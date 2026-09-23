The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s “What’s Happening Downtown” Update

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to experience an exciting week of arts, culture, music, and community events happening throughout downtown. From the Santa Barbara Symphony’s season kickoff and Santa Barbara Beautiful’s 61st Annual Awards Celebration to public art tours, live performances, workshops, and wellness experiences, there are plenty of ways to enjoy all that downtown has to offer this week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Santa Barbara Symphony Season Kickoff Celebration at the Lobero Theatre (Thursday, September 24, 4:30 PM)

(Thursday, September 24, 4:30 PM) Santa Barbara Blues Society Presents The Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling at the Carrillo Recreation Center (Thursday, September 24, 7:30 PM)

(Thursday, September 24, 7:30 PM) Scott Galloway at the Arlington Theatre (Friday, September 25, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, September 25, 7:30 PM) 9 to 5 Celebrating Dolly at Beau (Friday, September 25, 8:00 PM)

(Friday, September 25, 8:00 PM) A Special Performance: The Grotesque Room at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery (Saturday, September 26, 5:00 PM)

(Saturday, September 26, 5:00 PM) Two Legends, One Night – Tribute to Tina Turner & Rod Stewart at the Lobero Theatre (Saturday, September 26, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, September 26, 7:30 PM) Saint Barbara Public Art Walk & Exhibition Tour at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Sunday, September 27, 2:00 PM)

Santa Barbara Beautiful 61th Annual Awards Celebration at the Cabrillo Pavilion (Sunday, September 27, 3:00 PM)

(Sunday, September 27, 3:00 PM) Embodied Arts Workshop: Being Here — An Authentic Relating Practice at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Tuesday, September 29, 6:30 PM)

(Tuesday, September 29, 6:30 PM) Full Moon Rooftop Ritual: Yin Yoga & Soundbath Meditation at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Wednesday, September 30, 6:00 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives: