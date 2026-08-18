The opening week of the high school football season is here, and for Santa Barbara–area teams, that brings an opportunity to translate the offseason grind into gridiron victories.

Bishop Diego

The Cardinals graduated a strong senior class that led the program to the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs last season, but the cupboard is far from bare.

Bishop Diego is still teeming with talent, led by veterans along the offensive and defensive lines. A key for the Cardinals will be dominating early in the season so that the youth at the skill positions can get up to speed.

“The non-league games become really important for us simply to try and get guys on the same page,” said Bishop Diego legendary head coach Tom Crawford, who is the all-time wins leader in the history of Santa Barbara County. “We think we have some talent, but getting on the same page in terms of route running, communication, and all those things has been the focus.”

Terrence Tasila is a four-year varsity player, who will lead the Cardinals in the trenches | Credit: Gary Kim

Key returners include Terrence Tasila, who was an All Marmonte League selection last season and will contribute on the offensive and defensive lines. At 6′1″ and 270 pounds, Tasila is as physically imposing as he is experienced. He now carries the mantle of continuing Bishop Diego’s legacy of dominance in the trenches.

“Every year, we have expectations that we build up to, and we have a standard,” said Tasila, who is a four-year varsity player.

Senior tight end Jeremiah Mercier has a prototypical frame at 6′4″ and 230 pounds and will contribute more as a pass catcher this season. A big senior year on both sides of the ball could solidify him as a Division 1 prospect.

“I’ve definitely worked on catching the ball a lot more as we’ve lost some of our key targets from last season,” Mercier said. “We’re very diverse. Everyone can play different positions, so we’re getting comfortable.”

Perhaps the most dynamic player on the Bishop Diego roster is senior wide receiver/cornerback Remi Boykin. After sitting out the first five games last season due to transfer rules, Boykin made his presence felt during league play as a standout in the secondary and an explosive return man. His role on offense is expected to see a major uptick.

“I love coming out here with my boys. I grew up with them, so I’m just ready to put on for the city senior year,” Boykin said. “I feel like I fully get to show what I can do, fully showcase how I fit in with this team and how good we really are.”

Fresh off receiving a Cal Poly offer this summer, junior running back/linebacker Sam Boeddeker is projected to take over as Bishop Diego’s primary ball carrier. At 6′0″ and 210 pounds, Boeddeker’s blend of size and speed will make him a dominant force on both sides of the ball.

With the graduation of three-year starter Tua Puailoa Rojas at quarterback, Bishop Diego will be breaking in sophomore Kaleo Satele, who transferred to the school in January. What Satele lacks in experience he will need to make up for with his electric arm talent and athleticism.

After an 8-2 regular season last year, with narrow losses to Oaks Christian and Pacifica in Marmonte League play, the Cardinals figure to take a small step back due to heavy personnel losses. However, it is a very talented group that could peak in the playoffs if it can keep key contributors healthy.

Carpinteria

The Warriors fell one win short of a postseason berth last season after dropping their regular-season finale against Channel Islands, 34-21.

With four offensive linemen returning, along with starting quarterback Isaac Neri, Carpinteria is in prime position to get over the hump and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“The offensive line is the heart of our team, and our leadership council and both our captains are all linemen, so that’s a good sign that they are tied together and ready to move forward,” said Carpinteria coach Van Latham. “They are experienced. Some of them have been three-year starters, and it’s time that we put it together.”

Neri is a true dual threat, having passed for 910 yards and rushed for 374 yards last season. He also has some talented pass catchers in sophomore tight end Brayden Real and junior receiver Jonah Hernandez Jr., who had the majority of his sophomore season wiped out by injury. At 6′1″ and 190 pounds, Hernandez has an excellent frame and solid hands.

Edwin Nova, Caleb Kelly, Erasmo Frausto-Elizarraraz, and Ramces Romero are the returning linemen. Kelly and Frausto-Elizarraraz will also contribute on defense at the linebacker position.

The non-league schedule is made up of four teams that Carpinteria has never played before: Royal, Heritage Christian, Webb of Claremont, and Calvary Chapel Santa Ana. The other non-league contest is against a familiar opponent in Fillmore.

If the Warriors are to meet their goal of making the playoffs this season, they have to maintain a healthy roster as they move through the Citrus Coast League, where close games are a near certainty this season.

Dos Pueblos head coach A.J. Pateras has built the Chargers into a competitive program in the Tri-County League. | Credit: Gary Kim



Dos Pueblos

Coming up on the wrong side of an overtime thriller against rival San Marcos, with a playoff berth on the line, the Chargers learned valuable lessons and have turned the page.

Head coach AJ Pateras points to his team’s offseason training as the foundation of the program and is hopeful that the gains in the weight room and on the practice field will pay dividends on Friday nights.

