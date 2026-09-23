How Many $9 Burritos Can You Bag?

The Santa Barbara Independent’s

Sixth Annual Burrito Week Is Here

by Indy Staff | September 24, 2026

In this day and age of enlightened eating, where we track our ingredients’ origins and nutritional intake with virtuous glee, encouraging everyone to go out and eat as many burritos as they can in one week would be ridiculously irresponsible, right?

But what if, for one week only, there were more than two dozen establishments selling more than 50 different burritos for just $9? And what if those burritos ranged from traditionally gut-busting to conscientiously vegan, full of ingredients both familiar and foreign, and served from the early morning ‘til the later night?

With all that, how could we not encourage the bagging of beaucoup burritos? It’s not only responsible, it’s downright righteous, a mutually beneficial offering that feeds the masses affordably while bringing new business to the restaurants that sustain us all year long.

Welcome once again to the Santa Barbara Independent’s Burrito Week, our sixth annual promotional package that this year enlisted 27 restaurants to serve their wrap stars for just $9 from Thursday, September 24, through Wednesday, September 30.

We’ve sent our team out to sample every burrito for you, from the avenues of Buellton to the shores of Carpinteria. What follows are their words and images, conveying what to expect out there on the tortilla trail.

Following each description are the hours and restrictions for each restaurant’s Burrito Week plans, if there are any. For those that are serving burritos for dine-in and to-go during their regular hours, we don’t list any stipulations.

Once you start bagging those burritos, show your success by tagging photos at #SBIndyBurritoWeek on Instagram. We’ll publish our favorite experiences in next week’s issue. You might even win a $25 gift card to a participating restaurant!

—Matt Kettmann

The Blue Owl Sweetheart Burrito | Credit: Josef Woodard

The Blue Owl: Sweetheart Burrito



Aside from its status as a savory and unique variation on the burrito as we thought we knew it, the Blue Owl’s Sweetheart Burrito is a shining example of a creation born of the Independent’s Burrito Week phenom itself.

It was in 2021 that Blue Owl owner Nadia Ajlouni, who had just taken over the established eatery after moving here from Ohio, concocted the special burrito, with a mission of bucking tradition and creating a vegan burrito suitable for every taste bud. Stuck for a name, Independent advertising manager Sarah Sinclair came up with “sweetheart burrito,” in reference to a prime ingredient: sweet potato.

Just add vegan chili mayo, avocado, fresh cabbage, cilantro, Thai basil, and green onion, wrap it all in a tomato tortilla, and try to suppress the grin of satisfaction. For those suspicious of the V-word (“vegan”), the flavors resonate beautifully, not to mention the nutritional value added. Meaty types can always add their protein of choice to the mix.

It was such a hit that the Sweetheart gained rotation on the regular menu, rising to the ranks of the Top Five items of choice. The Sweetheart steps into the Burrito Week spotlight again, at a sweet price of $9 for a week.

—Josef Woodard

5 W. Canon Perdido St.; (805) 705-0991; theblueowlsb.com

Corazón Cocina & Corazón Cocina Sur:

El Paisa Burrito

Corazón Cocina & Corazón Cocina Sur’s El Paisa Burrito | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Ever since Corazón Cocina first opened up in the Santa Barbara Public Market, it’s been a go-to spot for me and my family. The menu — crafted by Chef Ramon Velazquez, the man behind multiple Mexican eateries in the area, including his most recent outpost, Corazón Cocina Sur in Carpinteria’s Linden Square — is full of familiar foods from the streets of Guadalajara, kicked up a bit by the highest quality ingredients available.

The star of this year’s burrito show, El Paisa, is Velasquez’s take on a traditional, heartwarming marinated al pastor pork burrito, with the addition of the California surf-snack favorite: crispy French fries inside the burrito.

The thinly sliced, spicy bits of pork are stuffed alongside long-simmered Peruano beans, cheese, crema, fresh pico de gallo, and a handful of fries inside the handmade fluffy tortilla. The staff at Corazón do it right, kissing the burrito on a flat-top grill until all the ingredients get to know each other and the tortilla has a nice little crisp.

The burrito comes with Corazón’s special salsa mugrosa, a ka “dirty sauce,” a deep, smoky salsa that complements their bright green tomatillo salsa (my personal favorite) nicely. Whether you’re in the chaos of the Public Market, or catching an ocean breeze at Linden Square down in Carp, this heavy-hitting burrito will undoubtedly earn a place in your corazón. —Ryan P. Cruz

Available at both locations 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Corazón Cocina: 38 W. Victoria St., Unit 122 (805) 845-0282; corazoncocina.toast.site. Corazón Cocina Sur: 772 Linden Ave., Carpinteria; (805) 401-0120; corazoncocinasur.com

Cristino’s Bakery Tropical Carnitas Burrito | Credit: Matt Kettmann

Cristino’s Bakery: Tropical Carnitas Burrito



The secret is officially out on Cristino’s Bakery. Despite hiding in a mostly abandoned strip mall surrounded by smog checkers and auto repair shops near the airport, there was a steady stream of customers in there at the neither-lunch-nor-dinner time of 2 p.m. They were young and old, locals and travelers, white, brown, Black, and Asian, ordering tacos and pan dulce.

