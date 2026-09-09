MOXI brings Central Coast Insights to International Stage

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Robin Gose, Ed.D., President and CEO of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has been (re)elected to a three- year term, beginning September 19, 2026, on the Board of Directors for the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC), a prestigious international museum association. Robin, alongside other board members, will continue to work with communities to champion public engagement with science, strengthen members and their capacity, and build a more equitable and sustainable future.

Robin Gose, Ed.D. has been a science museum professional for more than 25 years; she joined the MOXI team in November 2017 during its inaugural year as Santa Barbara’s newest hands-on science museum and destination for families. She first joined the ASTC Board of Directors in 2023 and has been instrumental in keeping MOXI on the leading edge of important cultural initiatives; bringing ideas from the larger museum world to Santa Barbara and the Central Coast.

Robin is an active volunteer in the Santa Barbara community, having served on the boards of Visit Santa Barbara and Downtown Santa Barbara, and currently serves on the Nonprofit Resource Network (NPRN) advisory committee.

“ASTC is grateful for Robin’s service and commitment,” said Christofer Nelson, ASTC’s President and CEO. “Members of the Board of Directors—each distinguished leaders—bring tremendous insight and important perspectives on our field as we work together to increase understanding of an engagement with science and technology among all people.”

Robin Gose, Ed.D. will serve with other leaders from across the field elected to the Board this

year as directors:

Chieko Asakawa, Chief Executive Director, Miraikan – The National Museum of

Emerging Science and Innovation, Tokyo, Japan, (reelected to a second term)

Emerging Science and Innovation, Tokyo, Japan, (reelected to a second term) Michele Crowl, Ph.D., Executive Director, Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania,

State College, Pennsylvania, United States (reelected to a second term)

State College, Pennsylvania, United States (reelected to a second term) Jason Cryan, Ph.D., The Sarah B. George Executive Director, Natural History Museum

of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, United States (reelected to a second term)

of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, United States (reelected to a second term) Sherry Marshall, John E. Kirkpatrick President and CEO, Science Museum Oklahoma,

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States (elected to a first term)

ASTC is a nonprofit membership society representing organizations committed to public engagement with science, including a core membership of more than 600 science and technology centers and museums and allied organizations in more than 35 countries around the world. ASTC and its members share a vision of increased understanding of and engagement with science and technology among all people to enhance lives and livelihoods, strengthen communities, and sustain the planet.

The full list of ASTC active board members can be found on

https://www.astc.org/about/board-of-directors/