Santa Barbara Symphony Director of Education Marie Hébert will receive the Emerging Professional Award by the Association of California Symphony Orchestras (ACSO). Nominated by Kathryn Martin, Santa Barbara Symphony president and CEO, for her extraordinary leadership in expanding music education access, building inclusive pathways for young musicians, and strengthening the Santa Barbara Symphony’s community impact through innovative programming and strategic growth.

Marie has played a transformative role in expanding the Santa Barbara Symphony’s education programs, growing its Youth Ensembles into a three-tier pathway serving 115 students in grades 3–12 while creating new opportunities for younger and intermediate musicians. She has prioritized accessibility through scholarships, instrument support, and lessons, ensuring financial barriers do not limit participation. She also oversees the Symphony’s Music Van program, which brings hands-on music education to nearly 2,000 students annually across 45 schools in Santa Barbara County, and coordinates numerous performance and enrichment opportunities that deepen student engagement.

“Marie Hébert is a detail-oriented, efficient, and passionate leader,” said Genevieve Eberhard, Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Ensembles coordinator. “She works tirelessly to ensure our students have the best musical experience possible, finding resourceful and creative solutions. She is always looking ahead and looking for ways to improve. Marie is incredibly knowledgeable and a wonderful person to work with!”

Ella McGowan, Santa Barbara Symphony’s Youth Ensembles violist, also received the Young Musician Leadership Award from ACSO. Her nonprofit string quintet, Mindful Strings, which she founded in 2023, brings live classical music to individuals facing significant hardship, including cancer patients undergoing treatment, trauma survivors, seniors in memory care, and families navigating grief.

“Ella’s development and leadership of Mindful Strings demonstrates an entrepreneurial spirit coupled with a heart for our community. It is very impressive for a high school age student to spearhead such a project, and it speaks to Ella being an exceptional musician with service to others being at the core of her work,” said Dr. Daniel Gee, Santa Barbara Symphony Youth Symphony director.

The awards will be presented on August 8 during ACSO’s Annual Conference at the Hyatt Regency Sonoma in Santa Rosa, CA. “As an arts service organization, ACSO is in the unique position to bear witness to the impactful work of hundreds of incredible people and organizations throughout the performing arts. Through our awards program, we can publicly honor and recognize those whose extraordinary vision, keen leadership, determination and grit, and unshakeable connection to their communities have been particularly impactful,” said Sarah Weber, ACSO executive director. “We are inspired by the awardees and the innovation, fearlessness, and deep sense of service they bring to their work.”