That’s due to the consistency and creativity of owner Lorena Casas and her staff of folks such as cashier Juanita Miranda and kitchen manager Mario Medina. The trio worked together to develop the brand-new Tropical Carnitas Burrito, centered on a Michoacán-style carnitas, which is the common style around here, but with garlic and freshly picked oranges tossed into the boiling oil with the pork. They make that twice a week. “We make small batches of everything so we can make it fresh,” said Casas, adding with a smirk, “and we don’t have any storage.”

Those carnitas are laced with melted cheese, pinto beans, rice, and — the real star of the show — a tangy-sweet-smoky, just-spicy-enough slaw of roasted pineapple, pickled red onions, and manzana chiles. It turns out that Cristino’s uses Burrito Week (and our other food weeks) to test out menu ideas, said Casas, explaining, “I want people to try something different.”

Go ahead. Use us up. —Matt Kettmann

To-go only. 170 Aero Camino, Goleta; (805) 455-6900; cristinosbakery.com

Crushcakes & Café Bear Hug Burrito | Credit: Erin Lynch

Crushcakes & Café: Bear Hug Burrito



Wrap yourself up in Crushcakes & Café’s Bear Hug Burrito this Burrito Week!

This hearty breakfast burrito is packed with fried eggs, roasted potatoes, Jack cheese, red onions, arugula, and your choice of avocado or bacon. There’s a great mix of savory flavors and textures in every bite, making this a satisfying way to start the day.

The melted Jack cheese gives you that nice, gooey cheese pull, while the roasted potatoes add some substance and a little crispiness. It comes with a side of tortilla chips, which are perfect for adding some crunch between bites. I like to add a generous dose of Cholula to my breakfast burritos, and it definitely brings a nice kick of flavor to this one.

If you have room for something sweet afterward, Crushcakes always has you covered with their signature cupcakes! A few times a week, they offer an early-afternoon cupcake happy hour with a buy-three-get-one-free deal on cupcakes. It’s a pretty tempting excuse to grab a few flavors and share — or, honestly, keep them all for yourself. —Erin Lynch

1315 Anacapa St., (805) 963-3752 and 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta, (805) 845-2780; crushcakes.com

Dave’s Dogs: The Early Riser

Dave’s Dogs The Early Riser | Credit: Dave Callanan

Bold and full of flavor since 2015, Dave’s Dogs is well-known for deliciously innovative takes on hot dogs, hamburgers, loaded fries, and more. In honor of this year’s Burrito Week, they’ve upped the ante even further with the Early Riser breakfast burrito.

Soft scrambled eggs mix with crispy tots, melted cheddar, savory chipotle aioli, and a breakfast patty to make a palate-pleasing argument that breakfast is indeed the most important meal of the day. But I know what you’re thinking: “Since when does Dave’s Dogs do breakfast?” Well, my friends, since … (checks watch) … now.

“We’ve been wanting to start breakfast for a while,” said Cynthia Reynoso of Dave’s Dogs. “We will be trying out a simple breakfast menu that launches with Burrito Week: three breakfast sandwiches, three burritos, and a loaded breakfast tater tot bowl. It’s a quick grab-and-go breakfast menu for us busy peeps.”

Innovation has never tasted so good, so start your day off right this week with the Early Riser (and its morning-time friends). And a new menu means new hours, as Dave’s doors will now open at 8 a.m. each morning in the Turnpike Shopping Center. —Dave Callanan

Breakfast only, 8-10:30 a.m. 149 S. Turnpike Rd.; (805) 770-7772; davesdogs805.com

Downtown Eats California Pastor Burrito | Credit: Richelle Boyd

Downtown Eats: California Pastor Burrito



I don’t think the picture does this burrito justice — for starters, it’s massive. It’s chopped in half and takes up my entire plate, and it’s also hot and fresh, complemented by some perfectly salted chips and two salsa options. If you haven’t yet found yourself hungry when strutting State Street this week, look no further than Downtown Eats’ California Pastor Burrito, working from inside and along with M. Special Brewing. So, you can catch a game, grab a beer, and get your $9 burrito all in one place.

