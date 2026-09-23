The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s “What’s Happening Downtown” Update

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The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience an exciting week of arts, culture, music, and community events happening throughout downtown. From the Santa Barbara Symphony’s season kickoff and Santa Barbara Beautiful’s 61st Annual Awards Celebration to public art tours, live performances, workshops, and wellness experiences, there are plenty of ways to enjoy all that downtown has to offer this week.
The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.
Featured Events:
- Santa Barbara Symphony Season Kickoff Celebration at the Lobero Theatre (Thursday, September 24, 4:30 PM)
- Santa Barbara Blues Society Presents The Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling at the Carrillo Recreation Center (Thursday, September 24, 7:30 PM)
- Scott Galloway at the Arlington Theatre (Friday, September 25, 7:30 PM)
- 9 to 5 Celebrating Dolly at Beau (Friday, September 25, 8:00 PM)
- A Special Performance: The Grotesque Room at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (Saturday, September 26, 5:00 PM)
- Two Legends, One Night – Tribute to Tina Turner & Rod Stewart at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, September 26, 7:30 PM)
- Saint Barbara Public Art Walk & Exhibition Tour at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Sunday, September 27, 2:00 PM)
- Santa Barbara Beautiful 61th Annual Awards Celebration at the Cabrillo Pavilion (Sunday, September 27, 3:00 PM)
- Embodied Arts Workshop: Being Here — An Authentic Relating Practice at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, September 29, 6:30 PM)
- Full Moon Rooftop Ritual: Yin Yoga & Soundbath Meditation at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Wednesday, September 30, 6:00 PM)
Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:
- Downtown Salsa & Bachata Dancing: Enjoy free salsa & bachata lessons every Wednesday in September in front of M. Special and Downtown Eats (634 State Street).
- Ghirardelli Jack O’Lanterns: Celebrate the fall and Halloween season with Ghirardelli Jack O’Lanterns, back for a limited time in three delicious flavors: Milk Chocolate Caramel Apple, Milk Chocolate Caramel, and Milk Chocolate.
- Colors of the Coast Exhibition (On Display until September 27): Art & Soul presents Colors of the Coast by Santa Barbara artist Sylvan Butera Rich, capturing California’s coastal landscapes through memory, intuition, and expressive color.
- Another Room Exhibition (On Display until September 27): Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery presents Another Room, the gallery’s first exhibition dedicated entirely to photography, featuring Los Angeles-based German photographer Michael EB Detto.
- Pianos on State (September 29-October 19): This fall, State Street once again transforms into an open-air gallery and stage as Pianos on State celebrates its 17th year. The community is invited to experience this beloved interactive public art and music installation, where painted pianos become canvases for both visual art and spontaneous performance.
- Ready to Hang Call to Artists: The Ready to Hang Artist Entry is open. The Community Arts Workshop is seeking all types of art – painting, print, fabric, photography, assemblage, clay, wood, and more! All styles, all mediums, all experience levels, all ages, all people