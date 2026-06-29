‘Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara’ at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Theresa Briley as Lady Liberty in State Street Independence Day Parade, 1986. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Vic Mitten. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is hosting Independence Day celebrations, “Stars, Stripes & Santa Barbara,” featuring a benefit concert with Doublewide Kings on July 1 as well as a pop-up photography exhibition from their recently acquired archives from the Santa Barbara News-Press. Open to the public on July 1, 2, 3, and 5, and displayed in the courtyard, the exhibit will feature black-and-white photographs taken by Santa Barbara News-Press photographers from 1955 through the 1980s Santa Barbara summers.

At the benefit concert, the Doublewide Kings will play iconic rock ‘n’ roll tunes with both classic 1970s era songs by The Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead, Neil Young and Van Morrison, as well as original songs to stir the Americana spirit. The five-member Santa Barbara–based band includes Palmer Jackson Jr., Cord Pereira, Robert Teneyck, Charlie Crisafulli, and John Simpson. They perform throughout the region, including an ongoing collaboration with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The museum recently purchased the physical News-Press archives, materials that filled more than 1,500 boxes, preserving more than 150 years of local stories and approximately one million photographs documenting the community. “This pop-up is another way we’re keeping our community’s treasured memories alive, and the benefit concert will support ongoing preservation of the News-Press archives so future generations can access and enjoy them,” said Dacia Harwood, the Museum’s executive director.

Military in State Street Independence Day Parade, c. 1985. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Steve Malone. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Fireworks above La Playa Stadium, 1984. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Len Wood. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Firetruck in State Street Independence Day Parade, 1983. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Bob Ponce. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Old Mission Art Festival, 1983. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Bob Ponce. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Tracy Smith Sunglasses reflect Old Glory at Leadbetter Beach, 1987. | Photo by Santa Barbara News-Press photographer Steve Malone. Courtesy of Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Images include the cherished tradition of July 4 fireworks at the harbor, the July 4 parades on State Street, the Old Mission Art Festival, beach barbecues, sparklers, and gatherings at “The Pits” at Leadbetter Beach. The iconic photographs were taken by News-Press staff photographers, including Steve Malone, Len Wood, and Bob Ponce.

The concert will be held in the Historical Museum courtyard in downtown Santa Barbara at 136 East De la Guerra Street at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $45 for museum members. Reserved VIP tables range from $450 to $2,500. Tickets and information are available at sbhistorical.org. Museum admission is free.