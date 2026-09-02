A Cool Fall Home & Garden

From Backyard Gardens to Custom Furniture,

Here’s What’s Blooming This Fall

By Tiana Molony & Indy Staff

September 3, 2026

If you live in Santa Barbara County — or anywhere in the world, for that matter — you can understand why it was challenging to get into the fall spirit while putting this issue together. With temperatures still refusing to let up, it’s hard to believe fall is just around the corner. I caught a glimpse of it the other day when the clouds finally blocked the sun’s wrath and my deck was covered in droplets of water.

But one step outside and my hopes were instantly crushed by a colossal wave of heat and 70 percent humidity.

In a desperate attempt to set the mood, I lit the Montecito candle from LÜM, whose scents can transport you to a foggy fall day at Butterfly Beach. Somewhat in a better mindset, I got to work — with the help of my wonderful colleagues, of course.

The result is a collection of stories sure to get you in the fall mood. There’s a feature on boutique gardening service Goodland Gardens that inspired me — and will inspire all of you — to till the soil every once in a while. On the inspiration front, my story about interior designer Patrick Delanty, who designed the Indy’s new offices, will likely make you want to rearrange your furniture.

Speaking of furniture, check out News Reporter Elaine Sanders’s feature on Sirie and Jay Keefrider of Keefrider Custom Furniture, the kick-ass woodworking couple who constructed an incredible ergonomic table.

Another standout is photographer Ingrid Bostrom’s story on artist friends Pecos Pryor and James Hapke, whose octagonal pots are as interesting as they are useful.

And, if you didn’t know, Habitat for Humanity is opening a storefront on State Street, ReStore, where you can buy and sell used home improvement items at a killer price point.

No matter where you are, I hope this fall issue of Home & Garden gets you ready for cooler days — whenever they decide to arrive.

— Tiana Molony