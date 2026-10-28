On Tuesday night, just after 9:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Dispatch Center received a call requesting a welfare check to a residence on the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue in Santa Barbara’s West Beach neighborhood, about three blocks from Pershing Park.

SBPD officers arrived at the residence that night and spoke with a resident of the property. The officers “identified suspicious circumstances,” according to SBPD Lieutenant Ryan DeJohn, and conducted a further investigation, ultimately leading them to obtain a search warrant.

SBPD officers arrived back at the residence at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, served the search warrant, and found a deceased individual inside the residence. “The circumstances surrounding the death are considered suspicious,” said Lieutenant DeJohn.

This incident is under active investigation by SBPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit, and no additional details are able to be released at this time. It is not known if any suspects are in custody.