Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Recovery Month

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Every September, Santa Barbara County joins communities across the nation in recognizing National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate the millions of people living in recovery from mental health and substance use challenges, honor the families and communities who support them, and remind everyone that recovery is possible.

The 2026 national theme, “Recovery is REAL — Restoring Every Aspect of Life,” recognizes that recovery is about more than addressing a diagnosis or substance use. It is about rebuilding relationships, finding purpose, strengthening wellness, reconnecting with community, and creating a meaningful life. The national campaign also emphasizes that there is no single pathway to recovery and that connection and community are essential to lasting wellness.

“Recovery is not a destination or a single path—it is a deeply personal journey that can look different for every person,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “This month gives us an opportunity to celebrate the strength and resilience of people in recovery, reduce stigma, and remind our community that support is available. No one has to navigate that journey alone.”

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized the importance of recovery and officially honored National Recovery Month with a resolution on September 1, reaffirming the County’s commitment to supporting individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use challenges and to strengthening recovery-oriented communities.

Throughout September, Behavioral Wellness and community partners are encouraging residents to celebrate recovery, learn about available resources, and help create communities where people feel supported, connected, and hopeful.

Recovery Day Celebrations Across the County

Good Samaritan Shelter is hosting three Recovery Day Celebrations throughout the county. These free, family-friendly events provide an opportunity to celebrate people in recovery while connecting community members with local resources and support.

Lompoc — Thursday, September 10

4–6 p.m. | Ryon Park

The celebration will include food, music, carnival games, a raffle, community resources, and opportunities to connect and celebrate recovery.

Santa Maria — Wednesday, September 16

4–6 p.m. | Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Avenue

A Recovery Day Walk will leave the Courthouse flagpole at 4 p.m. and proceed to the Good Samaritan Shelter for an afternoon of food, music, resources, games, and community connection.

Santa Barbara — Wednesday, September 23

4–6 p.m. | The Carousel House

Community members are invited to enjoy food, music, games, resources, and an afternoon celebrating recovery and the strength of community.

The events are designed to be welcoming to everyone—whether personally in recovery, supporting a loved one, working in the behavioral health field, or simply wanting to learn more about recovery and how to support others.

“Recovery ls a community journey,” said Melissa Wilkins, Branch Chief of Alcohol and Drug Programs for Behavioral Wellness. “When we replace stigma with understanding and isolation with connection, we create communities where people can heal, grow, and thrive.”

Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness also offers a range of behavioral health and substance use services, supports, and community-based programs throughout the county. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line is available at 888-868-1649 for information about services and assistance connecting to care.

National Recovery Month is an opportunity to remember that recovery happens every day, in communities throughout Santa Barbara County and across the country. By listening without judgment, offering support, celebrating progress, and making connections to care, everyone can play a role in building a community where recovery is possible for all.

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, please visit the Behavioral Wellness website. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at(888) 868-1649. For national Recovery Month resources and information, visit SAMHSA’s National Recovery Month toolkit.

To learn more about Recovery from Mental Health and Substance abuse, including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit https://www.samhsa.gov