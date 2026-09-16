FALL-ing Into a Vibrant Season of

Arts and Culture

Our Annual Fall Arts Preview Brings a

Zesty Menu of Riches to Choose From

By Leslie Dinaberg & Josef Woodard

September 27, 2026

Santa Barbara could easily rely on beautiful beaches and majestic mountains for our entertainment, but our arts and cultural offerings are remarkably bountiful and sophisticated for a town of any size, let alone our relatively small one. When it comes to the arts scene, Santa Barbara punches way above its weight, with a remarkable harvest of offerings to choose from, thanks in large to part to longtime local institutions such as the Santa Barbara Bowl, UCSB Arts & Lectures, State Street Ballet, Santa Barbara Symphony, Ensemble Theatre, SOhO, Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Music Academy of the West and on and on and on.

You get the picture. There’s a lot of really, really cool stuff going on here. Read on for a look at what we’ve got on tap this fall. It’s just the beginning.