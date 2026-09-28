Raymond Wallenthin and Leesa Beck in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of CLUE by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, directed by Amy Love. October 7-24, 2026 in the Garvin Theatre, SBCC West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. 805-965-5935 or http://www.theatregroupsbcc.com for tickets and information. | Photo credit: Ben Crop



Director Amy Love, who helms Santa Barbara youth theater initiative Lights Up, joins the SBCC Theatre Group’s stable of directors for the company’s upcoming production of Sandy Rustin’s Clue. “I love farce so much, so it was a match made in heaven,” says Love. “The show is heavily based on the Tim Curry film, so it’s a nice way to pay homage to him.” Created in the classic farcical style, audiences can expect hijinks and shenanigans, comedic disposal of unexpected corpses, and lots of slamming doors.

The cast of this blackmail plot/murder mystery consists of local performers with a gift for comic timing. The cast includes Ray Wallenthin as Wadsworth, Tiffany Story as Ms. Scarlett, Tyler Gilbert as Colonel Mustard, Will Muse as Professor Plum, Leslie Story as Mrs. Peacock, and Nicholis Sheley as Mr. Green — each of whom harbor a dark secret.

The show is set in the McCarthy era, when the red panic turned neighbors, friends, and family against each other. “That’s the tapestry for this tale of blackmail,” says Love. “Everyone is already scared of getting accused and going to jail, and this is a period where social appearances were very important. It drives the motivation of the characters.”

After the retirement of longtime set designer Pat Frank, SBCC is working with Andrew Laython to create the world of Clue inside the Garvin theater. “When I found out I was directing this play, the first question out of my mouth was ‘When can I talk to the set designer?’” says Love. “We talked a lot about how the set is really another character. It’s all about surprising the audience with reveals of hidden rooms that appear out of nowhere.” The onstage mansion includes a multi-level playing space complete with a grand staircase, carrying on the tradition of SBCC’s intricate interior locations.

See Clue October 7-24, for more information visit theatregroupsbcc.com/current-season/clue.