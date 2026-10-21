2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Eating



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Appetizers/Tapas

Loquita

loquitasb.com

“What keeps us excited is the opportunity to keep evolving while staying true to what has made Loquita special for the past 10 years,” said Skyler Gamble, director of operations. “We’re constantly inspired by the flavors and traditions of Spain, the incredible ingredients we have access to here on the Central Coast, and the creativity of our team. But more than anything, it’s the people. Seeing longtime guests continue to celebrate special moments with us while welcoming new faces through our doors is what keeps us inspired year after year.”

Runner-Up: Milk & Honey

Bagel Shop

Jack’s Bistro & Famous Bagels

bagelnet.com

When asked about a favorite memory from owning Jack’s Famous Bagels, CEO and owner Doralee Jacobson recalls inviting children with special needs to tour the shop’s dough-forming and bagel-baking areas, followed by a bagel tasting for everyone. What keeps her excited about the business, she says, is “being part of the community and positive feedback about our service and products.”

Runner-Up: Mother Dough Bagels

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Bakery

French Restaurant

Sidewalk Café/Patio

Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro

renaudsbistro.com

“I love developing new product, food, packaging, improving recipes or processes,” said Renaud’s Patisserie and Bistro owner Renaud Gonthier. Next up is a location at 3317 State, next door to the uptown bakery. “We are working on a new line of product, more traditional, more fun, and all-to-go. Also a few surprises … little secrets.” As nominator Marianne C. put it, “Truly the best croissant in Santa Barbara.”

Runner-Up (Bakery): Alessia PAtisserie & café

Runner-Up (French Restaurant): bouchon

Runner-Up (Sidewalk café/Patio): Jeannine’s Restaurant & Bakery

Barbecue

Shalhoob’s

shalhoob.com

Long before Shalhoob’s became the Santa Barbara meat institution it is today, Jerry Shalhoob was learning the trade from his grandfather, who taught him to make beef jerky in Santa Barbara County. Jerry eventually became a meat cutter, and in 1973, he struck out on his own, opening a one-man butcher shop. Three generations later, the family’s Magnolia and Funk Zone locations serve up BBQ favorites including smoked tri-tip, ribs, pulled pork, and white BBQ chicken. Stephanie H. put the appeal plainly: “Exceptional tri-tip and chicken, flavorful!” Nancy A. agreed, calling the spread “Yummy with lots of options.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

Breakfast

Jeannine’s Restaurant and Bakery

jeannines.com

“Francisco De La Mora was our original scone maker when we opened Jeannine’s in 1987, and remarkably, he is still with us today,” said Jeannine’s Restaurant and Bakery Owner and Operator Alison Hardey. “For nearly 40 years, Francisco has been getting up and coming into the bakery at three o’clock in the morning to begin baking. He has probably missed only two days of work because of illness in all those years. I find that extraordinary. When people talk about Jeannine’s being a 40-year tradition, Francisco is truly part of that tradition. Generations of customers have eaten scones that he has made, often without ever knowing the person who was there hours before sunrise making them.”

Runner-Up: Farmer Boy

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Breakfast Burrito

Super Cucas

supercucasrestaurant.com

“No need to mess with a good thing,” nominator Marianne C. said about Super Cucas’s breakfast burritos. Since 1991, the taqueria has been feeding Santa Barbara from its two locations on the Mesa and Micheltorena Street. The chorizo breakfast burrito keeps it simple: Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Nominator Bronwen B. called it “super full of yummy ingredients! Fast and less expensive!” while Michael C. praised the “amazing amount of excellent food for all items.”

Runner-Up: The Daily Grind

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Burger

S.B. County Brewery

Third Window Brewing Co.

thirdwindowbrewing.com

“Best burger, hands down,” nominator Annie C. said of Third Window Brewing’s smash burger. Nominator Nick I. strongly agreed: “If they don’t win, I give up on humanity.” Made with Wagyu beef raised at Fess Parker Ranch in Los Olivos, the Original Smashed Cheeseburger ($10.70) comes with two beef patties, cheese, special sauce, grilled onions, and a side of house-made pickles. Add an extra patty with cheese for $4 or two slices of ranch oak-smoked bacon for $5. A small order of fries is $4.50, with house-made sauces available for dipping. Top it off with one of the brewery’s saisons, Belgian-style ales, or lagers from its rotating 27-tap lineup.

Runner-Up (Burger): Habit Burger & Grill

Runner-Up (S.B. County Brewery): M. Special Brewing Co.

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Burrito

Mexican Restaurant

Salsa

Los Agaves

los-agaves.com

Family-owned and operated, Los Agaves began in 2008 when Carlos Luna opened the first location on Milpas Street. The restaurant has since expanded to four locations across Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Westlake Village, building a following for its contemporary take on Mexican favorites. Nominator Barbara Y. called it a “Santa Barbara classic,” adding that Los Agaves “stands out above and beyond!” Signature dishes such as the burrito mojado and Los Agaves enchiladas keep diners coming back, but there’s no denying the pull of the self-serve salsa bar. Nominator Ruben G. calls the salsa quemada “The best salsa quemada in town.”

Runner-Up (Burrito, Mexican Restaurant): Corazón Cocina

Runner-Up (Salsa): Mony’s Mexican Food

Carpinteria Restaurant

Little Dom’s Seafood

ldseafood.com

Created by restaurateur Warner Ebbink and executive chef Brandon Boudet, Little Dom’s Seafood puts fresh, local seafood at the center of its California-Italian menu at 686 Linden Avenue. Brunch runs Friday through Sunday, with ricotta and blueberry pancakes, breakfast pizza, and uni and eggs on brioche, while lunch brings options such as a lobster roll, cast-iron-seared fish sandwich, and fried chicken sandwich. Dinner leans into the seafood with Santa Barbara live uni, oysters, halibut piccata, and wood-oven preparations, alongside house-made pastas and pizza. Nominator Maya S. kept her verdict to a single word: “Excellent.”

Runner-Up: Dang Burger

Chicken Wings

Sama Sama Kitchen

samasamakitchen.com

At Sama Sama Kitchen, the name translates to “Together” or “Same to you” — a fitting philosophy for the State Street restaurant, which serves Southeast Asian–inspired food shaped by the offerings of local farms. The wings are what nominators are talking about. Ruben G. called them “By far the most flavorful chicken wings. Crispy, yet tender on the inside.” Karen J. was more direct: “Their wings are crack! I dream about them!” Sama Sama serves lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday at 1208 State Street, where the menu centers on dishes meant to bring people together.

Runner-Up: Rusty’s Pizza

Chinese Restaurant

China Pavilion

china-pavilion.com

Since opening downtown in 1995, China Pavilion has been serving Santa Barbara a modern take on Chinese cuisine, with a menu that mixes familiar classics with seasonal specials built around fresh seafood and vegetables. “Classic dishes are delicious,” wrote nominator Stephanie H., singling out the ma po tofu and Szechuan eggplant, “and their family-style tables (larger round ones) are welcoming, cozy, and just right for sharing tasty meals with loved ones!” Nick I. praised the “Truly authentic Szechuan menu items”; Michael C. cited a “great selection of consistently well-made products.”

Runner-Up: Mandarin Palace

Chocolate Company

See’s Candies

sees.com

You’ll smell it long before you see it: that unmistakable sweet aroma of chocolate wafting from a See’s Candies store. It’s almost as if the scent puts you under a spell. One minute, you’re walking along with no plans for a sweet treat; the next, you’re inside with three free samples in hand. Funny how that happens. The selection runs from old-school favorites like Scotchmallows and Bordeaux to assorted boxes, lollipops, and seasonal specialties. And as nominator Nancy M. points out, there’s no pressure to leave with a whole box: “Can get one piece if you wish,” she said. For Paul M., though, there’s little reason to overthink it: “Can’t beat their traditional candy.”

