Santa Barbara County.

Military-style vehicles, reportedly with ICE and the U.S. National Guard, conducted raids Thursday morning at Glass House Farms on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

Military-style vehicles, reportedly with ICE and the U.S. National Guard, conducted raids Thursday morning at Glass House Farms on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria. | Credit: 805 Immigrant Coalition

Military-style vehicles, reportedly with ICE and the U.S. National Guard, conducted raids Thursday morning at Glass House Farms on Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria. | Credit: 805 Immigrant Coalition

By 10:30 a.m., advocates with VC Defensa were already on scene at the Glass House Farms location at 645 Laguna Road in Camarillo, where white SUVs could be seen attempting to make entry into the property. Armed National Guards in full military gear and plainclothes agents in vests could be seen lining the road outside. In one video taken at noon, a line of agents can be seen shooting tear gas canisters at protesters gathered near Laguna Drive and Wood Road.

A similar scene unfolded Thursday morning at Glass House Farms at 5601 Casitas Pass in Carpinteria, where witnesses reported dozens of masked agents blocking the entrance to the nursery. Family members of the farmworkers on site said the presence created a climate of fear and intimidation.

Members of the 805 Immigrant Rapid Response Network are on the ground now recording and offering support for those impacted.

“If you have family that work at either location of Glass House Farms in Carpineria or Camarillo, please reach out to us if they are detained,” the 805 Immigrant Coalition posted in a statement at around noon. “We can connect you to support them.”

ICE and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for information regarding the two raids.

For more information on how to support families impacted by immigration enforcement, visit 805 Immigrant Coalition’s social media pages.