Isla Vista Man, 22, Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101

Dylan Monson, 22, of Isla Vista died Monday after being ejected from his motorcycle in a mutli-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 101.

Monson had been lane splitting and traveling at high speed when a crash between his 2015 BMW motorcycle, a Tesla, and one other vehicle occurred just south of Glen Annie Road, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). The motorcycle collided with a guard rail on the right-hand shoulder, and the motorcyclist was launched from his bike.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire, the Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene of a crash at about 4:15 p.m. AMR responders pronounced Monson dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic was down to one lane on Monday evening, and all lanes have been reopened as of Tuesday.

The incident is currently under investigation, and it is not known if drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash.

Editor’s Note: This story’s headline was updated to clarify that the man killed in Monday’s crash was from Isla Vista, not Goleta as authorities had initially stated.