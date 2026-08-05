Becoming Fluent in Fiesta

After 30 Years, a Reporter Decodes the World of Fiesta

Story and photos by Camilla Barnwell

August 6, 2026

Camie dressed for Fiesta in 1999. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

When Fiesta begins, something fascinating happens in Santa Barbara. A temporary civilization takes hold.

The usual social order gives way to a new society with its own code of conduct and, honestly, ridiculous rituals that any other time of the year would seem absurd. Heck, we even lock it down by installing a new flag and a new president for the week.

Nobody teaches you any of this. It’s never been written into the Old Spanish Days program guide.

I’ve spent three decades immersed in Santa Barbara’s biggest and oldest community celebration, covering it as a reporter, living it as the mother of a flamenco dancer, and marrying the love of my life at Casa de la Guerra just before Fiesta. I’ve written dozens of Fiesta stories; chased performances, parades, parties, and presidentes across town; and, yes, enjoyed my share of watered-down margaritas along the way.

By now, I’ve spent enough Augusts downtown to eventually start recognizing the patterns, including the familiar cast of characters who reappear with remarkable consistency.

The Cast of Characters

The Fiesta Elite: They get “reservations” at places that don’t take reservations. They don’t fret over parking because someone is chauffeuring them around. Their costumes actually fit. Come parade day, they’re riding in a horse-drawn carriage. And you’re not.

The Fiesta Originals: They come by the name-dropping, honestly. Their ancestors were throwing the parties the rest of us are still trying to re-create, and names such as De la Guerra, Ortega, Carrillo, and Cota, to name just a few, now line the streets we travel to get there.

The Fiesta Veteran: Extremely local. Has lived several lives over 70-plus years of Fiesta. Usually found perched on a bar stool at Joe’s, Harry’s, or maybe the Pickle Room, faded guayabera stretched tighter than it once was. They’ve chaired committees and survived feuds. They don’t need status anymore. They know where the bodies are buried.

The Fiesta Mystery Person: You hug them every August like an old friend but have absolutely no idea what their name is, whether they own regular clothes, or have a life outside of Fiesta.

The Fiesta Rookie: They’re easy to spot: Wrong shoes. No cash. Can’t get in a drink order to save their life.

Fiesta dance-mom life: Camie dragging a Fiesta cart between shows with dancing daughter, Sofia Chicote. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

The Fiesta Dance Parents: The mom starts out fresh but grows increasingly haggard under the weight of a cart erupting with ruffles and other dance paraphernalia. The dad is a rare sighting. He’s usually still trying to park.

The Old Spanish Days Lifers: Fiesta doesn’t exist without these heroes. They work year-round without pay to make the whole thing happen, then spend Fiesta week fielding complaints about how it was done.

The Fiesta Bartender: They have seen every Fiesta species migrate through their watering holes. To get their attention, only this works: Bring cash, and tip early and often.

Camie delights her table with an unsolicited serenade during Fiesta. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

The Tipsy Sombrero Guy: One year, inside a crowded Joe’s after the Friday horse parade, my husband, Brian, was deep in conversation with an old buddy, a local, grizzled harbor rat he’s known for nearly 50 years. If Fiesta issued rank, these two would be generals.

But their walk down memory lane left me alone with a Fiesta character in an enormous sombrero who took a liking to my dress and began slurring his way through a flirtation. He could barely stand and nearly fell into me, spilling his drink down the front of my dress.

That did it. Brian and friend hoisted my admirer and his sombrero out of the bar and deposited him on the curb.

My husband has gotten a lot of mileage out of that: “At my age, if I’m going to get into a bar fight during Fiesta, the other guy better start out barely standing.”

The Disgruntled Fiesta-Goer: They order a $14 margarita, then spend the next 20 minutes explaining why Fiesta peaked sometime around 1978.

Annoying, yes. But occasionally entertaining.

I once stood beside a particularly crabby one in a courtyard as dancers swept across the stage. That routine? Stolen from another studio. That dancer? Missed a step. Those costumes? Hideous. Then he leaned over.

“Sequins?” he said. “You think Junípero Serra packed sequins in his saddlebags?”

Camie’s kids, Sofia and Alex Chicote, pony-back during Fiesta. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

The Fiesta Watchdog: She is the self-appointed custodian of Fiesta order, armed with a bureaucratic command of its most absurdly specific regulations.

She can usually be found patrolling the perimeter of a blanket or row of chairs. She knows what qualifies as “permissible permeable blanket material” and whether your chair meets the regulatory definition of “low back.” She is equally vigilant in a line, keeping a mental inventory of who arrived when, how many spots one person can reasonably hold, and whether your five friends were really “here a minute ago.” She treats line cutting as a misdemeanor and polices it accordingly.

