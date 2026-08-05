Celebrating Old Spanish Days

Fiesta 2026:

Santa Barbara’s Most Comprehensive Guide to Fiesta

Find Your Fiesta Spirit Using Our Guide to

Dancers, Music, Parades, Authentic Food,

Community, and More!

By Terry Ortega | Photos by Fritz Olenberger

August 6, 2026

Fiesta Pequeña | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

THURSDAY 8/6

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. Fiesta Tours go through Sunday, August 9. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

La Misa del Presidente/The President’s Mass

The Saint Barbara Parish invites those of all faiths to High Mass in the main church for a Roman Catholic Mass that dates to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 followed by a festive reception in the Mission’s Sacred Garden.10am-noon. Old Mission Santa Barbara, 2201 Laguna St. Free. Call (805) 682-4713 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado de la Guerra| Credit: Fritz Olenberger

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to enjoy the tastes of Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment through Saturday, August 8. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, 8 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition Project Fiesta!: Arte de los Mantónes (Art of the Shawls) and Finding Saint Barbara

See a selection from the museum’s collection of more than 100 shawls spanning in years from the early 1800s to the early 1900s in the exhibition Arte de los Mantónes and explore the city’s patron saint and celebrate 100 years of her presence in the Fiesta celebration, in the exhibition Finding Saint Barbara. Noon-7pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance in center court. Visit the website for the daily performance schedule through Saturday. Lineup and times may change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147 or email paseonuevo@prismplaces.com. tinyurl.com/PaseoNuevo-Fiesta

The Downtown Club Children’s Carnival

The community is invited for carnival rides, games, food for purchase, and entertainment. Proceeds go toward The Downtown Club’s youth development programs. Noon-8pm; 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Admission: $10/adults, $5/children ages 3-17; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $40. boysandgirlssb.org/events Wristband: tinyurl.com/Carnival-Wristband

Fiesta at Dusk Bar

Celebrate Fiesta with live music, mezcal tastings, craft cocktails, and more. 3-11pm. Dusk Bar, 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Dusk

DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios)

Enjoy small bites, beer, and wine from area purveyors, margaritas and cocktails, live music, and dancing on the iconic hilltop. 5-10pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. $170 + taxes. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-8101. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Kimpton Canary Fiesta Rooftop Party

Celebrate on the roof with live beats by DJ Dan Sauce, festive décor, and Spanish-inspired tapas such as mini paella, albondigas, empanadas, and more with drinks for purchase. 6-9pm. Kimpton Canary Hotel Rooftop, 31 W. Carrillo St. $30-$40. Ages 21+. Call (805) 879-9100. finchandforkrestaurant.com/events

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Eos Lounge Fiesta Kickoff

Start your Fiesta weekend off with sounds provided by your favorite area deejays. 9pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+. eoslounge.com

El Mercado de la Guerra| Credit: Fritz Olenberger

FRIDAY 8/7

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. Fiesta Tours go through Sunday, August 9. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Old Spanish Days at Loquita!

Enjoy a menu of paella, patatas bravas, churros, bottomless sangria, and more, live Flamenco performances by dancers from Timo Nuñez Arte Flamenco and the sounds of DJ A Smooth Exchange. Guests can come and go throughout the event with the flexibility to see the parade just a few blocks away. 11am-2:30pm. Loquita S.B., 202 State St. $115 (includes tax and service fee). Ages 21+. Call (805) 880-3380. loquitasb.com

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment through Saturday, August 8. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, 8 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2026

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060. olgsb.org

El Desfile Histórico | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

The Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico)

Take in one of the largest equestrian parades in the country with antique carriages and wagons, floats depicting episodes from the history of the state and city, descendants of area Native Americans and Spanish pioneers, the Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West, and area service clubs and organizations. Wave to Grand Marshall John Palminteri. Visit santabarbaraca.gov/fiesta for information on accessible Fiesta parade viewing. Noon-2pm. The parade runs along Cabrillo Boulevard from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free; reserved seating (between Anacapa and Garden sts.): $45; with swag bag: $60 (proceeds from seating will go toward free events). Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org.sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance in center court. Visit the website for the daily performance schedule through Saturday. Lineup and times may change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147 or email paseonuevo@prismplaces.com. tinyurl.com/PaseoNuevo-Fiesta

The Downtown Club Children’s Carnival

The community is invited for carnival rides, games, food for purchase, and entertainment. Proceeds go toward The Downtown Club’s youth development programs. Noon-8pm; 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Admission: $10/adults, $5/children ages 3-17; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $40. boysandgirlssb.org/events Wristband: tinyurl.com/Carnival-Wristband

