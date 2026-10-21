

2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Sporting Life



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Bicycle Shop

Hazard’s Cyclesport

(805) 966-3787

“The most rewarding part of running a bike shop is putting smiles on our riders’ faces,” said Tyler O’Neal, Hazard’s Cyclesport store manager. “Bicycles are both a means of practical transportation as well as an outlet and source of joy for many of our customers. Being able to provide a service that enables them to get away from the stresses of day-to-day life is extremely rewarding.”

Runner-Up: Bici Centro at MOVE S.B. County

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Campground

Carpinteria State Beach

parks.ca.gov/carpinteria

Established in 1932, Carpinteria State Beach has long been a staple of small-town Carpinteria. “It’s the best site in California, on the beach, and a great town,” said nominator Stacy L., while John C. called it a “favorite for car camping.” Another nominator, Teagan G., agreed, describing it as “such a nice beach.” Whether you’re setting up camp steps from the ocean or spending the day by the water, the beloved state beach remains a quintessential Carpinteria destination.

Runner-Up: El Capitán State Beach Campground

Dance Studio

Santa Barbara Dance Arts

sbdancearts.com

The numbers line up neatly this season for Santa Barbara Dance Arts. “It is not a secret, but it is our 29th year, with a staff of 29, and an impactful annual theme of UNITY!” said Alana Tillim, owner. For her, building a lasting presence in the arts has meant navigating challenges that go beyond the day-to-day work of running a dance studio. “Frequently being a woman in the arts means you are constantly fighting for legitimacy, value, and visibility,” she said. “The SBDA community fully embraces the healing power of the arts and makes this work so much more meaningful than I could have ever imagined.”

Runner-Up: Momentum Dance Company

Fitness Program

Killer B Fitness

killerbfitness.com

“A lot of people don’t realize how approachable Killer B is,” said Bob Wilcher, owner. “You don’t need to know what exercises to do, how much weight to lift, or even be in great shape to start — you just have to show up. We take care of the programming, and you’ll quickly find yourself surrounded by a supportive community of people who know your name, encourage you, and make coming back something you actually look forward to.” After more than 20 years, Wilcher, a chiropractor by background, is always looking for ways to improve. “But what keeps me most excited,” he said, “is seeing people build friendships, get stronger, and stay active doing the things they love as they get older.”

Runner-Up: Core Sport Pilates

Golf Course

Santa Barbara Golf Club

playsantabarbara.com

Open to the public 365 days a year, Santa Barbara Golf Club is the city’s 18-hole regulation par-70 course. The 6,022-yard layout provides a challenging game, with power golf cart service, a fully stocked golf shop, and Titleist rental clubs at $65 for 18 holes. Mulligan’s Café adds a full bar and restaurant with banquet facilities for 200-plus people. City-owned, it’s widely known as the Muni. Nominator Marie F. had lots of praise for the course: “Santa Barbara Golf Club is much more than just a golf course. The staff is consistently friendly, welcoming, and helpful, and they do an outstanding job keeping the course in great condition and running smoothly…. It’s a true community hub for local golfers and an asset to Santa Barbara.”

Runner-Up: Sandpiper Golf Club

Health Club

Santa Barbara Family YMCA

ciymca.org

“The most rewarding part of working at the Santa Barbara YMCA is witnessing lives change every day,” said Craig Prentice, executive director. “Whether a child gains confidence by learning to swim or an adult takes the first step toward a healthier future, each achievement reflects the lasting impact of our mission. It is inspiring to be part of a place where our work strengthens individuals, families, and the entire community.” That community impact has a long history. Asked to share a little-known fact about the organization, Prentice noted that “the Santa Barbara Family YMCA has been serving the community for over 140 years.”

Runner-Up: Swell Athletic Clubs

Hiking Trail

Inspiration Point

Santa Barbara certainly has no shortage of excellent hiking trails, each with its own standout feature. For Inspiration Point, the highlight of this 3.5-mile out-and-back trail is, without a doubt, its unobstructed, sweeping views of Santa Barbara and the coastline. Nominator Ruben G. backs up this point, saying the hike has “beautiful views of the ocean and city.” Sarah W. certainly agrees, saying it really “can’t be beat for views, payoff, and effort.” Michael T. praises it as an “easy and nice hike to take visitors to because of the great view.”

Runner-Up: Cold Spring Trail

Martial Arts Studio

Santa Barbara Dojo

santabarbaradojo.com

Santa Barbara Dojo grew out of a family’s introduction to martial arts on Oahu in 1996, when Master Melodee Meyer brought her two sons to a dojo, hoping they would learn self-defense and discipline. She eventually began training herself and fell in love with one of the instructors, Dave. As their family grew, so did the boys’ involvement in the dojo. After building a solid martial arts community in Oahu, they moved to California and opened Santa Barbara Dojo downtown, creating a community where parents and children, siblings, and friends could train together. Now, they have three locations in Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley. Nominator Rebecca V. praised an “amazing group of senseis”; Evonne R. called the training “challenging, positive, and supportive.”

