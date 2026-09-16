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The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 68-year-old incarcerated man who was found unresponsive in his cell at the Northern Branch Jail.

On Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at approximately 12:14 pm, a custody deputy conducting a routine check found the man unresponsive in his bed. He was housed alone in a single-person cell. Custody deputies and Wellpath medial staff immediately began lifesaving measures and requested emergency medical assistance.

Fire department personnel and paramedics responded and continued lifesaving efforts. Despite those efforts, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased at approximately 12:59 pm.

The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The man had been in custody since August 3, 2026, and was being held for misdemeanors including vandalism and 2 counts of indecent exposure, along with felonies including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. His bail was set at $15,000.

The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is conducting a death investigation to determine the official cause and manner of death. In accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy, a separate administrative review of the incident is also underway.