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition Project Fiesta!: Arte de los Mantónes (Art of the Shawls) and Finding Saint Barbara

See a selection from the museum’s collection of more than 100 shawls spanning in years from the early 1800s to the early 1900s in the exhibition Arte de los Mantónes and explore the city’s patron saint and celebrate 100 years of her presence in the Fiesta celebration, in the exhibition Finding Saint Barbara. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Fiesta at Dusk Bar

Celebrate Fiesta with live music, mezcal tastings, craft cocktails, and more. 1pm-1am. Dusk Bar, 524 State St. Free.Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Dusk

Wildcat Lounge Annual Fiesta Day Party

You are invited to a party that will feature drinks and tacos (for purchase) and sounds from The Bomb and deejays HomeGirl Kitty, Hector DjWicked Garcia, Victor Manuel Garcia III and Lil Wicked. 1pm. Wildcat Lounge, 15 W. Ortega St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7970. tinyurl.com/Wildcat-Fiesta

Fiesta Bar at Paloma

Celebrate Fiesta with good food and good company with happy hour favorites including $10 margaritas. 2-5pm. Paloma, 702 Anacapa St. Call (805) 966-7029. tinyurl.com/Paloma-Fiesta

Eos Lounge Fiesta Friday

This Fiesta kick-off will feature the band Uber Fiesta. 5pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (805) 564-2410. eoslounge.com

Flor y Canto

See original Spanish California dances and songs of the 19th century interwoven with historic narration and musical numbers accompanied on replica acoustic instruments. 7-8pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Flamenco Arts Festival GALA Performance Siudy Garrido Flamenco Company: Flamenco Suite

This flamenco stage work, created by Latin Grammy–nominated choreographer Siudy Garrido and with original music by composers José Luis De la Paz and Juan Parrilla, will feature a masterful ensemble of musicians and dancers who will explore the deep roots of flamenco through traditional styles such as Seguirillas, Alegrías, Caña, and Soleá. Recommended for ages 8+. There will be a pre-concert reception with live music and wine at the Lobero Esplanade and is free for ticket holders and a post-performance VIP after-party. 7:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $52-$112; VIP: $152. Call (805) 963-0761. Email info@flamencoarts.org. lobero.org

Barrel Room Sessions at Carr Winery: Puro Flamenco

Immerse yourself in the rhythm and soul of flamenco with a special evening that will feature the dynamic dances of Puro Flamenco with food and wine for purchase. 7-9pm. Carr Winery, 414 N. Salsipuedes St. Free.Call (805) 965-7985 or email info@carrwinery.com. carrwinery.com/event

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety) | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

SATURDAY 8/8

The Downtown Club’s Annual Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy delicious pancakes and the Fiesta spirit at this annual tradition where donations go toward providing academic support, mentorship, and enrichment opportunities for area youth. 7-9am. 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Donations will be accepted. Call (805) 962-2382. boysandgirlssb.org/events

El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade)

Watch the young people of S.B. and their families wear costumes to walk, ride (in wagons), and dance from 721 E. Cabrillo Blvd. to 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd. to celebrate the rich culture of the area through the eyes of children. Visit santabarbaraca.gov/fiesta for information on accessible Fiesta parade viewing. 10am. Free. Call (805) 897-2666 or email MEsparza@SantaBarbaraCA.gov. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Desfile de los Niños | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com. mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans today and tomorrow. 10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free.

tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Arts-Crafts

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. Fiesta Tours go through Sunday, August 9. S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

El Mercado de la Guerra| Credit: Fritz Olenberger

El Mercado de la Guerra

Stroll through a colorful Mexican market (across from City Hall) to feast on Spanish and Mexican American foods, shop for crafts and souvenirs, and enjoy live entertainment. 11am-10pm. De la Guerra Plaza, 8 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2026

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am-10pm. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060. olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition Project Fiesta!: Arte de los Mantónes (Art of the Shawls) and Finding Saint Barbara

See a selection from the museum’s collection of more than 100 shawls spanning in years from the early 1800s to the early 1900s in the exhibition Arte de los Mantónes and explore the city’s patron saint and celebrate 100 years of her presence in the Fiesta celebration, in the exhibition Finding Saint Barbara. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

Fiesta at Paseo Nuevo

Enjoy traditional folklórico, flamenco, and fusion dance in center court. Visit the website for the daily performance schedule. Lineup and times may change. Noon-7pm. Paseo Nuevo, 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. Call (805) 963-7147 or email paseonuevo@prismplaces.com. tinyurl.com/PaseoNuevo-Fiesta

