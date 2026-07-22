Friday Hike Chit-Chat and Cardio

For More than 50 years,

Al Sladek Has Brought People Together,

One Trail at a Time

By Tiana Molony | July 23, 2026

At the top of Inspiration Point | Credit: Robert Bernstein

“What I love about this group is this is my Friday chitchat,” said 70-year-old Kate Eden as we, along with two dozen other hikers, wound our way up Inspiration Point on the morning of July 10.

Beads of sweat trickled down my face as the summer sun beat down. Despite being the youngest hiker there, I struggled to keep pace with the rest of the group, many of whom were well into their fifties, sixties, and seventies.

Eden was one of more than 20 regulars who had gathered for a hike led by local legend and 2018 Independent Local Hero Al Sladek, the longtime hiking leader who founded the group in 1974. The day after our hike, he turned 84.

Sladek’s love of hiking began during his school days in the Bay Area, where he explored the hills around San Francisco and Berkeley. After moving to Santa Barbara for work in the early 1970s, he found a small but dedicated hiking community and decided to begin leading his own weekly outings.

Not long after, he volunteered to start a Friday hike, even though people told him it would never work because Friday was “date night.” The first week, only four people came; the second week, about 15; and from there, it grew into a regular social tradition with parties, beach days, and potlucks.

“Initially, when I started, hikers were in their twenties and thirties,” Sladek explained. “As time went on, they became thirties and forties, and now they’re primarily sixties and seventies, but we still have some younger people and some older people.”

Over the years, the group has explored many of Santa Barbara’s trails, including Inspiration Point, Rattlesnake Canyon, Cold Spring Trail, Parma Park, and the San Marcos Foothills Preserve. But for many of the hikers, the miles are only part of the reason they return.

During the pandemic, when many regulars were retired, Sladek added daytime hikes alongside the evening ones. He now describes the group as a social community where older adults can stay active, connect with others, and not be left behind on the trail.

Sladek led hikes for more than 50 years through the Sierra Club. However, recent changes within the organization made it more difficult for volunteers to do so, prompting some to step away, said Robert Bernstein, who also used to lead hikes with the Sierra Club.

Today, Sladek runs things alongside Bernstein through the Humanist Society of Santa Barbara. Bernstein, who has hiked with Sladek for 42 years, remains amazed by his longtime hiking partner, especially by his refusal to use hiking poles.

“We all want to be like Al,” he said.

Credit: Tiana Molony

These days, the morning hikes typically draw about two dozen people, while the evening outings are smaller, often attracting four or five participants who work during the day.

Sladek is candid about the physical changes that come with age. Steep trails like Rattlesnake don’t challenge his endurance as much as his balance and footing.

“I enjoy it and I hope to do it for a few more years,” he said. “I’m still able to get up the hill and down — we’ll just see what happens over time.”

Before the hike, I met the group at the Santa Barbara Mission. After organizing into carpools and signing the guestbook, we set off for Inspiration Point.

I spent most of the way up chatting with Eden. She told me she’s a beekeeper and gardener and works out most days of the week, guided by a simple philosophy: “If you want to age well, you have to stay active.”

Al Sladek passes around “hiker’s champagne” at the top of Inspiration Point | Credit: Tiana Molony

But staying active is only part of what keeps her returning every Friday.

Eden discovered the group several years ago. After her husband passed away in November, the weekly hikes became even more meaningful.

“You know, as we age, lots of loss. Friends die, friends move away, and it’s really nice to just chit-chat with people,” she said.

Jeff Becker, who has been hiking with the group since 1995, said that, like many of the regulars, the friendships are just as important as the exercise.

“It’s nice to connect,” he said.

As we climbed, the group naturally fanned out, but Sladek stopped several times to let everyone catch up.

I remembered something he had told me over the phone the day before: “I don’t want somebody by themselves at the end.”

Two miles and nearly 1,000 feet of elevation gain later, we reached Inspiration Point. Before anyone began the descent, Sladek unpacked one final tradition.

He passed around tiny cups and poured sparkling water — what he calls “hiker’s champagne.” Hummus, crackers, and fresh-baked lemon bars were shared as hikers caught their breath and looked out over the Santa Barbara coastline.

It was hard not to feel inspired by the group, but especially by Sladek, who, I remembered, as we rested at the top, would do it all over again later that evening.

Al Sladek leads hikes every Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. and Friday evening at 6:15 p.m.

For more information, visit meetup.com/sierraclub-santabarbara.