More importantly, she knows when you’ve broken a rule.

Do not test her.

Brian, Camie and young Sofia & Alex rode in Fiesta carriage during 2007 Friday horse parade. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

The Fiesta Philosopher: While the rest of us are trying to find parking, get a drink order in, snag a table, or gain access to an actual bathroom, this character operates at a higher altitude.

What version of history are we telling? Where does cultural celebration end and cultural appropriation begin? Does the name “Old Spanish Days” romanticize Spanish colonization, or acknowledge an era when Spanish was the common language? Should we change the name to “Old Santa Barbara Days” or even just “Fiesta”? Can we celebrate the Mission era without glorifying its treatment of the Chumash? Is Fiesta still central to Santa Barbara’s civic identity? Does it make money? Can it survive another 100 years?

The Fiesta Fun-Loving Power Player: I’m willing to admit this is the Fiesta archetype I most aspire to become. We’re not “elite,” but we know the Fiesta terrain: where to park, who to call, which invitations are worth accepting, and when it’s time to go home. We’re on a first-name basis with at least two bartenders and the guy with the bathroom code.

Spend enough years in the field, and you realize your own role keeps changing, too.

I’ve been the rookie, the power player, the watchdog, and, yes, occasionally disgruntled. Lately, I find myself drifting more and more toward the philosopher, and I sure as heck hope I make it to Fiesta Veteran someday.

There are many others, of course. The Old Fiesta Flames you try to avoid. TheFiesta Frenemies, operating under a temporary ceasefire. The August Birthday People, shamelessly convinced the whole thing is being held in their honor. And theVisiting Relative, who keeps asking, “Are we walking there?” The answer is always “yes.”

The Survival Skills

Identifying the characters is only part of becoming fluent in Fiesta. Over time, you also learn the playbook and the tricks — some passed down, others invented on the spot.

“Two pitchers are better than one,” says Fiesta expert Brian Barnwell. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

The Quest for Indoor Plumbing

Plan One: You walk up and tell the hostess, “I’m here to meet Camie Barnwell.” She’ll look at you like, “Who?” You scan the restaurant. “Oh, she’s right there.” Then point to any table, wave and call out, “Hey, Camie! I’ll be there in a sec. Order me the usual. I’m going to pop into the bathroom first.” The hostess assumes you belong. The table assumes you’re waving at someone else. Works like a charm.

Plan Two: A Fiesta friend swears by this. She bought a one-month membership at a downtown gym just for bathroom access. “Best $29.99 I ever spent,” she said.

Not bad, though she could have just signed up for a one-week free trial.

Emergency Response

One Fiesta, I briefly but yes, illegally, parked in the white zone at the Courthouse.

I was there for the noon blanket drop, the time Fiesta die-hards compete in our own Hunger Games across the Sunken Gardens to stake our claim for the Noches de Ronda show that night.

My kids were about 9 and 11 at the time. I told them to wait in the car. But their school’s Character Counts lessons were apparently working, because my son, Alex, protested. “Mom! We’re not supposed to park here. It’s for loading and unloading only. What if a police officer comes?”

“You’ll think of something,” I told him.

He looked at me from the back seat, deadpan, and offered a solution I never saw coming.

“Sveeee-den.”

“Brilliant,” I said. If a cop came, the plan was to pretend they were Swedish children and didn’t speak English. And yes, “Sveeee-den” has remained our family’s code for wiggling out of a tight spot, especially during Fiesta.

Damage Control

Some Fiesta lessons can only be learned the hard way. One particularly ambitious Fiesta day, I managed to dent both sides of our new Mazda CX-9 on parking-garage columns while shuttling my flamenco-dancing daughter, Sofia, from one stage to another.

I spent the rest of the day wondering how I was going to tell Brian.

Sofia and Camie grab a quick one at El Paseo after a LONG Fiesta week. | Credit: Camilla Barnwell

After dinner at the Chase, walking back to the car, I cracked.

“I have to tell you something.”

He looked at the car, inspected the dents, looked back at me, and said, “Honey, no big deal. Fiesta battle wounds. Wear it as a badge of honor.”

What a guy.



Viva La Fiesta



So here are just a few of the things I’ve learned over the last 30 years of Fiestas. Each year is the same, and each year is unique.

This year’s theme is “Fiesta Forever.”

Maybe that’s how Fiesta lives on.

Every August, this strange little civilization rebuilds itself. The usual characters return. The territory gets claimed. The rituals resume and evolve. The next generation watches.

And they become fluent, too.