Runner-Up: Chocolate Maya

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Clam Chowder

Seafood Restaurant

Brophy Bros.

brophybros.com

Brophy Bros. has anchored the Santa Barbara Harbor since 1986. The casual seafood house, perched right on the dock, makes a natural stop for watching boats come and go while digging into oysters on the half shell, garlic-baked clams, fish and chips, and signature Bloody Marys. If there’s one dish that keeps people coming back, it’s the New England clam chowder, available by the cup or bowl and full of the kind of comfort that makes sense after a day by the water. Sarah K. is a convert: “I am originally from the East Coast, and I love their New England clam chowder.” Phyllis B. gets more specific, calling it “Tasty, hearty, full of clams, not overly spiced.”

Runner-Up (Clam Chowder, Seafood Restaurant): Lure Fish House

Corner Store

Cantwell’s Market & Deli

cantwellsdeli.com

Cantwell’s Market & Deli at 1533 State Street has been a staple neighborhood market since 1981, and today it’s a one-stop shop for groceries, deli sandwiches, breakfast burritos, snacks, wine, and those last-minute things you forgot at the supermarket. The deli turns out made-to-order sandwiches, including the tri-tip torta, and burritos such as the Philly cheesesteak, alongside salads and daily specials. There’s also catering for everything from office lunches to larger gatherings. The website puts it plainly: “Your Neighborhood Deli” and “Made Fresh Daily.”

Runner-Up: Presidio Market Liquor & Grill

CSA

Plow to Porch Organics

plowtoporch.com

“I get excited to go to work every day because I am deeply passionate about bridging the gap between local farmers, local food artisans, and our community,” said Plow to Porch owner Pam Plesons. “I love making fresh, wholesome eating easier for families and seeing members reconnect with seasonal food, discover new ingredients, and embrace a healthier lifestyle through Plow to Porch. Beyond fresh produce, expanding and curating solid partnerships with local food artisans is fun — like regional creameries, bakeries, and small-batch food creators. This enables us to make our offerings unique, varied, and tied to our community.”

Runner-Up: Local Harvest Delivery

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Cupcakery

Crushcakes & Café

crushcakes.com

Crushcakes & Café has been turning out cupcakes since 2008, with flavors ranging from classics such as cool vanilla bean and chocolate to specialty creations such as lemon drop and buttermilk crumb cake. You can order cupcakes individually or by the dozen, with custom designs available for birthdays, weddings, showers, and other celebrations. And if you want a savory bite before your sweet treat, they’ve got you covered with breakfast and lunch offerings, too. Adriana T. declares, “Best red velvet cupcakes ever!” Helissa B. promises, “Can’t do better than Crushcakes for delicious cupcakes with excellent ingredients and selection, friendly employees.” Sarah V. asks, “Is cupcakery a word? If it is, this one is the best!”

Runner-Up: Nothing Bundt Cakes

Doughnut Shop

Hook & Press

hookandpressdonuts.com

“A surprising amount of work happens before most of Santa Barbara is awake. By the time our first customers arrive, our team has already spent hours preparing, frying, finishing, and arranging the day’s doughnuts,” said John Burnett, Hook & Press owner. “The most rewarding part is watching someone take that first bite — or seeing a family make us part of a birthday, weekend tradition or ordinary morning made a little sweeter.” This is their eighth consecutive win as Best Doughnut Shop. “All the doughnut shops that have opened since are riding their coattails. They were the first really specialty donut shop in town,” said nominator Ari R.

Runner-Up: Eller’s Donut House

Fresh Fish Market

Santa Barbara Fish Market

sbfish.com

What keeps the crew at Santa Barbara Fish Market excited? “The opportunity to connect people with healthy, good food from the ocean and being able to have their lives enriched by nutritious local seafood,” said Brian Colgate, founder. Now that ocean bounty is reaching the family pet, too. “We’re excited to make our local seafood available for our pets, with the expansion of our business into pet food,” Colgate said. “We just launched pet food toppers, now available at both our Harbor and Goleta locations and soon coming to our online website, sbfish.com.”

