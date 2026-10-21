2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Out & About



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Annual Event

S.B. International Film Festival

sbiff.org

“Watching over 2,000 kids from 3rd grade to 6th grade come to the Arlington to see a film is one of the most joyful sights,” said Roger Durling, executive director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF). The educational programs are the most rewarding work SBIFF does, and they run year-round, alongside the Riviera Theatre and the Film Center, which opened in record time and is already a downtown crown jewel. “We love Santa Barbara,” Durling continued. “We love making our city proud. And we love the sense of ownership that Santa Barbarans have vis-à-vis the film festival.”

Runner-Up: Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Beach

Butterfly Beach

santabarbaraca.com/businesses/butterfly-beach

Butterfly Beach in Montecito stands out for its unusual east-west orientation, meaning you can catch both sunrise and sunset over the water, with the Channel Islands stacked on the horizon and a decent chance of dolphins or whales. It’s made for swimming, paddling, and long barefoot walks, and leashed dogs are welcome along the tideline. “Love the space for letting my dog swim in the ocean,” said nominator Ruben G.

Runner-Up: Hendry’s Beach

Classical Ensemble

Music Academy of the West

musicacademy.org

“The Music Academy is about to begin its 80th season, which means it has many long traditions supported by the community,” said Music Academy of the West President and CEO Shauna Quill. “During my tenure of almost three years, I’ve had the pleasure of hearing everyone’s favorite Music Academy stories.” When asked about a day she’ll never forget, Quill reflects on the final night of the Summer Music Festival: “After eight weeks of extraordinary performances, learning, and discovery, our fellows take the stage for one last orchestral concert in The Granada Theatre,” she said. “You can feel the pride in the room — from the musicians and teaching artists to the audiences who have followed their journeys all summer.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Symphony

College Night

Dance Club

Wildcat Lounge

wildcatlounge.com

The Wildcat has kept Santa Barbara dancing since 1992, when it opened as a small martini dive bar known locally as the “Shitty Kitty.” Today, the 21-and-over lounge hosts deejays, themed nights, College Night on Thursdays, and VIP tables. Next door, the Bobcat Room offers a more intimate setting, with Palm Springs modern design and organic farm-to-bar signature cocktails. The last Sunday of every month brings Comedy Is a Drag, a night of stand-up and drag performances. As the website says, “The Kitty welcomes everyone!”

Runner-Up (College Night): Ice in Paradise

Runner-Up (Dance Club): SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Dance Company

State Street Ballet Company

statestreetballet.com

“What brings us back to the barre, the studio, and the theater each day is the possibility of what can happen when talented, passionate people come together with a shared purpose,” said Cecily MacDougall, executive director of State Street Ballet Company. “There is something incredibly powerful about watching an idea become a movement, watching dancers transform choreography into something alive, and seeing all of the individual pieces come together to create something more beautiful and meaningful than any one person could create alone. We are constantly challenged to do our best, to push ourselves further, and to discover what is possible when we work together.”

Runner-Up: La Boheme Productions

Family Fun Spot

Santa Barbara Zoo

sbzoo.org

“What keeps me excited is watching families experience the zoo together, feeding a Masai giraffe, riding the train, catching a keeper talk, or discovering a species they’ve never heard of,” said Charles Hopper, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Zoo. “With over 350 animals from around the world, including endangered species like California condors, white-handed gibbons, and western lowland gorillas, there’s always something new to discover. We have the privilege of making conservation meaningful and fun for every generation — especially for the next generation.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center

Funk Zone Spot

Dart Coffee Co.

dartcoffeeco.com

“Taking care of people is both the hardest and the most rewarding part,” said Carter Hallman, co-owner and COO of Dart Coffee Co. “Behind every cup is a team we’re responsible for, and we take that seriously. When our staff feels supported, our customers feel it too, and that’s what we’re proudest of. Sourcing, roasting, and serving great coffee across four cafés is a lot of moving parts, but the people are what make it worth it.” So, what is the Dart team looking forward to? “Continuing to improve how we source, roast, and serve our coffee, since that work is never done, and continuing to be a place Santa Barbara feels at home in.”

Runner-Up: Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop

Gallery

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

sbma.net

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art opened to the public on June 5, 1941, in the former Santa Barbara Post Office, a 1912 building whose façade and interior galleries were reworked by Chicago architect David Adler. Today, the museum houses a 25,000-piece permanent collection, with its recent renovation adding galleries devoted to Photography and New Media and Contemporary Art. Currently on view are Cassatt & Friends and As if in a Dream: History, Fantasy, Future, both through January 3, 2027. Nominator Sharon V. calls it “a Santa Barbara treasure!” Another nominator puts it well: “Excellent exhibitions and permanent collection in an easy-to-visit museum.”

Runner-Up: Sullivan Goss, An American Gallery

Makers Market

Mujeres Makers Market

mujeresmakersmarket.com

“It’s been a challenging year, and we’ve seen firsthand just how much resilience exists within our community,” said Elysia Guillén, Mujeres Makers Market cofounder. “What keeps us excited is watching our makers continue to show up, create, adapt, and support one another through it all. We’re also inspired by the joy, creativity, and connection that happen at every market. That resilience and sense of community are at the heart of MMM and remind us why creating these spaces is so important.”

Runner-Up: Soul Sucker

Movie Theater

The Arlington Theatre

thearlingtontheatre.com

“There’s something incredibly rewarding about preserving the history and character that make the Arlington so special while continuing to create new experiences and memories within its walls,” said Natalie Eig, vice president of marketing and communications. “Seeing audiences walk through the doors, sometimes sharing stories of coming here as children and now bringing their own families, is a wonderful reminder that the Arlington is much more than a building or a movie theatre — it’s a place that belongs to the community.”

