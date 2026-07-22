Our 2026 Active Aging Guide
From Tennis to Hiking Trails to Yoga Mats,
Discover How Santa Barbara Seniors Are Staying Active
By Indy Staff | July 23, 2023
If there’s one thing I learned while putting together this year’s Active Aging issue, it’s that, as overused and cliché as the phrase may be, age really is just a number.
Think you’re too old to tackle a hike? At 84, Al Sladek is still leading weekly treks through Santa Barbara’s trails. Wondering if your best years are behind you? Competitive swimmer Jim West continues to race against athletes decades younger than himself. Think yoga isn’t for beginners later in life? The Santa Barbara Yoga Center’s Yoga for Healthy Aging program proves you can start at any age. And if you ever need a reminder that passion doesn’t have an expiration date, look no further than centenarian Henry Mealy, whose enthusiasm for tennis is just as remarkable as the longevity that has carried him to his 100th year.
The people featured here remind us that aging isn’t about slowing down — it’s about continuing to grow, connect, challenge yourself, and find joy in whatever comes next.
Thanks for reading, and here’s to staying active at every stage of life.
—Tiana Molony
The Man, the Myth, the Tennis Centenarian
Henry Mealy Has Advice for Reaching 100:
Never Underestimate the Power of Good Company
It’s Never Too Late
to Get on the Mat
Santa Barbara Yoga Center Launches Program to Help People Age with Strength and Vitality
Getting Older Is Inevitable,
Becoming an Elder Is a Choice
A Hand Gesture I Do Without Thinking, 60 Leaders in a Santa Barbara Workshop, and What a $10 Encyclopedia Taught Me About the Difference Between Growing Old and Growing Up
Carpinteria Writers’ Group Encourages Holocaust Survivor Michael Fryd to Share His Story Through Writing
Award-Winning Author and Scientist Discusses Pursuing Writing During Retirement and the Historical and Personal Experiences that Shaped His Writing
Meet the 70-Year-Old Swimmer Who Keeps Beating Competitors Half His Age
Jim West Has Spent Decades as an Ocean Lifeguard and Competitor. Today, He’s Still Leading the Pack at Santa Barbara’s Reef and Run
Friday Hike Chit-Chat and Cardio
For More than 50 years, Al Sladek Has Brought People Together, One Trail at a Time
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