This burrito is packed with delicious and tender pastor that’s soaked for days in a homemade marinade. That telltale taste of pastor comes through on each bite, complemented by cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and crispy fries all wrapped up in a flour tortilla. I personally paired mine with the milder avocado salsa in the afternoon heat, but they have a classic salsa with more of a kick, though it’s not set-your-mouth-on-fire spicy.

It’s a staple on the Downtown Eats menu and one of my go-tos. They’ve been at their State Street location for just over a year and still run their food truck, Santa Barbara Food Connection, around town for catering and events. It’s a hearty must-have in your classic burrito going. —Richelle Boyd

Available noon-7 p.m. 634 State St. (inside M. Special); (805) 570-5945; mspecialbrewco.com/downtown-eats

El Zarape El Rajitas Pasilla | Credit: Meaghan Tiernan

El Zarape:

El Rajitas Pasilla



Raul Gil knows a thing or two about Burrito Week. After all, he’s been participating since the beginning and understands that locals love breakfast burritos. So much so that this year, the owner of El Zarape admits he’s had to limit things: two burritos a day, only available until 11 a.m. That shouldn’t stop you from coming. In fact, it should encourage you to make a daily trip to snag this year’s special: El Rajitas Pasilla.

A breakfast burrito can often feel a bit bland, starchy, and dry. This is anything but. A large flour tortilla is filled with grilled pasilla peppers, which add a wonderfully crunchy texture while still remaining soft enough to easily sink your teeth into. The powerful green burrito is vegetarian but hearty for workday mornings or post-workout snacks, stuffed with eggs, well-seasoned potatoes, garlic, and onion.

I’m partial to green salsa always, but guests have a choice between green tomatillo and red ajillo salsa. Every bite is cooled down by hunks of avocado that spill out onto your plate from the grilled burrito. This breakfast burrito is anything but simple. Gil likens his food to being “humble good.” I’d have to agree. —Meaghan Clark Tiernan

Breakfast only, 7-11 a.m.; limit two per person. 1435 San Andres St.; (805) 899-2711

Fresco at the Market Chorizo Wrap | Credit: John Zant

Fresco at the Market: Chorizo Wrap



With a name like Fresco, it has to be fresh. The first Mexican-style meal offered by the popular café fits the bill.

The key ingredient is a custom-spiced chorizo that fills most of the tortilla-wrapped concoction. It is laced with chunks of roasted red potato, scrambled eggs, queso fresco (of course), and mild Anaheim chiles.

It was not on the original menu conceived by Jill Petrarca, who founded Fresco at the Five Points shopping center with Mark Brouillard in 1995. They came from Rhode Island, where Petrarca attended culinary school focused on traditional American fare. “There were only two Mexican restaurants in the entire state,” she recalled.

Fresco thrived on staples such as salads, sandwiches, burgers, and quiches for almost three decades at the original site before a harsh rent increase precipitated its departure. It found a home inside the Public Market in July 2025.

Relying on a predominantly Mexican-American kitchen staff, Petrarca discovered that longtime cook Carmelo Duarte made chorizo with his own flavorings and could deliver a fresh batch weekly. Thus, the chorizo wrap was born, complemented nicely by house-made salsa. It’s only available in the morning hours, but that’s the best time to consume all that protein, as fortification for the day ahead. —John Zant

Breakfast only, 8 a.m.-noon. 38 W. Victoria St., Unit 102; (805)770-7994; fresco-sb.com

Hibachi Steak House:

Hibachi Chicken Burrito, Hibachi Tofu, & Sushi Burritos

From left: Hibachi Chicken Burrito, Sushi Burrito, and Hibachi Tofu Burrito | Credit: Christina McDermott

Burritos and sushi rolls are cousins if you squint — both an edible present, wrapped up together. Why not combine them? Hibachi Steak House and Sushi Bar’s sushi “Santa Barbara” burrito blends flavor and textures with precision. There’s the crunch of the shrimp tempura with the creaminess of the avocado, the slight sweetness of the soy paper wrap with the tang of the spicy mayo dipping sauce (or eel sauce. Actually — try both). All-in-all? Delicious.

If you don’t fancy fish, give Hibachi’s chicken burrito or tofu burrito a try. The fried-rice base blends with the still slightly crisp grilled vegetables and the tofu or chicken. The restaurant offers a range of tasty, tangy (and in the case of the habanero sauce, spicy) options to add to the burrito’s more mild contents.

Hibachi’s manager Maria Topete said the inspiration behind the restaurant’s sushi and hibachi burritos came from the desire to combine cuisines from Mexican and Japanese cuisine, both of which have a strong SoCal presence and history.

“For us, it’s really about bringing two cultures together, introducing people to new flavors, and creating something fun and convenient that represents Southern California and the diverse community we serve,” Topete said.

