While the bald eagle, America’s national bird, has become a prominent symbol for the United States, it was once pushed close to extinction.

But this year, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, bald eagles are being celebrated at Channel Islands National Park, where the birds and their caretakers saw another successful nesting season.

This past mating season, the park’s 14 breeding pairs of bald eagles hatched at least 16 chicks across the islands, including the first successful fledgling of bald eagle chicks on San Miguel Island since the 1950s.

In the mid-20th century, bald eagles disappeared from the Channel Islands, primarily due to contamination from the toxic pesticide DDT. Widespread contamination caused severe eggshell thinning, leading to steep declines in bird populations across the country. While the islands themselves were never sprayed directly, the surrounding waters were a dumping ground for chemical waste that moved up the food chain.

Recovery efforts began in 1980, after DDT was banned, and bald eagles now nest on four of the five Channel Islands.

A bald eagle nest with two adults and three chicks on Santa Cruz Island. | Credit: explore.org.

This year marked another milestone after four decades of restoration and monitoring, even with the setback caused by the Santa Rosa Island wildfire in May and June. It burned through portions of Santa Rosa Island’s rare Torrey pine forest, including an active bald eagle nesting site. Following the fire, National Park Service staff confirmed that an eaglet from the affected nest did not survive.

Chumash cultural specialists who were onsite with the Chumash Fire Department and National Park Service resource staff properly cared for the deceased eaglet, the NPS said in a press release.

“This year’s nesting season demonstrates the remarkable resilience of the Channel Islands bald eagle population,” said Erin Weiner, The Eagle Project lead at the Institute for Wildlife Studies, which partners with the NPS and other conservation organizations for bald eagle recovery on the islands. “While the loss of an eaglet in the Santa Rosa Island Fire was disappointing, the overall population remains healthy and self-sustaining. The fact that bald eagles are once again successfully nesting across the islands is an extraordinary conservation achievement and a testament to decades of restoration work.”

The Channel Islands Bald Eagle Webcams provide an intimate view of the breeding and nesting behavior of bald eagles on the islands: Channel Islands Live Bald Eagle Webcams: Channel Islands National Park (U.S. National Park Service)