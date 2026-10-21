2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Driving



By Tyler Hayden | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Auto Repair

Classic Collision

classiccollision.com

Nobody likes getting into a fender-bender, but Classic Collision helps take the sting out of the experience. Formerly known as Prestigious Auto Body & Painting, the Santa Barbara business is now part of a national company and its shop on East Gutierrez Street handles everything from dented bumpers and damaged paint to major collision repairs. Customers particularly appreciate the friendly employees and clear communication. “Excellent work, staff are courteous, kind, helpful! Very professional!” raved one reader. “I got rear-ended and brought my car in to get fixed,” said another. “Chris was very helpful and updated me on the status of my car often. Plus, they washed and vacuumed my car, woohoo!”

Runner-Up: Oren’s Automotive

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Car Rental

Enterprise Rent-a-Car

enterprise.com

Whether your car’s in the shop, you’re picking up friends at the airport, or you’re hitting the road for a weekend getaway, Enterprise Rent-a-Car has the keys to a smooth ride. With convenient locations at Santa Barbara Airport, downtown on Chapala Street, and in Goleta, the company offers everything from economy compacts to roomy SUVs. Readers praise the top-notch staff and hassle-free service. “Surprisingly smooth process and friendly staff. Very helpful and easy to communicate,” wrote one. Another called pickup and return “painless.” With service like that, it’s easy to see why Enterprise drives away with the win.

Runner-Up: Budget Car Rental

Car Wash/Detailing

Educated Car Wash

educatedcarwash.com

Santa Barbara’s cars take a beating from salt air, dusty backroads, and messy eucalyptus trees. Fortunately, Educated Car Wash has been helping drivers keep their rides looking sharp for many years. Located at 3735 State Street, the longtime Readers’ Poll favorite specializes in 100 percent hand washing, using soft lamb’s-wool mitts and biodegradable cleaners. Services range from a quick exterior wash to full detailing, waxing, and interior cleaning. There’s even a gas station on-site for one-stop convenience. “Worth the wait and money! The details are amazing!” exclaimed a reader. Now that’s a smart way to shine.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Hand Car Wash

New Car Dealership

Santa Barbara Auto Group

sbautogroup.com

For Santa Barbarans with a taste for the finer things on four wheels, Santa Barbara Auto Group offers showrooms full of possibilities. Located on South Hope Avenue, the dealership brings together seven luxury brands, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Bentley, Jaguar, and Land Rover. But it’s the personal attention that keeps customers coming back. “Buying local is fantastic when the customer service is truly top of the line,” wrote one client. Another praised the staff for making the experience feel neither “rushed or stressful.” From the first test drive to the final handshake, Santa Barbara Auto Group is known to deliver in style.

Runner-Up: Toyota of Santa Barbara

Place to Get Tires

Big Brand Tire & Service

bigbrandtire.com

When the rubber meets the road, Santa Barbara drivers know where to turn. With locations on North and South Milpas streets and Hollister Avenue in Goleta, Big Brand Tire & Service keeps motorists rolling with everything from new tires and wheel alignments to oil changes and brake repairs. Customers especially appreciate the warm service and willingness to go the extra mile. “Popped a tire across the street at 5:30. New tire installed before they closed. Best team in town!” said one happy reader. Another praised the shop’s “honesty and transparency.” Now that’s a business with traction.

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair

Pre-Owned Car Dealership

Milpas Motors

milpasmotors.com

Forget the pushy sales pitch. At Milpas Motors, buying a car is about finding the right fit, not closing the deal. Founded in 2001, this dealership on North Milpas Street specializes in a carefully curated selection of pre-owned luxury vehicles, imports, and classics. “Great inventory and just a marvelous dealership,” praised one client, calling its collection of handpicked cars “quite unique.” “Cars are my passion,” co-owner Steve Hartmann said simply. “And helping people has always been the underlying theme of what we do here.” Hartmann noted that Milpas Motors offers new car brokering service, “so people who want a brand-new car can also shop with us.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Auto Group

Quick Oil Change

Jiffy Lube

jiffylube.com

Nobody gets excited about an oil change, but Jiffy Lube makes the chore about as painless as possible. With handy Santa Barbara locations on Carrillo and State streets, the family-operated business keeps motorists motoring with quick oil changes, fluid checks, tire services, and other routine maintenance. “I was in and out in a jiff and everyone was very kind,” wrote one reader. Another praised the technicians as “kind, honest, and knowledgeable.”

Runner-Up: Ian’s Tire & Auto Repair