The portability of a burrito is another draw.

“We wanted to create something guests could easily grab and take to class, the beach, or enjoy on the go,” Topete said. — Christina McDermott

To-go only, available Mon.-Thu., 3-9 p.m. 502 State St., (805) 966-6607, somethingsfishysb.com

Jalapeño S.B.: Chingón, Cañón Perdido Chile Relleno & Santa Barbara Burritos

Chingón burrito | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Cañón Perdido burrito | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Santa Barbara burrito | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The newly opened Jalapeño S.B. is hard-launching Burrito Week with not one, but three options — all customizable with your choice of protein: carne asada, al pastor, chicken, beef birria, and shrimp. Vegetarian options include tofu and black beans.

Owners Victor and Martha Gonzalez have poured their hearts into renovating the space at 900 North Milpas and building a team of “the most beautiful people,” said Victor. “For me, it’s the most important thing: people. Not everything is about money.”

That spirit is evident from the moment you walk in. Friendly staff, artwork by artist Carlos Cuellar, and fresh chips and salsas made by Martha create a welcoming, homey atmosphere, the optimal setting for a burrito tasting triptych.

The Chingón is a satisfying classic, loaded with carne asada and al pastor, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream pico de gallo, grilled onions, and guacamole.

French fries rolled into chicken, rice, beans, cheese, grilled onions, and lettuce define the Santa Barbara Burrito experience, served with a fiery habanero dipping sauce.

The Cañón Perdido Chile Relleno Burrito is a cheese lover’s delight, drenched in their signature relleno cream sauce and filled with plump chiles, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack cheese, and rolled into rice and beans.

Generosity of proportions, options, and the restaurant team set this new restaurant apart, a recipe for full bellies and hearts. —Ingrid Bostrom

900 N. Milpas St.; (805) 886-2080

La Tequila Chile Verde Burrito | Credit: Bob Wesley

La Tequila:

Chile Verde Burrito



Burrito culture usually relies on predictable math: meat, beans, rice, and cheese rolled into a reliable, heavy cylinder. It’s a comfort food formula that asks very little of you except an appetite and plenty of napkins. You don’t think about a burrito. You deal with one.

But La Tequila in Buellton is upending expectations for Burrito Week with a creation that demands your full attention — one where every layer feels deliberate. The slow-cooked chile verde pork is tender and seasoned as if flavor was the absolute priority and a spice rack was handy. The savory rice avoids the usual bland trap. Even the black beans have personality. Nothing about this feels like it has been languishing under a heat lamp waiting for a hungry passerby; it’s freshly assembled by a kitchen that cares.

And it’s built to survive itself. That’s rarer than it sounds — most burritos of this size give up somewhere around the third bite, undergoing a structural implosion while you’re still holding them. This one doesn’t. The rice absorbs what the protein and beans radiate, the tortilla holds strong without going soft at the seams, and the last bite arrives in the same condition as the first.

Bring both hands. It’s earned them. —Bob Wesley

35 W. Hwy. 246, Buellton; (805) 697-7776; latequilabuellton.com

Little Alex’s Chorizo Breakfast Burrito | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

Little Alex’s:

California & Chorizo Breakfast Burrito



Best known for the reputed curative power of their homemade chicken soup, the family-owned and operated Little Alex’s Mexican Grill (now in Five Points uptown) also offers a wide variety of burritos with meat selections galore — from Chile Colorado to chicken chipotle, beer-battered fish, and more. This week, they’re showcasing two favorites.

The Breakfast Burrito had a nice kick to it, with the chorizo’s greasy goodness playing off the fluffy and creamy softness of the scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes. For a more traditional burrito, beans and rice are an option, instead of the potatoes. In either case, their breakfast menu — which includes omelettes, huevos rancheros, and chilaquiles — is available all day.

The California Burrito, a much more gringo option, puts French fries, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo with your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken rajas, and veggie rajas. It’s a hearty, tasty and very, very filling riff on the Cali Burrito trend. I tried the carne asada, and the grilled steak and yumminess of the sour cream were a great match with the roasted chile salsa. It also came with a basket of homemade tortilla chips, whose crunchy saltiness contrasted nicely with the soft burrito textures.

The portions are generous, and I easily got an extra meal from both burritos, so I can happily report that they were almost as good the next day after a quick zap in the microwave. —Leslie Dinaberg

3987 State St.; (805) 969-2297; littlealexs.com

Little Heart Cafecito Carpintero Burrito | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Little Heart Cafecito: Carpintero Burrito



A lifetime of eating breakfast burritos has made me somewhat of a chorizo connoisseur. I’ve eaten chorizo-egg burritos from just about anywhere that sells them, from taco stands to coffee shops to streetside vendors selling out of their cars (those burritos were homemade, and especially tasty).

