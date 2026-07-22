Our 2026 Active Aging Guide

From Tennis to Hiking Trails to Yoga Mats,

Discover How Santa Barbara Seniors Are Staying Active

By Indy Staff | July 23, 2023

If there’s one thing I learned while putting together this year’s Active Aging issue, it’s that, as overused and cliché as the phrase may be, age really is just a number.

Think you’re too old to tackle a hike? At 84, Al Sladek is still leading weekly treks through Santa Barbara’s trails. Wondering if your best years are behind you? Competitive swimmer Jim West continues to race against athletes decades younger than himself. Think yoga isn’t for beginners later in life? The Santa Barbara Yoga Center’s Yoga for Healthy Aging program proves you can start at any age. And if you ever need a reminder that passion doesn’t have an expiration date, look no further than centenarian Henry Mealy, whose enthusiasm for tennis is just as remarkable as the longevity that has carried him to his 100th year.

The people featured here remind us that aging isn’t about slowing down — it’s about continuing to grow, connect, challenge yourself, and find joy in whatever comes next.

Thanks for reading, and here’s to staying active at every stage of life.

—Tiana Molony