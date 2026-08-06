Nick Welsh is coming for our beloved municipal golf course, “Muni.” If Nick and housing activists suggested converting the Wilcox Property into capital-“A” Affordable housing there would be an uproar. But, since it’s only golfers that would be displaced by commandeering Muni, it’s no big deal, right? Wrong. The many jobs Muni sustains and sponsored community events would also disappear.

Can’t housing-at-all-cost advocates just be happy with their recent rent control wins or develop some of the other 400 parcels of city-owned land? We’re slated to lose Glen Annie Golf Course to housing. Must we also lose Muni? I bet Muni would outperform each of those 400 parcels in a cost / benefit analysis.

As to cost, Muni more than pays for itself. According to the City of Santa Barbara’s Fiscal 2025 ACFR, Muni’s net income was $1,198,000, while the Downtown Parking enterprise lost $1,851,000.

As to benefit, Muni is a beautiful oasis amid our ever-congested city, available to everyone: Students and high school golf teams, Family Movie Night, children’s Egg Hunt, Glow-ball Putting, dining, and social events at Mulligans Cafe, etc. There isn’t a more zen-like feeling than to be out on the course an hour before sundown when the shadows stretch out over the beautifully manicured grounds.

When Nick Welsh drives by Muni he can’t think of anything but housing. When I drive by Muni I can’t believe how beautiful it is — as is — and especially how I can’t wait to golf again.