A chorizo burrito is one of those simple dishes, where the smallest details can make one stand out above the others. Well-cooked egg, quality chorizo — rendered enough to avoid an oily mess — maybe some good cheese, and some crispy potatoes to round it all off. That’s all you need if it’s done right.

At Little Heart Cafecito, the little breakfast-slinging brother restaurant of Chef Ramon Velazquez’s Corazón Cocina, the Carpintero Burrito is just that: a quality breakfast food with all the protein, starch, flavor, and love you need to get through your day.

It starts with farm-fresh eggs, scrambled to perfection and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with chunks of spicy chorizo, potatoes, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and a selection of house salsas to drizzle over each bite. The combination is a fresh take on a Mexican classic, brought to a level worthy of Burrito Week and good enough to stand on its own against any chorizo burrito in town. —Ryan P. Cruz

Available 9 a.m.-noon. 38 W. Victoria St., Unit 121; (805) 679-5649; littleheartcafecito.com

Los Agaves | Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Los Agaves:

Pastor, Garden, & Chicken Burritos



What sets Los Agaves apart from the multitude of Mexican spots in town? It’s the place that pleases everyone. With options as unique as a steaming bowl of molcajetes or as simple as a cheese quesadilla, picky and frisky palates can both satisfy their Mexican food desires. Beverages range from spicy margaritas to crisp Pacificos, authentic aguas frescas to classic Coca-Colas. Sit down, takeout, salsas mild and hot, a tasty happy hour at their stunning new bar, and three locations to choose from, truly provide something for all.

Their Burrito Week specials exhibit this penchant to please. All three options come in a large tortilla loaded with pinto beans and Monterey Jack cheese. rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Craving a can’t-miss favorite? Order the grilled chicken. Looking to amp up the flavor? Seek out the Al Pastor. Keeping it vegetarian? The Garden is certain to delight with roasted zucchini, red bell peppers, and carrots.

With the abundant salsa bar at your fingertips, personal customization is endless, as are the tortilla chips, so get to Los Agaves for a Burrito Week choice no one can argue with. —Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only. 600 N. Milpas St., (805) 564-2626; 2911 De la Vina St., (805) 682-2600; 7024 Marketplace Dr., Goleta, (805) 968-4000; los-agaves.com

Maíz Picante Carnitas Burritos | Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Maíz Picante:

Carnitas, Pastor, & Veggie Burritos



Sometimes, the biggest flavors hide in most non-descript packages. When it comes to burrito joints, I find this to be true more often than not. Maíz Picante Taqueria is a perfect example of how excellent food needs no pretense. Chef Francisco “Paco” Cavazos formerly manned the kitchens at Los Agaves and Santo Mezcal before opening this spot in 2023, and it’s particularly close to his heart.

“We are inspired by authentic Tijuana cooking,” Chef Paco said. “We take pride in creating dishes with bold flavors that speak to our respect for tradition.”

You can taste the love in the three hearty Burrito Week offerings. Each packs a punch with a distinctive savory profile and comes nestled in the key co-stars of lusciously melty beans and cheese.

The Carnitas is pure comfort, packed generously with slightly smoky, succulent braised and shredded pork. The Veggie bursts with bright roasted bell peppers, onions and potatoes, and the Pastor features thinly sliced-to-order pork, marinated in homemade adobo and spit roasted on the trompo for maximum impact.

Just when you think they don’t need any bells and whistles, the selection of salsas arrives like a rainbow illuminating your taste buds with an orange chipotle version, a light green creamy jalapeño sauce, a refreshing salsa verde, bright pink pickled radishes, and more. The zingy flavors hit the spot and serve as a reminder that this humble haunt on De la Vina is more than meets the eye, and a must for soulful cooking. —Rebecca Horrigan

2714 De la Vina St.; (805) 586-2272; maizpicante.com

Maria’s Tacos Isla Vista Special Burrito | Credit: Taylor Cusimano

Maria’s Tacos:

Isla Vista Special Burrito



A small, family-run taco counter in the heart of Isla Vista is trying something different this week. Though known for their tacos, Maria’s Tacos will put their burritos in the spotlight for Burrito Week.

Wrapped in a warm, handmade tortilla, the Isla Vista Special Burrito comes packed with rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce. The tortilla is soft but sturdy, making every bite easy to enjoy. Whether you’re craving pastor, chicken, or carnitas, or prefer a vegetarian option with veggie or potato, there’s something for everyone.

The veggie highlights the freshness of the ingredients, with each component blending together alongside the creaminess of the cheese into a satisfying balance. To finish it off, Maria’s salsas let you add a little extra kick, with the red salsa bringing the heat and the green offering a milder flavor.

