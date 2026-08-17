At about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara City Fire and Montecito Fire responded to a multi-family home in flames at 314 North Alisos Street, in front of the Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara and just up the street from Trader Joes. The blaze has left nine residents displaced.

According to Santa Barbara City Fire, firefighters arrived at the address to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the building, which they contained in about half an hour. Fire crews made a thorough search of the building confirming that there were no occupants left inside during the incident and no neighboring structures were affected.

The property has multiple structures, and only the front residence was affected by the flames. Cars parked next to the structure, off of the street, were consumed in the blaze. The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the nine residents as they navigate the loss of their home.

The cause of the fire still remains under active investigation.