Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2026:

Finding Your Fiesta Spirit

A Complete Look at Santa Barbara’s Annual Celebration,

Featuring Luminary Profiles, Cultural Traditions, Music, Dance, Food,

and the Events That Make Fiesta Unforgettable

By Indy Staff | August 6, 2026

Junior Spirit of Fiesta Penelope (Penny) Hernandez (left) and Spirit of Fiesta Jenna Ramirez | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta is an annual tradition that honors the history, community, and spirit of Fiesta. Natives, residents, and tourists alike are invited to enjoy parades, flamenco dancers, Mariachi’s and live music, authentic food and drink, open-air mercados, historic tours, and the Fiesta spirit!

Let S.B.’s most comprehensive guide to Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2026 help you make the most out of this unique celebration with events and activities for all ages. Have fun and take care!

La fiesta ‘Old Spanish Days’ de Santa Bárbara es una tradición anual que rinde homenaje a la historia, la comunidad y el espíritu de la fiesta. Tanto los lugareños como los residentes y los turistas están invitados a disfrutar de desfiles, bailarines de flamenco, mariachis y música en directo, comida y bebida auténticas, mercados al aire libre, visitas históricas y ¡el espíritu de la fiesta!

Deja que la guía más completa de Santa Bárbara sobre la fiesta ‘Old Spanish Days’ de 2026 te ayude a sacar el máximo partido a esta celebración única, con eventos y actividades para todas las edades. ¡Que te diviertas y cuídate!



In partnership with Heal the Ocean, S.B. Channelkeeper, and Downtown S.B., the City of S.B. would like to remind the community that metallic confetti, sequins, and glitter on the ground is considered littering, harmful to our environment, and difficult to clean up.



¡Viva la Fiesta Considerada!

—Terry Ortega

Find Your Fiesta Spirit Using Our Guide to Dancers, Music, Parades, Authentic Food, Community, and More!



