Finding Flor y Canto in My Backyard

How I Came to Know This

Early Californian Musical and Dancing Group

Story and photos by Matt Kettmann

August 6, 2026

Credit: Matt Kettmann

It began, one summer years ago, as a curious series of jangles, tweedles, and toots from over my backyard fence. I was firing up the grill for a midweek dinner, and suddenly, the air of my Goleta neighborhood was filled with this cacophony of noises that steadily wound themselves into rustic-sounding songs. They carried on for a half hour or so, and then returned the same time the next week, adding voices and more sounds as the weeks went on.

Credit: Matt Kettmann

They disappeared by early August, but, like migrating birds, returned the following summer, and the summers after that, so much so that I’ve come to anticipate their arrival and recognize the songs enough to know my favorites. I send videos to friends to mark their arrival, and I even nourish the flock these days, passing bottles of wine over the fence to wet their working whistles.

I eventually discovered that this was the rehearsal routine for Flor y Canto, the musical, choral, and dancing group founded by beloved historian Erin Graffy (who died last year) and her husband, Jim Garcia, in 2004. Though they are the only group that re-creates the exact dances and songs from the Californio-Rancho era that Old Spanish Days was created to celebrate, Flor y Canto typically performs only once during Fiesta — on Friday night, at 7 p.m., before the Spanish flamenco and Mexican folklórico showcase known as Las Noches de Ronda kicks off at the Courthouse.

“I call it the Top 40 from the 1830s,” said guitarist and singer Luis Moreno. “I love mariachi music. I love flamenco music. But this is the actual music of the era that we are celebrating.”

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

Credit: Matt Kettmann

My surprise introduction came in 2019, when Flor y Canto started practicing at the home of my neighbors Roger Knox, who sings and dances, and Clare Barrios-Knox, who plays guitar and sings. Their nearly 50 performers range in age from preteens to octogenarians, and in skin tone from pale white to dark brown, much like the Californios did. There are many retirees, as well as professional musicians, an allegedly famous child psychologist, and even Santa Barbara’s past Poet Laureate.

I met most of them last week, when they invited me to watch their final rehearsal. They ran through the entire set, complete with narration explaining aspects of the Californio lifestyle. Graffy sourced many of the songs from the archives of Charles Fletcher Lummis, who used wax cylinders to record the tunes toward the end of the 19th century. I’ve been fascinated with this period of California history my entire life — that window between when Spain abandoned its colony, when Mexican rulers couldn’t care less, and before the Yankees showed up in droves.

“You talk about history like it’s gone, but all those elements are still here among us,” said Moreno. “This is our chance and opportunity to celebrate all of these wonderful cultures that still survive here.”

Flor y Canto plays the County Courthouse on Friday, August 7, 7-8 p.m. prior to Las Noches de Ronda.