Runner-Up: Paragon

Outdoor Gear Store

Place to Get Athletic Gear

REI

rei.com/stores/santa-barbara

REI’s story goes back to 1938, when 23 outdoor-loving friends formed the co-op, each contributing their own money, according to the brand’s website. At first, it was little more than a shelf in a gas station. Today, the co-op has 25 million members. The Santa Barbara store at 321 Anacapa Street stocks top-brand gear and clothing for camping, climbing, cycling, fitness, hiking, skiing, and snowboarding, and it operates as a full-service bike retailer. Members can trade in used gear or shop lightly used Re/Supply finds. Nominator Arron P. called the shop “a big help having a brick-and-mortar store to stop at for my camping needs.” Layne W. said, “Patty works there, and she is super helpful,” while Michael C. praised the “outstanding repair and knowledgeable staff.”

Runner-Up (Outdoor Gear Store): Mountain Air Sports

Runner-Up (Place to Get Athletic Gear): Play It Again Sports

Pilates Studio

Core Sport

coresportsb.com

“It’s awesome to watch people get their lives back by learning to move properly and get rid of their pain!” said Chanda Fetter, owner of Core Sport. “It’s nice to play a part [in] positive change amid the chaos in the world around us.” Fetter takes pride in being a studio that offers something for everyone. “From teens to prenatal to post-menopausal and beyond, we pride ourselves on being your one-stop shop for your Pilates and wellness needs.” That wide range of clients is also what keeps Fetter excited about what’s ahead. One thing she’s always looking forward to is “all the new faces that show up! We’re all about adding to our family and changing lives by taking away pain and replacing it with power!”

Runner-Up: BodyRok

Place to Play Pickleball

Municipal Tennis and Pickleball Center

sbparksandrec.santabarbaraca.gov

Sixteen pickleball courts share the 1414 Park Place site with eight tennis courts, practice walls, a playground, and free parking. The property has been part of Santa Barbara’s recreational landscape since 1937, when a Works Progress Administration project brought its original clubhouse and four tennis courts to the site. “Some of the most memorable days are the ones when the whole facility comes alive at once,” said the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. “Longtime players reconnecting on the tennis courts, first-time pickleball players learning the game, youth camps in action, and friends and families cheering one another on. Seeing people of different ages, backgrounds, and ability levels sharing the same space reminds us that recreation is about much more than a match; it is about community.”

Runner-Up: Kellogg Tennis Courts

Surf Shop

Swimwear Store

Channel Islands Surfboards

cisurfboards.com

Al and Terry Merrick created Channel Islands Surfboards in 1969, and decades later, the label still builds boards in Santa Barbara, “just blocks from Rincon Del Mar,” according to the company’s website. Britt Merrick, who started shaping alongside his father, Al, in 1990, is now the lead shaper and designer. More than 50 years later, his father’s mission endures: “To provide the most dedicated surfers with the most advanced performance designs is my passion.” The 36 Anacapa Street shop carries shortboards, longboards, fins, leashes, and board bags, plus tees, hats, sweatshirts, women’s tanks, a coverup dress, and swimwear. Nominator Rebecca V. praised a “great selection and wonderful staff.”

Runner-Up (Surf Shop): Surf N’ Wear Beach House

Runner-Up (Swimwear Store): Bikini Factory

Tennis Club

Swell Athletic Clubs

swellclubs.com

“Swell Santa Barbara wasn’t born in a boardroom; it sprouted from a passion for health and community,” the Swell Athletic Club website says. Swell’s roots date to 1978, when the original club opened as the Santa Barbara Athletic Club. Today, the club has two locations, with its Goleta facility offering six hard tennis courts, four of them lit, along with four Har-Tru clay courts. Programs cater to players of all ages and skill levels, from junior clinics for kids 6 and up to summer camps that wrap each week with a friendly tournament. Adults can also join Adult Team Tennis, with teams organized by skill level. As nominator Rebecca V. put it, the club offers a “Nice community and great staff.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Tennis Club

Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

corepoweryoga.com

“It is so rewarding for our team to see how each person shifts and transforms after their time in the studio and class,” said CorePower Yoga Director Cara Ferrick. Behind the scenes, Ferrick says, the team works to make sure everyone experiences “the best hour of their day” in the studio, while teachers and staff work together to create a high-quality experience for the community. Newcomers can try a free week of yoga and find a class that fits. “Thank you to all of our wonderful teachers, staff, and team!” said Ferrick. “Everyone, working together, creates the highest-quality experience for our community. We are grateful!”

Runner-Up: Yoga Soup