Runner-Up: Nikka Fish Market & Grill

Fried Chicken Sandwich

The Honor Bar

honorbar.com

When you hear “Honor Bar,” the first thing that comes to mind is likely the Montecito restaurant’s Ding’s crispy chicken sandwich, made with buttermilk-fried chicken, baby Swiss, and spicy slaw. If you’ve had it, then you know why it wins the fried chicken sandwich title time and time again. Nominator Karen J. simply called it “amazing,” and Maria W. said it’s “oh so good.” If you’re looking to try it for yourself, the restaurant on Coast Village Road in Montecito is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. While you’re waiting for your table, explore the Honor Market next door, which has a selection of wines and hostess gifts such as coffee-table books and other kitchen decor.

Runner-Up: Kyle’s Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Yogurtland

yogurtland.com

Who doesn’t love making your own dessert? That’s part of what keeps nominator Eric B. coming back to Yogurtland. “You make it the way you want to!” he said about the frozen yogurt shop. With a rotating lineup of flavors and plenty of toppings to choose from, you can build your cup exactly to your liking, whether you’re a fruit-and-froyo person, a chocolate lover, or someone who likes a little bit of everything.

Runner-Up: Mission Street Ice Cream & Yogurt

Gluten-Free Options

Wedding Cake Shop

Lilac Pâtisserie

lilacpatisserie.com

“Many people order a scone or a slice of cake at Lilac and never realize that everything we make is 100 percent gluten-free,” said Gillian Muralles, Lilac Pâtisserie co-owner and executive chef. “We bake everything from scratch daily, no mixes or shortcuts, and hearing, ‘Wait, this is gluten-free?’ never gets old. For customers with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, being able to point at anything in the case and order it is a big deal, and we love being that place for them.” And that sense of connection is part of what keeps the team excited. “Watching customers come back year after year and being part of those traditions is what makes this work so rewarding.”

Runner-Up (Gluten-Free Options): Elubia’s Kitchen

Runner-Up (Wedding Cake Shop): Anna’s Bakery

Goleta Restaurant

Nikka Ramen

nikkaramen.com

With slow-simmered tonkotsu broth and an extensive menu of ramen and sushi, Nikka Ramen has plenty to keep diners coming back. The restaurant’s tonkotsu broth cooks for more than 24 hours, creating the creamy, savory base for favorites such as the original Shiro, black garlic Kuro, and spicy Aka. “The ramen and sushi are amazing,” said nominator Evan B. Amy W. agreed, calling it a “great menu” with “the best ramen in Goleta.” And while ramen may be the namesake, there’s plenty more to explore, from sushi and poke bowls to gyoza, takoyaki, crispy rice with spicy tuna, and even a ramen burrito.

Runner-Up: Jane

Gourmet Grocer

Health Food/Nutrition Store

Lazy Acres Market

lazyacres.com

The first Lazy Acres Natural Market location opened in Santa Barbara in 1991. “We just celebrated 35 years on the Mesa,” shared Lindsay, brand manager. “We are passionate about local, organic produce, sustainable meats and seafood, and everyday essentials that round out the pantry of our customers. In addition to the delicious things on our shelves, we also love the communities that we live and operate in. Giving back is a cornerstone of what we do, and through our Envirotoken program alone, together nearly $30,000 has gone back to local Santa Barbara nonprofits since June 2023!”

Runner-Up (Gourmet Grocer): Bristol Farms

Runner-Up (Health Food/Nutrition Store): Sprouts Farmers Market

Happy Hour Food Specials

Happy Hour Drink Specials

Margarita

La Playa Azul Café

laplayaazulcafe.com

This Santa Barbara Street mainstay has been at it since 1976, cooking from recipes that trace back to the owner’s grandmother, Beatrice Rodriguez. Happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with margaritas among the draws. One standout is the Hibiscus Flower Margarita, made with hibiscus flower tea, Sauza Hornitos Plata tequila, Patrón Citrónge, agave nectar, and lime juice, then rimmed with sugar, crushed hibiscus flower, and cayenne. “Great prices with a good selection on the happy hour menu,” said nominator Ruben G., who added, “Yummy margaritas at a decent price.” As nominator Rose O. put it, “The food [and] drinks are delicious, and [the] ambiance is enjoyable!”

