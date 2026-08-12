How to Throw the

Best Birthday Parties

A Cheat Sheet for Acing This Annual Parenting Exam

By Matt Kettmann | August 13, 2026

The late Chris Potter teaches Mason how to paint. | Credit: Matt Kettmann

When I was a kid, birthday parties were mostly just that: a party, at a house, with your friends who brought presents, for which you rewarded them with cake. Sometimes there was a pool, often there was sleeping over, and, if the host was particularly magnanimous, the setting was McDonald’s or a pizza parlor.

Oh, how times have changed. Today, throwing birthday parties for children feels like an annual parenting exam. Can you score a higher grade than the last bash? Or do something that no one has done yet? Or, at the very least, do something similar but in an enhanced way?

Thankfully, my teenagers are mostly past that point now, but we did play this game about 20 times over the past dozen years. (And it is a game, by the way, as presents and cake at home are still a perfectly fine formula for fun.)

Here’s a rundown of our favorites (mostly designed by my wife), with estimated prices where possible. They are in no particular order, except that the last one is best.

Active & Artsy



Jumping at My Gym: These safely guided gymnastic romps through the colorful, squishy playground were all the rage when our kids were younger, and they are still popular today. The party helpers basically do all the work for you, so it’s an easy way to throw a memorable bash that all the kids love. $400-$600 for 10 kids. mygym.com.

Paintballing in Lompoc: Sure, it hurts a little, but who doesn’t like shooting your kids and their friends in a simulated war game? $240-$690. theshackpaintball.com.

Archery in Buellton: Flinging arrows in the hills west of Buellton with casual instruction from a veteran archer blended active fun with a slightest sense of danger. (805) 688-6718.

Pool Party at UCSB: We once rented out one of UCSB’s pools, tall diving boards included. (The Whittier Fire started that day, with a smoke plume rising above the mountains as we ate cupcakes.) Unfortunately, the campus stopped renting out the facility in recent years, but they may bring it back.

Mini-Golf in Ventura: Golf N’ Stuff is an easy and relatively affordable must-do at least one year. There’s mini-golf, a mellow go-kart track, an arcade, and cheese pizza. $26-$46 per person. golfnstuff.com/ventura.

Go-Karting in Thousand Oaks: K1 Speed is a way more serious race car riding situation, and just as fun for adults as kids. It’s so thrilling that it may cause mild wrecks and even tears, so choose the right age accordingly. $70-$90 per kid; eight-kid minimum. k1speed.com.

Bowling in Goleta: Another one-stop shop option, Bowlero offers a private party room, many food options, lots of bowling, and the arcade with prizes, which always seems to be the biggest hit. $28-$45 per person. bowlero.com.

Video Game Golf: The Golf Lounge is great even for non-golfers, as it includes kid-friendly, cartoon-like games plus plenty of food and drink from Validation Ale next door. $105/hour for eight people; golflounge805.com.

Face Painting: We did both face painting and henna parties over the years, and now the options include glitter tattoos, hair tinsel, and more. Prices vary. santabarbarafacepainting.com.

Teach Them to Dance (or Paint): We hired one of our daughter’s dance instructors to teach her and a few friends a new routine. They all learned, laughed, and then performed for us together. We also had our late friend Chris Potter teach them how to paint, and our ceramicist buddy Armando de la Rocha make clay molds of their hands.

Mini-Concert on Your Lawn: During COVID, we hired Zach Gill to play a short set in our front yard for our daughter and some socially distant friends. If you know a musician, ask them to play a few special songs for your kids!

Eats & Excursions



Eat the Jalama Burger: Get a group together and head to the end of the earth: Jalama Beach, where the reward is the legendary Jalama Burger. We started our day with a hike in the Gaviota area on the way, so I went big with the Double Jalama Burger. Don’t do that. Just be normal and eat a single. Then walk the beach as far as you want. $10 day-use per vehicle; $12 for basic burger. jalamabeachstore.com.

Madeline enjoys the Land Shark. | Credit: Matt Kettmann

Fishing at Lake Cachuma: Rent the pontoon boat and cruise the lake in search of bass and bald eagles. Rentals range from $200 to $1,000 per full day, or $75 to $320 for two hours. countyofsb.org/marina.

Land Shark Around Town (or Lil’ Toot): Charter this land-and-sea tour bus for up to 40 people, and sing “Happy Birthday” from the mission to the harbor. $1,300-$1,800 for 1.5-2 hours; $1,500 for 90-minute guided tour. landsharktours.com. For a cheaper, shorter version, try the Lil’ Toot, which is under $500 for an hour with 19 people. liltootsb.com.

Teppanyaki at Something’s Fishy: Watching chefs juggle knives and flip shrimp into your rice bowl never gets old, and you can fit a solid group around the big tables at Something’s Fishy, which has been making Japanese food exciting on State Street since 1978. Dinners are $25-$60 per person. somethingsfishysb.com.

Amusement Parks Elsewhere: Offer to pay for a handful of kids, then invite the parents (ideally, they are your friends too) to help with the carpooling. Magic Mountain and Universal Studios are closest. Group discounts available.

sixflags.com/magicmountain and universalstudioshollywood.com.

DIY Style



Backyard Camp Out: Pitch some tents in your own backyard, tell some ghost stories, then make a big breakfast for everyone when they wake up.

Spa Day at Home: My daughter has attended a couple of these, in which they put on robes, face masks, and other beauty products while relaxing for hours. All it takes is a trip to Skin Deep or Target!

Treasure Hunt Your ’Hood: I scouted the creek by our house, made up a few names for unique areas, and then we led a crew of kids along the route, finishing with sandwiches in the park. The map still hangs on my son’s wall. Mostly free!