Owner Maria Mayo started serving I.V.’s masses in June 2023, making it a regular stop for UCSB students and nearby families. For Mayo, Burrito Week is “an opportunity to try something different,” whether that means bringing in new customers or giving returning customers a reason to venture beyond their usual order. The I.V. Special is a perfect excuse. —Taylor Cusimano

Lunch only, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 6545 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista; (805) 637-3492; mariastacosiv.com

Mesa Cafe & Bar Breakfast Burrito | Credit: Courtesy

Mesa Café & Bar:

Breakfast Burrito



Since 1984, Mesa Café & Bar has been a locals’ go-to for booths, boards, burgers, beers, Bloody Marys, and breakfast burritos. Their wet one — and it’s not drowned, just sauced across its middle third, with a scatter of cheese melt — is at the ridiculously affordable Burrito Week price. And, as befits their generous spirit, it still comes with your choice of hash browns, home fries, or fruit. You will not leave hungry.

Since the Mesa Café is all about simple pleasures, this burrito is uncomplicated; even its two major components, black beans and a fluffy egg scramble, are rather discretely separated into their own halves of the rolled-up flour tortilla. But those beans have a tasty pot liquor and are laced with slices of jalapeño and onion. The egg remains moist without going soggy. Some Jack cheese and salsa provide more flavor.

You’ll feel at home. Patrons will ask about servers’ parents. Customers tell the host, “We’ll just sit at the bar in our usual seats.” There will be lots of smiling. You will leave pleased in more ways than a delicious burrito can provide, knowing why the spot has survived since the year the first Mac computer was sold. —George Yatchisin

Available Mon.-Fri., 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1972 Cliff Dr.; (805) 966-5303; mesacafesb.com

Padaro Beach Grill Gringo Burrito | Credit: Jean Yamamura

Padaro Beach Grill:

Gringo Burrito



There’s nothing more soothing than the sound of the ocean waves breaking. And in Carpinteria, there’s nowhere better to be at lunchtime than the Padaro Beach Grill, which boasts the sounds of the surf just beyond the picnic tables, sunlit umbrellas, green grass, sandy sandpit, and the restaurant’s expansive menu.

That now includes The Gringo, a burrito specially made for the Indy’s annual tribute to hand-held food in a tortilla. To give it a pre–Burrito Week taste test, I brought along my favorite gringo — my husband, Robert — who pronounced it “delicious.”

The Gringo was stoutly stuffed with juicy ground beef sauteed with sweet onions, replete with chopped cabbage, pico de gallo, two types of cheese, and enough spicy jalapeño slices to give the whole thing a nice zing. A fresh house-made salsa roja came with and added a mild and flavorful topping.

This one is a genuine special, as Padaro Beach Grill doesn’t even make burritos, usually. Quesadillas and tacos, yes, but burritos, no. And customers still ask for last year’s Nacho Burrito, said Padaro’s Gaby Lopez. “And we will still make it for them!” —Jean Yamamura

3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria; (805) 566-9800; padarobeachgrill.com

The Patio Café: Chicken Fajita & Hot Dog Burritos

The Patio Café Hot Dog Burrito | Credit: Ian Chung

The Patio Café Chicken Fajita | Credit: Ian Chung

Walking into The Patio Café, I was immediately greeted by the welcoming smile of owner Rosalinda “Rosie” Monrroy. Inspired by the creativity and tenacity of her mother, Rosie’s love of food and community drove her to leave the medical industry and achieve her dream of opening a restaurant. For Burrito Week, she’s serving a beautiful Chicken Fajita Burrito and its unconventional counterpart, the Hot Dog Burrito.

The Chicken Fajita, which consisted of salsa-marinated chicken, onion, beans, rice, and sour cream, was deliciously savory, evoking that same feeling of home that emanates from The Patio’s walls. Truly spectacular.

Although initially intimidated by Hot Dog Burrito, its filling, made up of hot dogs, onion, tomato, mayo, ketchup, and jalapeño, brought me back to summers spent with family cheering on our favorite team at the baseball stadium. Wrap that feeling up in a toasted tortilla, and you’ve got an unusual but delicious combination.

I asked Rosie if she had any advice for others chasing their own dreams. “Never give up and be strong,” she said. “Stay patient and determined despite any bumps in the road. There will always be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

—Ian Chung

Dine-in only, 7 a.m.-1: 30 p.m. 3007 De la Vina St.; (805) 687-3663; thepatiocafesb.com

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro Breakfast Burrito | Credit: Leslie Dinaberg

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro:

Breakfast Burrito



While the words “burrito” and “elegant” aren’t typically found in pairs, the perfect proportions of the mouthwateringly delicious Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro’s Breakfast Burrito are a match made in heaven. I’m not usually much of an early morning eater, but their — dare I say it — elegant concoction of perfectly crisped bacon, creamy buttery potatoes, fluffy eggs, and melted Swiss cheese, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, is more than enough to make me roll out of bed with a smile.

