On July 24, Santa Barbara County reported one isolated case of cyclosporiasis. Health officials have not confirmed whether the case is connected to the multi-state outbreak linked to Taylor Farms, but the symptoms of the persistent stomach illness became very clear to one local resident.

Richelle Boyd, the Santa Barbara Independent’s marketing and events manager, began feeling sick on July 20.

“I started to feel weird on Monday night but still got to work on Tuesday,” Boyd said. “By lunch, I knew something felt off and went home.”

Soon after, the classic symptoms of cyclosporiasis set in: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and the overwhelming fatigue that follows days of being unable to keep food down.

After four days of worsening symptoms, Boyd took herself to the emergency room, where she tested positive for cyclosporiasis and received IV fluids, anti-nausea medication, and antibiotics.

Unsure of the direct cause or food source, she says the best thing to do is to just be aware of what you’re eating.

Richelle Boyd | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Now, about a week and a half later, Boyd said she’s finally starting to feel like herself again, downing electrolytes and sticking to a “BRAT” diet, which consists of easy to digest foods and mostly liquids.

“I feel better today and can finally keep things down,” she said. “I should be better by the end of the week. Hopefully.”

But as Boyd recovers, the nationwide outbreak just continues to grow.

According to the most recent data released July 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detected more than 18,000 cases across 45 states. No deaths have been reported, but with 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases and more than 11,500 additional cases under investigation, this year’s outbreak is record-breaking and unlike anything health officials have seen before.

Cases linked to contaminated iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell have grown to 1,947 laboratory-confirmed illnesses, including people who became sick after eating at the restaurant in one of the affected states. The CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and state health officials have expanded the outbreak to nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Epidemiologic and traceback data continue to show that iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico was contaminated with cyclospora. More than 423 people have been hospitalized, so worth taking a chance on that crunchwrap supreme. The CDC urges the public not to eat any recalled lettuce. If you’ve already purchased it, throw it away or return it.

Many people don’t get tested or recover before they need to, so the actual number of illnesses is likely higher than the confirmed cases. But the CDC is working closely with states to keep track of numbers and publish weekly surveillance updates.

Investigators are continuing to interview patients about what they ate in the two weeks before they became sick, but health officials say it can take up to six weeks to determine whether an illness is connected to the outbreak.

No foods have been recalled in Santa Barbara County, and although the FDA previously withdrew its earlier advisory identifying Taylor Farms as a possible source, officials do not believe recent changes to federal guidance have made public communication more difficult.

Health officials noted that cyclosporiasis is a seasonal illness that typically occurs during the summer, and Santa Barbara County has reported only a handful of cases each year in the past. Regardless, residents are still encouraged to practice safe food handling habits.