Runner-Up (Happy Hour Food Specials): Lure Fish House

Runner-Up (Happy Hour Drink Specials): The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

Runner-Up (Margarita): Santo Mezcal

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Ice Cream Shop

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

mcconnells.com

“The day I met Ernesteen McConnell [was] in the summer of 2011. My co-worker, Tom Stanley, and I went over to her house to m eet her. She was already in her mid-nineties, still sharp as a tack, but also just the warmest, kindest person. We always spoke to each other on our birthdays,” recalls Michael Palmer, McConnell’s owner and CEO. Like many small businesses, running the company often means constantly putting out one fire before the next one starts. “But what’s really rewarding is realizing how committed our team is to delivering on doing things RIGHT — product, hospitality, and their individual tasks, and at the highest level,” says Palmer.

Runner-Up: Rori’s Artisanal Creamery

Indian Restaurant

Apna Indian Kitchen

apnasb.com

Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday, Apna Indian Kitchen serves Indian favorites alongside a menu with plenty of room to explore. Start with samosas, chicken pakora, or curry fries, then choose from curry favorites such as masala, coconut-forward Nirvana, creamy korma, and spinach-based saag. There’s also butter chicken, tikka masala, tandoori dishes, dal, Punjabi chole, and several varieties of naan, including garlic and cheese. “Really good slightly nontraditional Indian food,” said nominator Kenny J. The hospitality gets just as much praise as the cooking. “The absolute best Indian food in Santa Barbara! The staff is so nice, and it is all family-run and operated!” said nominator Paulina T.

Runner-Up: Flavor of India

Isla Vista Restaurant

Freebirds World Burrito

freebirdsiv.com

Almost 40 years after opening in Isla Vista, Freebirds has sustained its fan-favorite status — a feat that speaks to the staying power of a good burrito. Founded in 1987 by UCSB roommates Mark Orfalea and Pierre Dube, the longtime local institution serves burritos, nachos, tacos, and bowls, with plenty of options for customizing your order. And for drinks, the horchata is a must. “Fresh meat options, well-seasoned guacamole and salsas are delicious, very clean restaurant, horchata with cream at the top is top-notch!” shared nominator Stephanie H. Nominator Nick I. spoke fondly of the BBQ Sauce burrito, while Barbara Y. said the joint simply “speaks for itself.”

Runner-Up: Woodstock’s Pizza

Italian Restaurant

Ca’Dario

cadariorestaurants.com

When asked what keeps Chef Dario Furlati, owner of Ca’Dario Ristorante, excited, his answer is simple: “[I] just love to cook, love the restaurant business, love my customers,” he said. Furlati has been feeding Santa Barbara since 1997, and Ca’Dario now spans four locations in Goleta, the Public Market, downtown, and Montecito, with the latter two also serving cocktails. He still remembers opening night: “ … having the restaurant over full with loyal customers that understand what Italian food is all about.” The hard part, he says, is “keeping cost under control, especially labor”; the reward is “seeing customers leaving happy after a meal.” As nominator Marianne C. put it, “Consistently great bolognese, spinach ravioli, and amazing lasagne when it’s on special.”

Runner-Up: Via Maestra 42

Late-Night Eats

The Blue Owl

theblueowlsb.com

The Blue Owl has been feeding Santa Barbara’s night owls since 2010, when it started as a late-night food stand before settling into its downtown home at 5 West Canon Perdido Street. Today, the kitchen turns out creative comfort food with an Asian-inspired twist, including customizable fried rice, a long list of bánh mì, burritos, sandwiches, and plenty of vegan and gluten-free options. The fried rice even got a national TV moment on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2023. Open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, it’s the kind of place to remember when dinner is long over but you’re not quite ready to call it a night. It’s open Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; closed Mondays.

