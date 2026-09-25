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The Lompoc Theatre Project is excited to announce the return of Lompoc Chalks, its free, family-friendly street art festival celebrating creativity, community, and culture. From October 2–4, 2026, the grounds of the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building will become a colorful outdoor gallery as 40 chalk artists from across California create large-scale works in front of a live audience.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Lompoc Chalks 2026

When: Friday, October 2 (5:00–8:00 PM), Saturday, October 3 (10:00 AM–5:00 PM), Sunday, October 4 (10:00 AM–4:00 PM)

Where: Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave, Lompoc, CA. Free parking is available at the Lompoc City public parking lots on South I Street, with free shuttles running every 30 minutes to and from the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission: FREE

Info: LompocChalks@gmail.com | lompoctheatre.org/chalks

This year’s festivities begin Friday, October 2, with a newly formatted Meet the Artists Kick Off event from 5:00–8:00 PM. Guests can mingle with featured artists, event organizers, local dignitaries, and Lompoc Theatre Project board members while DJ BargainBin spins classic hits on vinyl. Admission is free. Valley Grill will serve a Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner from 5:30–7:30 PM for $25 per person, available by advance reservation only; dinners will not be sold at the door. To reserve, email LompocChalks@gmail.com by Wednesday, September 30.

Credit: Courtesy

On Saturday and Sunday, artists begin their chalk masterpieces early in the morning, and visitors are encouraged to return throughout the weekend to watch the pieces evolve from first sketch to finished work.

A Canvas for the Next Generation

For many local families, Lompoc Chalks has become an annual tradition, and for some young participants, it’s where they first picked up the chalk as artists.

“From the very beginning, we wanted Lompoc Chalks to be a community-first event, something free and open to everyone, where you can walk right up to an artist and watch them work,” said Barbara Satterfield, Lompoc Chalks Chair and President of Lompoc Theatre Project. “What we didn’t fully anticipate was how many kids would grow up alongside the festival. Every year we see children in the Kids Corner studying the featured artists, then going back to their own squares to try something new. Nurturing that creativity is what this event is really about.”

Credit: Courtesy

Jenavieve De La Vega is one of those kids. She has attended Lompoc Chalks since its very first year, when she worked on a small square to the side while her older sister, Courtney, participated in the festival as a featured artist. In the years that followed, Jenavieve drew along the edges and helped Courtney bring her chalk art to life until 2025, when she took her place as a standalone artist for the first time.

“Jenavieve’s story is exactly why we do this,” Satterfield said. “She went from offering support on her sister’s square to leaving her own creative mark on the festival. That’s the power of putting art in the middle of the community, where everyone can be part of it.”

Both sisters will be among the featured artists participating at Lompoc Chalks this year.

“I grew up at the chalk festival,” De La Vega said. “I look forward to sharing my art again with everyone this year.”

Festival Highlights Include:

Featured Chalk Artists: 40 artists from across the state, including Lori Antoinette, Delphine Anaya, Courtney De La Vega, Jenavieve De La Vega, Clifton Gold, Aaron Hernandez, Julio César Jiménez, Emily Lostaunau, Joe Mandrick, Lorelle Miller, Shuji Nishimura, Monika Petroczy, Jennifer Ripassa, Jen Swain, Rod Tryon, Ruth Villa, and many more.

40 artists from across the state, including Lori Antoinette, Delphine Anaya, Courtney De La Vega, Jenavieve De La Vega, Clifton Gold, Aaron Hernandez, Julio César Jiménez, Emily Lostaunau, Joe Mandrick, Lorelle Miller, Shuji Nishimura, Monika Petroczy, Jennifer Ripassa, Jen Swain, Rod Tryon, Ruth Villa, and many more. Kids Corner: Sponsored by KTKB Enterprises, the Kids Corner offers complimentary chalking squares, face painting, and games for young artists.

Sponsored by KTKB Enterprises, the Kids Corner offers complimentary chalking squares, face painting, and games for young artists. Live Stage Entertainment: Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and the County of Santa Barbara. Saturday’s lineup features Lompoc High School Sapphire Dance Team, Ua Noe Polynesian Dance, Jacob Edward Cole, Mic Singh and his Band, Live & Love Dance Productions, and Spange. Sunday brings Skunk Puppy, Gymnastics North/Nova Dance, Emerald Set Fire, Garcia Dance Studio, and Serendipity. The full schedule is available at lompoctheatre.org/chalks.

Sponsored by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, and the County of Santa Barbara. Saturday’s lineup features Lompoc High School Sapphire Dance Team, Ua Noe Polynesian Dance, Jacob Edward Cole, Mic Singh and his Band, Live & Love Dance Productions, and Spange. Sunday brings Skunk Puppy, Gymnastics North/Nova Dance, Emerald Set Fire, Garcia Dance Studio, and Serendipity. The full schedule is available at lompoctheatre.org/chalks. Food Trucks: Sasafrass and Oak and Smoke will have food available for purchase from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Sasafrass and Oak and Smoke will have food available for purchase from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday. Crafts and Vendor Faire: Handmade goods from local makers including Santa Rita Hills Lavender, California Coast Sea Glass, Little Moon Shiner’s, Manic Creative Art + Friends, Dollhouse Bakery, Warren’s Baked Bliss, WakkiJakkiArt, The Creator’s Exchange, Audrey’s Pumpkin Patch, and many more.

Handmade goods from local makers including Santa Rita Hills Lavender, California Coast Sea Glass, Little Moon Shiner’s, Manic Creative Art + Friends, Dollhouse Bakery, Warren’s Baked Bliss, WakkiJakkiArt, The Creator’s Exchange, Audrey’s Pumpkin Patch, and many more. Silent Auction: A special silent auction, with all proceeds benefiting Lompoc Theatre Project.

To protect the artwork, pets are not permitted at the event.

Made Possible by Community Support

Lompoc Chalks remains free thanks to the generous support of sponsors and community donations. The 2026 event is supported by Explore Lompoc; Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture with Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation; KTKB Enterprises; and generous contributions from Bill & Kathy Cady, Michael Prentice, Mary Sharp, Alvin Cabral, Dare 2 Dream Farms, Hernandez Family Ranch, Martin & Mary Schaefer, Tri Valley Roofing, Heather Woolsey, Lompoc Mural Society, Lompoc Valley Arts Council, Manzanita Public Charter School, CLAY by Jamie Dufek, The Surf Connection, and many dedicated community supporters and volunteers.

All event details are available at lompoctheatre.org/chalks. For trip planning information including local accommodations, dining, and activities, visit ExploreLompoc.com.