Runner-Up: SBIFF Riviera Theater

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Museum

Gift Shop

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

sbnature.org

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center began 110 years ago as the Museum of Comparative Oology, devoted to bird eggs and nests. It now spans anthropology, zoology, marine science, astronomy, earth science, and paleontology, with a library of rare volumes and 17th- through 19th-century art in Maximus Gallery. “The look of wonder on children’s faces when they learn something new about the natural world makes it easy to show up to work every day,” said Jonah Haas, director of marketing and communications. “I get to experience that same childlike wonder when I learn something new about the natural world, which is almost a daily occurrence here at the museum.”

Runner-Up (Museum): Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Runner-Up (Gift Shop): Skin Deep

Place to Hear Live Music

Santa Barbara Bowl

sbbowl.com

The Santa Barbara Bowl dates back to 1936, when it was constructed with Works Progress Administration funding as a venue for the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta pageant. Though Fiesta remained central to the Bowl’s early years, it eventually became a regular stop for touring musicians, particularly in the late 1960s and 1970s. Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia, the Doobie Brothers, and James Taylor were among the artists who helped establish the Bowl as a concert destination. “Big-city headliners in a lovely venue a fraction of the size of some of the big-city venues,” as one nominator said.

Runner-Up: SOhO Restaurant & Music Club

Place to Make Art

Art from Scrap

exploreecology.org/art-from-scrap

“Art from Scrap loves connecting people with resources that encourage creativity and sustainability! Our Creative Reuse Store and Makerspace inspire people to discover the potential in reclaimed and recycled materials,” said Melissa Dodos, creative reuse program coordinator at Art from Scrap. “Our commitment to providing low-cost art supplies ensures everyone has access and the opportunity to express themselves through art.” Looking ahead, Art from Scrap is also planning more ways for the community to get creative. “We’re looking forward to offering more workshop opportunities for screen-free fun for children, adults, and families that encourage imagination, creativity, sustainability, and connection.”

Runner-Up: The Painted Cabernet

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Place to Watch the Sunset

Hendry’s Beach (Arroyo Burro Beach)

countyofsb.org/810/arroyo-burro-beach

It’s almost impossible to visit Hendry’s Beach without seeing a swath of dogs romping in the ocean, chasing sticks, and generally living their best beach lives. Located just west of downtown Santa Barbara, the beach is a favorite for four-legged visitors thanks to its off-leash policy, wide stretch of sand, and easy access to the surrounding Douglas Family Preserve. Dog-wash stations in the parking lot make rinsing off all that sand and seawater a little easier, too. Nominator Mark W. needed just two words — “Dog beach” — while Amy W. went longer: “Fabulous place for families, dogs, food, tide pools, and walking.”

Runner-Up: Butterfly Beach

Restaurant/Bar to Watch Sports

Cooney’s at the Market



[See Drinking: Beer Selection on Tap]

Runner-Up: Lama Dog Tap Room + Bottle Shop Uptown

S.B. Tour Company

Land & Sea Tours: Land Shark

landsharktours.com

Half bus, half boat, all spectacle, the Land Shark rolls out from 99 West Cabrillo Boulevard for a 90-minute narrated tour that spends about half its time on land and the other half on the water. The route winds through Santa Barbara’s streets before the amphibious vehicle splashes into the harbor, where riders get views of the coastline, the American Riviera, and the Santa Ynez Mountains from the water. The tour has been running since 2002, making it Santa Barbara’s original amphibious tour — and one of its most conspicuous — a rolling landmark that doubles as a boat. Private charters are available for birthdays, corporate events, and other celebrations.

Runner-Up: Condor Express

Theater Company

SBCC Theatre

theatregroupsbcc.com

Students and seasoned community actors share the stage at The Theatre Group at SBCC, and that mix is at the heart of what makes the program special. “Our productions feature the best community actors with talented students for a great experience in a beautiful venue,” said Pamela Lasker, theatre manager. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Lasker is excited about “providing our patrons with the great escape of live theatre throughout the season.”

Runner-Up: Ensemble Theatre Company

Trivia Night

Black Dog Trivia

blackdogtrivia.com

The black Lab behind the name is Louie. “I rescued him when he was 3, and he has been by my side for the past six years,” said Daniel Schneider, owner of Black Dog Trivia. “He comes almost everywhere with me and has become the unofficial face of Black Dog Trivia. What started as something I began doing for fun has grown into a business that brings people together every week, and I’m incredibly grateful to have Louie — and so many wonderful people — along for the ride.”

Runner-Up: Validation Ale

Whale-Watching Tour

Condor Express

condorexpress.com

The Condor Express is a 75-foot catamaran with wave-piercing twin hulls and four 700-horsepower diesel engines capable of cruising at more than 28 knots, allowing it to cover more ground as it searches for wildlife. Trips leave from 301 West Cabrillo Boulevard and head into the Santa Barbara Channel in search of humpback and blue whales, dolphins, and, if you’re lucky, the elusive orca. Naturalists from the Channel Islands Naturalist Corps are aboard each whale-watching trip, providing commentary and helping passengers spot and learn about marine life along the way. Below deck, there’s a full galley serving breakfast and lunch, along with a complete bar; up top, an open sundeck offers unobstructed views of wildlife and the surrounding water.

Runner-Up: Double Dolphin Cruises