Runner-Up: Freebirds World Burrito

Lompoc Restaurant

Eye on I

theeyeoni.com

“Hosting community events in the space has presented a challenge with our limited space, but it is one of the most soul-gratifying things in my life,” said Heather Rae Hovey, owner/operator of Eye on I. Those events have included concerts, art exhibitions, and open-mic hip-hop nights. In March, the Lompoc spot celebrated its fifth anniversary with an all-day local punk-rock concert and a skate park in the back lot. “Seeing those kids thrashing around in the mosh pit always puts an ear-to-ear grin on my face!” Hovey said. What’s next? Hovey is looking to grow the catering business and expand its reach into southern Santa Barbara County. Nominator Evan B. kept it simple: “Great pizza!”

Runner-Up: Floriano’s Mexican Food

Mediterranean Food

Zaytoon

zaytoon.com

“We have happily been on the corner of Canon Perdido and Santa Barbara since 2005,” said Niki, event coordinator at Zaytoon. “But did you know that the building right on the corner is a careful reconstruction of the Santa Barbara Presidio, the last Spanish fortress built in North America? Completed in the late 1990s, it honors a history that — through centuries of Mediterranean and Moorish cultural exchange — shares a surprisingly rich culinary kinship with Lebanese flavors we serve today. Be sure to check out the historic corner the next time you walk by, or the next time you are coming to Zaytoon!”

Runner-Up: Tamar

Montecito Restaurant

Pizza

Bettina

bettinapizzeria.com

At Bettina, the menu follows the market. When asked what keeps owner Rachel Greenspan excited about what she does, the answer is simple: “The never-ending possibilities of seasonal items that we can turn into a delicious pizza. It’s special to be doing this for eight years and still get excited to see what the farmers’ market has to offer and inspire us,” she said. Diners taste it. “It’s just the best. From the snap peas and pesto, which is seasonal, to the classic pepperoni — how do they do it??” asked nominator Jennifer G.

Runner-Up (Montecito Restaurant): The Honor Bar

Runner-Up (Pizza): Rusty’s Pizza

Noodle Bar

Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

emptybowlnoodle.com

“Our opening day is something I’ll never forget. We had no idea what to expect and [sold] out everything by 7 p.m.,” said Jerry Lee, owner of Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar. “Seeing people come in, try our food, and enjoy something we had worked so hard to create was an incredible feeling.” Twelve years on, Empty Bowl is still a small, family-run business, and the team, Lee says, “has become like an extension of our family.” As nominator Jennifer G. put it, “the northern Thai noodle soup is INCREDIBLE.”

Runner-Up: Nikka Ramen

Oysters

Lure Fish House

lurefishhouse.com

Oysters are the point here, and Lure gives you two ways in: cold on the half shell or charbroiled with parmesan, butter, garlic, and parsley. Three of either is $9 on the happy hour menu — 3-6 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends — or take a single chef’s-choice oyster for $3 and keep going. The Anacapa Seafood Tower folds three oysters into a spread of cocktail shrimp, tuna ponzu, and spicy seafood ceviche. “Great prices, awesome food,” said nominator Laura R.

Runner-Up: Brophy Bros.

Place to Buy Bread

Oat Bakery

oatbakery.com

Louise Ulrich-Fontana brought a taste of Copenhagen to Santa Barbara in 2016, re-creating the bread her mother, Else, had baked for her family. A year later, those home-baked loaves became Oat Bakery, which now has three locations: downtown on Haley Street, in Old Town Goleta, and at Montecito Country Mart. Baking begins at 6 a.m., with loaves ranging from charcoal sesame and seeded oat sourdough to Danish-style rye. Don’t expect the usual bakery case of baguettes, brioche, and croissants — Oat does things its own way. As Jenn K. put it, “The hygge buns are my favorites.” Lori G. praises the “delicious gluten-free options,” while Michael C. is sold on the “excellent high-quality fresh-baked breads.”