Swellegant is an apt description, with the Swiss cheese distinguishing this one from the more traditional cheddar breakfast burrito fare.

Served with an equally well-balanced house-made roasted tomato salsa — with just the right amount of spice and sweetness to remind you that tomatoes are indeed botanically classified as a fruit — this nicely constructed burrito is not too big or messy to pick up in your hands. Though it’s certainly more ladylike (or gentlemanly) to eat with a knife and fork, it’s so good that you may not have the patience.

You won’t be hungry after this baby, but get yourself one of Renaud’s perfectly buttery croissants, cinnamon hazelnut rolls, or zesty lemon tarts for a treat later on. There’s nothing like starting the day off with something to look forward to. —Leslie Dinaberg

Available until 2:30 p.m. 3315 State St., (805) 569-2400; 1324 State St., Ste. N, (805) 892-2800; 1187 Coast Village Rd., Ste. 7, Montecito; (805) 324-4200; renaudsbistro.com

Rinkside Café Teriyaki Turn-Up | Credit: Terry Ortega

Rinkside Café:

Teriyaki Turn-Up



I had a few burrito beliefs before I tasted my “burrito.” I believed that because burritos originated from Mexico, they had to contain one or more of the basic ingredients: beans, rice, cheese, and beef or chicken. Once I got over myself, I realized that you can roll any ingredients into a tortilla and call it a burrito because, in the end, it will still look like a rolled pack resembling a little bedroll hanging from a burro.

When I saw the ingredients of the Teriyaki Turn-Up, I turned my head in the way a dog says, “Huh?” I did a little research on huli huli chicken thighs and learned that “huli” means turn in Hawaiian, so you “turn turn” the chicken between two grates while flipping it over a flame. Other ingredients are shredded cabbage, scallions, teriyaki sauce (with a mild bite), rice, sriracha mayo, and macaroni salad, which ended as my favorite ingredient, all wrapped in a jumbo flour tortilla heated on a plancha (a flat metal cooking plate used to sear at a high temperature).

One bite and I blacked out — not literally, but I closed my eyes as I took in all the flavors of the ingredients separately and then tasted the fusion in one flavor. I had to stop eating because Chef Sean Bentley, unassuming and humble, also made me the tofu version. Yes, all the same ingredients, but the same overall taste? No! The teriyaki tofu, having a more subtle flavor and texture, gave this burrito a mellower vibe.

I leave you this warning: You will only be able to experience this burrito during Burrito Week. Send your thank-yous to fusion wizard Chef Sean (and me at the Indy). —Terry Ortega

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta; iceinparadise.org/rinkside-cafe; @rinksidecafe

Savoy Cafe & Deli Savoy Breakfast Burrito | Credit: Tiana Molony

Savoy Café & Deli:

Savoy Breakfast Burrito



Santa Barbara certainly has no shortage of stellar breakfast burritos, but with so many options, some great ones inevitably get lost in the shuffle.

One of them is the Savoy Breakfast Burrito from Savoy Café & Deli. Not because of an over-the-top ingredient list or some secret combination of toppings, but because of its simplicity: two organic eggs, potatoes, Jack cheese, and avocado. That’s it. No bacon, sausage, or laundry list of add-ons competing for attention. Just the classic breakfast-burrito essentials tucked into a warm tortilla, served with a side of pico de gallo for a fresh, tangy kick.

Sometimes, you really don’t need to overcomplicate a good thing. —Tiana Molony

24 W. Figueroa St.; (805) 962-6611; thesavoycafe.com

Shalhoob’s Santa Barbara Style Burrito | Credit: Dave Callanan

Shalhoob’s:

Santa Barbara Style Burrito



When the team at Shalhoob’s was approached for Burrito Week 2026, their first inclination was to sit this one out. “We initially were going to pass,” admitted Leeandra Shalhoob. “But then we thought, why not do something fun and get creative?!”

Chefs Rolando Ventura and Cosmo Goss were tasked with the challenge, and I can happily confirm the assignment was clearly understood. Their creation, the Santa Barbara Style Burrito, is a leveled-up rendition of a California Burrito that is undeniably 805. Standard ingredients of fresh pico de gallo, melted cheeses, and crisp French fries blend expertly with regionally inspired flavors of seasoned, smoked tri-tip; rich avocado; and cowboy beans to produce a culinary experience that is nothing short of life-changing.