“With any football game, you live in that moment for a couple days, and then you kind of refocus, reset, and plan ahead,” Pateras said. “From a motivation standpoint, you don’t have to motivate kids when they can taste a victory.”

Junior quarterback Grady Felix returns after splitting time at the position last season. He flashed the ability to run and throw as a sophomore and has progressed significantly in his overall knowledge of the game.

The Chargers starting quarterback Grady Felix is poised to take command in his junior season. | Credit: Gary Kim

“I started half the games last season, so it’s more like building upon stuff that I learned, but I’m still learning every day,” Felix said. “I’m trying to become more of a leader on this team. Obviously, it was more difficult as a younger guy last year with a lot of older, more experienced guys.”

At the skill positions, Soren Smedley emerged as a reliable blocker last season and has improved as a pass catcher. Junior Zaden Battle is a speedster who will have a role in the passing game as a junior. Isiah Barajas was the top JV receiver last year, and Holden Brey will contribute on both sides of the ball, including as a pass catcher.

The Chargers have lost a lot of really good linemen, so the opportunity is there for new players to step up. Hunter Haws saw action last season and will be a standout up front. Marcus Carbajal and Wyatt Mitchell are returning leaders on the offensive and defensive lines.

The Tri-County League is now wide open, with defending champion Agoura now out of the league, and the Chargers have the talent and depth to compete from week to week.

Santa Barbara

Reid Miller is inline for an increased role at running back after snagging five interceptions on defense last season. | Credit: Gary Kim



After losing starting quarterback Griffin Arnold to a cancer diagnosis midway through last season, the Dons took a nosedive, losing four of their last five games, and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

However, Arnold has made a miraculous recovery and will be back behind center this fall. As a sophomore, he tossed 14 touchdown passes with just one interception in six games.

“We’ve got a lot of returning starters this year, guys that were on that team, and they are hungry,” said Santa Barbara head coach Nate Mendoza. “You can’t really teach game experience, and we have a ton of guys with game experience.”

Lucas Blessing is a three-year starter on offense and defense for Santa Barbara | Credit: Gary Kim

The Dons are loaded at the skill positions, with a deep and talented receiving corps led by juniors Nate Meister and Cade Mault, senior Fin Congdon, and sophomore Keegan Roessler.

At running back, Santa Barbara will rely on junior Everett Rabb Preston and senior Reid Miller. Miller was a ball hawk at safety last season with five interceptions.

The offensive line is perhaps the biggest question mark for Santa Barbara with the loss of four-year starter Malachi Johnston, who is now at Cal Poly. However, the Dons return three-year starter Lucas Blessing at right tackle. Blessing was also an All Conejo Coast League defensive lineman last season.

Santiago Garcia returns at center after starting the past two seasons, and Damien Miranda is a returning starter at guard. Junior Scout Johnson, the younger brother of Malachi, will start at left tackle.

Defensively, Henry Crafton returns at linebacker after leading the team in tackles and sacks last season as a sophomore.

The Dons are loaded with talent, especially at the skill positions, but depth up front could be a problem. If they can stay healthy, a run at the Conejo Coast League title is a real possibility.

San Marcos first year head coach Isaiah Veal has high expectations for his team. | Credit: Gary Kim

San Marcos

The Isaiah Veal coaching era of San Marcos High football begins this fall as he will look to continue the upward trajectory of the program after back-to-back playoff berths.

The Royals emerged victorious in the Battle of the Goodland, defeating rival Dos Pueblos to earn the third and final playoff berth out of the Conejo Coast League, but they’ve since graduated a loaded senior class.

“Initially, it just starts with getting the kids disciplined in terms of early morning practices, lift sessions, filming everything, attention to detail, getting the guys used to a regimented hard schedule, and just having them buy in with that,” Veal said. “A lot of our coaching staff is young, but we’re passionate.”

San Marcos returns starting quarterback Hayden Fealey, who is brimming with confidence after an up-and-down junior season. The Royals relied heavily on the run game last year, and he is eager to provide more balance to the offense.

Hayden Feleay returns for his second season as the Royals’ starting quarterback. | Credit: Gary Kim





“I’m really excited to take what I’ve learned the last couple years and put it all on the field for my senior season,” Fealey said.

The Royals have a number of versatile weapons for Fealey to distribute the ball to, including returning All Tri-Valley League receiver/defensive back Isaac Murillo. Tommy Diaz had emerged in preseason practice as a dynamic ball carrier and key contributor.

“I hope to be a big contributor to this team,” Diaz said. “I really like this new offense we are running. It is a lot different from last year.”

Sophomore Caden LaPlante is a 6′5″ tight end with a massive catch radius that will be incorporated into the offense. Kota Enrico is a sophomore, who will play both running back and linebacker.

“Our expectations are to win,” Veal said. “We know it’s a tough league so that just means we have to prepare and take it one day at a time.”