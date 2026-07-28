About “The Welsh Rarebit” on the city Golf Club and Earl Warren Showground: My thought (from long ago): Design a golf course on top of a cemetery! No tombstones, all graves to have flat gravemarkers. (George Carlin liked this idea, long ago.)

Then, have a few bike racing and obstacle courses at E. W. Showgrounds — for fun, practice and actual racing contests. Like our city’s skateboard park on the beach, Open to all who qualify — by age, test, safety gear, and type of bike, different sizes and speeds. Dollars could be charged to attend “major” races. Land and stalls, for prep, and the stadium are already there. Schedules can be folded in among other events (horse shows, flower shows, book sales, etc.) Add e-bike practice runs and races to the schedule. Roller skating contests are sometimes scheduled to perform here also. Official part of S.B. Parks & Recreation Department.

As for our downtown State Street quandary, what about giving zip lines a try? All shoppers and eaters areelevated up to top of Granada Theatre, where they are hooked up to The Zip Line that delivers them to their choice of store — or block.

Give it a thinkage.