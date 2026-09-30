According to the uncle of Pablo Fabian Hernandez, who was murdered in Chase Palm Park on Thursday, the 18-year-old had been missing for two weeks before his death.

Santa Barbara Police Department investigators confirmed that Hernandez’s death was a homicide and have not yet released any details as to the events that led up to the incident.

At about 7 p.m. on Thursday September 24, SBPD received a 9-1-1 call reporting an unresponsive man in Chase Palm Park. Upon arrival, officers found Hernandez with multiple injuries to the upper body and tried to revive him at the scene. Paramedics arrived and transported him to Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. According to his uncle, police told the family that Hernandez was stabbed to death.

Hernandez had moved to Santa Barbara from Mexico two years ago to join his father, who had moved to the area in 2022. Hernandez did not go to school and instead helped his father with his landscaping business.

The last time Hernandez’s father heard from him was two weeks before his death, and his uncle said in an interview in Spanish that “his father could not find him.”

Hernandez’s family and friends are inviting the Santa Barbara community to a fundraiser on Sunday October 4, at La Virgencita (227 N. Nopal Street). Funds raised will go toward sending Hernandez’s body back to his hometown in Mexico to be buried by his mother and loved ones.

In a flyer circulating on social media, it says that every donation, however small, “brings Pablo Fabian closer to home.”

As of Tuesday, the police have not announced whether there are any suspects or if any arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing, but police say there is “no information indicating the incident is gang related.”

Police are encouraging those who may know something about the incident to contact the SBPD office by calling (805) 897-2355.