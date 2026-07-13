Fire Weather Watch Issued in Santa Barbara County amid Heatwave

The humid “monsoonal” weather in Santa Barbara will turn hot, windy, and dry come Wednesday, when the National Weather Service expects sundowner winds to blow. The NWS has posted a fire weather watch for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, in anticipation of winds from 20-30mph and gusts of 45-55mph. A heatwave is forecast throughout Santa Barbara County from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.

The sundowners Wednesday night could send hot air down the foothills and all the way to Santa Barbara’s beaches. Mike Woffard at the National Weather Service stated on Monday that the foothills could reach the lower 100s and inland areas up to 105°F, while beaches will be in the 70s and 80s.

A fire weather watch is posted when critical weather conditions are expected in the next 48 hours. A Red Flag Warning is called within 24 hours of extreme conditions, or when a wildfire is ongoing.