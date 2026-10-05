Santa Barbara County Judge Reschedules Ashlee Buzzard’s Mental Competency Hearing 

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A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge rescheduled Ashlee Buzzard’s mental competency hearing in Santa Maria on Monday. Judge Teresa Estrada-Mullaney set the hearing, which will determine if the 41-year-old Vandenburg Village woman has the mental capacity to stand trial, to October 26 to allow for both court-appointed psychologists to submit their reports after Buzzard reportedly refused to be interviewed by one of the psychologists.

Buzzard was arrested on December 23, 2025, and later charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee. The arrested followed a more than two-month search by law enforcement. During the search, law enforcement said in press releases that they believed Buzzard rented a car in Lompoc on October 7 and drove with Melodee to the Nebraska area before looping back toward California in a three-day road trip. As Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office told the public they believed Buzzard changed the license plate on the rental vehicle, and that both Buzzard and Melodee wore wigs.

Melodee Buzzard was last seen on surveillance footage near the Colorado–Utah border on October 9. Her body was discovered on December 6 in rural Wayne County, Utah.

A competency hearing evaluates whether someone accused of a crime has the mental ability to understand what’s going on in the court proceedings against them and assist in their defense. Usually, defense attorneys declare a doubt before a judge that their client is mentally competent to stand trial. The judge can then suspend criminal proceedings and order a mental competency trial.

Buzzard’s public defender, Erica Sutherland, declared a doubt on September 8. Judge Stephen Dunkle then ordered Buzzard’s mental competency hearing and appointed two psychologists to evaluate Buzzard.

On Monday, Judge Estrada-Mullaney rescheduled Buzzard’s hearing because the court’s psychologists had not yet turned in their reports. Court records show that Buzzard refused an interview with one of the psychologists. Buzzard was present in court for the judge’s decision.

If a judge finds a person to be mentally incompetent, the trial is suspended until that person is deemed mentally competent, usually after spending time in a mental hospital or treatment facility. The trial will resume when the person is judged mentally competent.

In July, the court permitted Buzzard to use a stress ball in the courtroom, as reported by KSBY News. Later, on September 8, the court granted Buzzard permission to wear earplugs in the courtroom. That same day, a motion from the defense to exclude the public and media from the courtroom was marked “reserved,” meaning it will be decided at a later date.