Confessions of a Sports Dad

Chasing the ‘League,’ Cherishing the Journey

By Victor Bryant | August 13, 2026

When we ask our son what his favorite sport is, he usually says whatever is in season. | Credit: Victor Bryant

I’ve always wanted to be a sports dad, even before I was certain that I wanted children.

My own father was very present in my childhood. He was an excellent role model and a family man, but he did not share my sports fanaticism or cultivate my ability in an intentional way, which left me wondering what could have been.

I distinctly remember hoping for a girl before the gender reveal of my firstborn child so that I would not have the temptation of living vicariously through a son. When the smoke bomb came out blue, my childhood friends gathered around me and repeatedly whispered the forbidden word — “league.”

My friends were all excellent athletes in high school, and some even competed at the Division 1 level in college. They were all acutely aware that playing in one of the major professional sports leagues is more than a long shot, especially for the son of someone with my athletic profile.

As a sports writer, I regularly get an up close and personal look at high-level collegiate and professional athletes. In conclusion, there is no substitute for winning the genetic lottery.

However, there is something deeply romantic about pursuing an impossible dream. This was a pursuit my village could get behind.

A funny thing happens when you put balls into a child’s crib — they start to play with them.

From his first AYSO practice at 4 years old, my son has exceeded my expectations.

As he gets set to enter 3rd grade, he’s never been the biggest, he has rarely been the fastest, but he has always been among the best.

My youth sports philosophy is quite simple: Play anything and everything at an early age. Become comfortable with a wide range of movements and build a strong athletic foundation. My son has played baseball, basketball, flag football, and soccer in each of the past three years.

When we ask him what his favorite sport is, he usually says whatever is in season. For me, that means we have not yet reached a point where we need to specialize in a single sport. The day I have to drag him to a practice or game is the day a sport will be eliminated from our itinerary.

For now, my early evenings are filled with ground balls, shooting games, perfect spirals, and a few ducks along the way. Whether we are engaged in play or training is often blurred, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

A big part of youth sports is volunteering. For me, that includes coaching and refereeing, among other roles. The sheer number of everyday heroes who pour themselves into each and every team each and every season has been truly eye-opening.

My wife and I also have 4-year-old boy/girl twins who will begin playing sports this fall, so our commitments will likely be increasing exponentially. My initial thought is to try to put them on the same team as much as possible, but we have already experienced challenges in that regard.

Parents of boy/girl twins: Feel free to send me any suggestions. I am counting on my older son to serve as an assistant coach and help show them the way.

Despite the potential pitfalls and ever-increasing time commitments, sports continually enrich our lives.

Whether my kids make it to the “league” or burn out before high school, it has already crystallized for my family that the journey is the dream.