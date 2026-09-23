Lompoc City Councilmember Stephen Bridge narrowly escaped a formal rebuke from his colleagues last week after a motion to censure him over pending criminal charges ended in a 2-2 tie.

Bridge faces 25 counts — 20 felonies and five misdemeanors — stemming from allegations that he improperly obtained public money through city rebate programs for energy-efficient lighting and water-leak repairs. He has pleaded not guilty.

Councilmember Jeremy Ball, who has pushed for the council to publicly address the allegations for months, argued that a censure would signal that elected officials are expected to uphold higher ethical standards. He acknowledged the measure would carry no legal penalty but said it could help restore public trust.

During the meeting, Ball cited statements Bridge reportedly made to an investigator about using the name and license number of an inactive contractor on a rebate application for work performed by Bridge’s stepson, who was not a licensed contractor. Bridge responded that his remarks had been taken out of context and said the criminal case should be resolved in court.

Bridge also delivered a lengthy statement defending himself and criticizing the prosecution. He said he believes he was targeted after questioning city policies, taxes, and regulations and described the criminal justice system as exerting enormous pressure on defendants to accept plea agreements. Bridge said the charges have cost him his job with an aerospace contractor at Vandenberg Space Force Base and forced him to draw from retirement savings.

Mayor Jim Mosby opposed the censure and questioned whether shortcomings in the city’s review of rebate applications contributed to the situation. Councilmember Dirk Starbuck also voted against the proposal. Ball and Councilmember Victor Vega voted in favor, while Bridge abstained, leaving the motion deadlocked and therefore defeated.

The outcome drew angry reactions from some residents in the crowded council chambers, including shouts of “shame.”

Bridge is scheduled to return to Lompoc Superior Court on October 22, when a judge could consider a defense request to dismiss some or all of the charges. No trial date has been set.