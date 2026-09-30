Esther Jacobsen Bates to Receive County’s 2026 Leadership in the Arts Award

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he Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will present the 2026 Leadership in the Arts Award to Esther Jacobsen Bates on October 6 in Santa Barbara, recognizing her decades of service to arts and culture in the Santa Ynez Valley and throughout the county. The presentation will take place during the board’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building,105 E. Anapamu St.

Born and raised in Solvang, Bates has spent three decades expanding access to arts education, creating opportunities for artists and strengthening cultural organizations through professional leadership and volunteer service.

“Esther has dedicated her entire professional and much of her personal life to enriching the lives of the people she meets,” said Santa Barbara County Arts Commission Chair Mark Oliver. “She has been an ambassador par excellence for all the arts.”

As program director for Arts Outreach from 1996 to 2023, Bates helped bring arts programs to classrooms throughout the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos. She also supported benefit concerts presented by David and Jan Crosby that raised funds for local music education.

Bates also served as executive director of Elverhøj Museum of History & Art from 2003 to 2023, expanding its exhibitions and programs, guiding its transition to nonprofit ownership and helping establish its long-term financial sustainability. She co-authored “The Spirit of Solvang,” a history of the Danish community. Her continuing service includes work with the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and a board role with Solvang Cinema Arts. The Santa Barbara Independent named her a Local Hero in 2022.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and share it with the many artists, educators, volunteers, and colleagues I have been fortunate to work alongside over the years,” Bates said. “Together, we have seen how the arts spark creativity and bring meaning, connection, and joy to people of all ages.”

Established in 2006 by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Leadership in the Arts Award recognizes individuals and organizations for innovative leadership and a sustained commitment to the arts. Arts commissioners nominate candidates annually, and the full commission selects honorees by vote. The award is presented each October in recognition of National Arts and Humanities Month.