The Downtown Club Children’s Carnival

The community is invited for carnival rides, games, food for purchase, and entertainment. Proceeds go toward The Downtown Club’s youth development programs. Noon-8pm. 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Admission: $10/adults, $5/children ages 3-17; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $40. boysandgirlssb.org/events Wristband: tinyurl.com/Carnival-Wristband

Fiesta at Dusk Bar

Celebrate Fiesta with live music, mezcal tastings, craft cocktails, and more. 1pm-1am. Dusk Bar, 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Dusk

The S.B. Social and ME Sabor Presents Orquesta Sangre Nueva

Take a salsa class at 9pm, and then enjoy two dance floors, a full bar, outdoor patio salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more. 9pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $20, $30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 705-7939. sohosb.com

Tarde de Ronda (Afternoon of Gaiety)

See Fiesta’s tiniest dancers, children ages 13 and younger who will perform a children’s program and share their love of dance. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. 1-4pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Fiesta Open Air Day Party 2026

Join for good vibes and dancing. 5pm. Eos Lounge, 500 Anacapa St. Free. Ages 21+. eoslounge.com

The Annual S.B. Mariachi Festival 2026

This year’s festival will feature Majo Ajuilar, Joss Favela, Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Nuevo Mujer 2000, and more. 5pm. S.B. Bowl, 1122 N. Milpas St. $79-$199. Call (805) 962-7411. sbbowl.com

Las Noches de Ronda (Nights of Gaiety)

Evening performances from more than 200 performers will feature spectacular dances and songs from flamenco to Mexican folklórico dances. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Visit the website for the performance lineup schedule. 8-10pm. Sunken Gardens, S.B. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-8101 or email info@sbfiesta.org. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

SUNDAY 8/9

Mujeres Makers Market

This pop-up market will feature area talent and vendors selling vintage goods, handmade jewelry, candles, ceramics, and Fiesta-inspired items. 10am-4pm. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Email info@mujeresmakersmarket.com. mujeresmakersmarket.com/events

Fiesta Arts & Crafts Show

Stroll the beachfront to shop for fine and contemporary handmade arts and crafts created by area artists and artisans.10am-6pm. On Cabrillo Blvd. from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez. Free. tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Crafts-Arts

S.B. County Courthouse Fiesta Tours

Meet in the Mural Room for a one-hour docent-guided tour of this beautiful Spanish-Moorish Historic Landmark. Tours take place every hour between 10:30am and 3:30pm. County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St. Free. Call (805) 962-6464. sbfiesta.org/events-calendar

Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado 2026

Enjoy a wide array of authentic Mexican cuisine (including posole, tamales, tri-tip tortas, tacos, and more), live entertainment, and games, and shop at a white elephant sale. 11am. Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 227 N. Nopal St. (corner of Nopal and Montecito sts.). Free. Call (805) 965-4060. olgsb.org

S.B. Historical Museum Exhibition Project Fiesta!: Arte de los Mantónes (Art of the Shawls) and Finding Saint Barbara

See a selection from the museum’s collection of more than 100 shawls spanning in years from the early 1800s to the early 1900s in the exhibition Arte de los Mantónes and explore the city’s patron saint and celebrate 100 years of her presence in the Fiesta celebration in the exhibition Finding Saint Barbara. Noon-5pm. S.B. Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 966-1601. sbhistorical.org/exhibitions

The Downtown Club Children’s Carnival

The community is invited for carnival rides, games, food for purchase, and entertainment. Proceeds go toward The Downtown Club’s youth development programs. Noon-5pm. 632 E. Canon Perdido St. Admission: $10/adults, $5/children ages 3-17; Unlimited Ride Wristband: $40. boysandgirlssb.org/events Wristband: tinyurl.com/Carnival-Wristband

S.B. Jazz Society Presents Fiesta Summer Jazz Jam

Listeners, instrumentalists, and vocalists are welcome to bring charts and perform or sit in with the house band Woody DeMarco & Friends on this last day of Fiesta. 1-3:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Lounge, 1221 State St. $10-$25. Call (805) 448- 6191 or email ybazinet@gmail.com. sbjazz.org

Fiesta at Dusk Bar

Celebrate Fiesta with live music, mezcal tastings, craft cocktails, and more. 1-11pm. Dusk Bar, 524 State St. Free. Ages 21+. Call (855) 721-2658. tinyurl.com/Fiesta-Dusk

The Profant Foundation for the Arts Fiesta Finale 2026

Celebrating S.B. traditions with world-class performances, fabulous cuisine, and vibrant costumes, music, and dancing. Fiesta or cocktail attire. Proceeds will go toward the Profant Foundation for the Arts scholarships. 5:30-10pm. El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. $300. Call (805) 705-9179 or email jeprofant@gmail.com. profantfoundation.org/fiesta-finale