There’s no lip-service in that statement — I am pretty sure I’m a better person now having had this burrito. Served with a side of man-that-hits-the-spot avocado salsa, there’s joy in every bite as the warm flour tortilla deftly manages to contain generous helpings of every ingredient. Discover the best version of yourself this Burrito Week by getting to know this deliciously unique creation early and often. —Dave Callanan

Dine-in only. 220 Gray Ave., (805) 256-7353; 5112 Hollister Ave., (805) 880-0733; shalhoob.com

Seoulmate Kitchen Gimbap Burrito | Credit: George Yatchisin

Seoulmate Kitchen:

Gimbap Burrito



Chef Juan Pedro Muñoz Vaca, who co-owns Seoulmate Kitchen with his wife, Francescsa, faced a conundrum opting to partake in their first Burrito Week. “I didn’t want to mess with Corazón,” he says, pointing down the Public Market hallway to his esteemed Mexican food neighbor.

His creative and scrumptious solution is a gimbap burrito, bringing all the Korean kicky goodness you’d expect from Seoulmate, which has surely conquered the cursed back corner of the market based on its ever-present line. Gimbap is the Korean sushi equivalent, so this offering is a fat nori-wrapped center with a pan-crisped tortilla wrapped around that. Fusion at its multi-flavor best.

The center can star either bulgogi beef — redolent of barbecue — or tofu for vegetarians. Every roll features rice with a vinegar tang, crunchy carrots, cucumber daikon, spinach, and a scallion aioli that packs in luxe flavor. As good as all that is, don’t skimp on dousing your burrito with Seoulsauce, a gochujang-based condiment made in-house that Vaca won’t divulge the full recipe for. While not a scorcher, the sauce’s heat will leave you reaching for a Kleenex by burrito’s end.

—George Yatchisin

38 W. Victoria St., Unit 115; (805) 869-2566; seoulmatekitchen.com

Taqueria La Unica El Rey Burrito | Credit: Rebecca Horrigan

Taqueria La Unica:

El Rey & Garden Burritos



Taqueria La Unica brings the vibrant flavors of Mexico City and Jalisco to the humble zone of upper State Street. Although it’s owned by the same company that manages Los Agaves, Flor de Maiz, and Santo Mezcal, Taqueria La Unica truly lives up to its name “The Unique Taqueria.” This spot sets itself apart with their emphasis on street food specialties, a variety of melt-in-your-mouth meats, and a fiery passion for bold creations.

For Burrito Week, don’t miss their El Rey, a tasty concoction of spicy al pastor pork, shaved off a large trompo in the kitchen, swaddled in smooth and creamy Chihuahua cheese, and mixed with refried pinto beans, rice, fresh pineapple, onion, and cilantro all wrapped tightly in a large tortilla. Those looking for a veggie option that nixes the meat but doesn’t skip on flavor, dive into their surprisingly spice-infused Garden Burrito, which includes mushrooms, Chihuahua cheese, refried pinto beans, and rice.

Their impressive salsa bar includes favorites such as a creamy avocado salsa, a robust chipotle, and a refreshing tomatillo. Pair it with their plentiful chips and a cucumber lemon agua fresca and let each bite and sip transport you off State and into a lively sidewalk cafe in Guadalajara.

—Rebecca Horrigan

Dine-in only. 3771 State St.; (805) 689-5619; taquerialaunica.com

Yellow Belly Tap & Restaurant Belly Up Burrito| Credit: Courtesy

Yellow Belly Tap & Restaurant:

Belly Up Burrito



What’s better than a cheeseburger? … Wait. Sorry. Wrong week. Ahem…. What’s better than a cheeseburger-inspired burrito?

That’s the question Yellow Belly is asking with their Burrito Week offering. Cheeseburgers have taken on many forms — pizza, chips, pasta — but the burrito is one of the least offensive. It’s like — I’m trying to think of a metaphor — borrowing your cousin’s favorite outfit but adding your own accessories.

Chef Jose Almanza and the Yellow Belly team put their heads together to execute it perfectly. Originally, they wanted the burrito to have mac and cheese inside, but no, that was too heavy. But they did want the cheesy, beefy, caramelized onion taste reminiscent of their Yellow Belly burger. After a few incarnations, and much sampling, they found it: the Belly Up Burrito.

It has all the same components as the burger: ground beef with diced caramelized onion, cheddar, lettuce, tomato. But then add on pinto beans and rice, wrap it up in a tortilla and grill it, and serve it with a side of chipotle crema (the burger’s star sauce) and chips. Voilà, burrito-fied.

It is scrumptious. I highly recommend dipping the burrito in the crema. I could drink that stuff. You don’t have to, though — they have a great draft list. —Callie Fausey

2611 De la Vina St.; (805) 770-5694; yellowbellytap.com