Runner-Up: D’Angelo Bread

Produce Stand/Greengrocer

Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market

sbfarmersmarket.org

Six days a week, the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Market Association brings its producer-to-consumer markets to six locations around the county, with farmers selling seasonal produce directly to the public. The Saturday market takes over Carrillo and State from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Tuesdays in Old Town, Fridays on Coast Village Road, Sundays at Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, Thursdays on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, and Wednesdays in Solvang. The association, founded in 1983, has about 130 members, and all six markets accept CalFresh EBT and WIC. “The absolute best in seasonal produce! My relatives from out of town are all pea green with envy,” said nominator HK.

Runner-Up: Tri-County Produce Co.

Salad Bar

Chuck’s of Hawaii

chucksofhawaii.com

Chuck’s has been serving Santa Barbara since 1967, when Larry Stone opened the restaurant after years of traveling, surfing, and working in Hawai’i, Australia, and Polynesia. The South Pacific influence is still part of the scenery, from the tiki torches outside to the captain’s chairs and hatch-cover tables inside. The menu leans into hand-cut steaks and local and imported seafood, with teriyaki among the longtime favorites, while the salad bar has developed a following of its own. “Crispy salad bar, always fresh,” said nominator Susan R. The wine list has earned Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence for 37 years and counting, and happy hour runs 5-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the bar and on the patio.

Runner-Up: Savoy Café & Deli

Sandwich

Takeout

South Coast Deli

southcoastdeli.com

Sandwich shop South Coast Deli’s first location was in the South Coast Industrial Park in Carpinteria, “hence our name for the past 35 years,” said owner Jim St. John. Some other lesser-known facts? “No one was making compound mayonnaise back in 1991,” continued St. John. “Our basil mayo, garlic-tabasco mayo, and sun-dried tomato mayo (among others) were quite novel.” They were also one of the first businesses in the area to adopt a website and gift cards. “At SCD Patterson, we used to play Name That Tune with our customers,” continued St. John. “If they could name the next song that would play on the ‘80s ‘digital cable radio’ station before us, they would get a free sammie…. We rarely lost.”

Runner-Up (Sandwich): Mission City Sandwich Shop

Runner-Up (Takeout): Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant

S.Y. Kitchen

sykitchen.com

“The most rewarding part is the people,” said Luca Crestanelli, chef and S.Y. Kitchen owner. “A restaurant is never just about the food; it’s about building a team that cares about the place and about the guests. Many of our staff have been with us for years, and seeing them grow with S.Y. Kitchen is probably the part I’m most proud of.” A little-known fact, Crestanelli said, “is that S.Y. Kitchen wasn’t always a restaurant. The building was originally a home and, over the years, had other lives before becoming S.Y. Kitchen. I love that because the restaurant has always felt more like a house where people gather than a traditional restaurant space.”

Runner-Up: Industrial Eats

Steak House

Holdren’s Steaks & Seafood

holdrens.com

Holdren’s has been serving Santa Barbara since 2003, with a menu built around prime steaks, fresh seafood, and an award-winning wine list. Rib eye, New York strip, and filet mignon are among the steakhouse staples, with sides including creamed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes. “Love a good rib eye…. Love watching them prepare the food. Tastes yummy,” said nominator Nancy M. The State Street restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 9 p.m.

Runner-Up: Chuck’s of Hawaii

Stellar Service

Barbareño

barbareno.com

“I’ll never forget one of the first tasting menus we did early on,” said Jesse Gaddy, general manager and cofounder of Barbareño.”We absolutely crashed and burned. Tickets ran more than an hour, guests walked out, and meals were comped.” Instead of assigning blame, the team took a hard look at what went wrong. “We changed systems, changed the way we communicated, changed how we planned for tasting menus, and got better because of it,” he said. His takeaway: “Failures are only really failures if you don’t learn anything from them,” he said. “I’m proud of our team, and I believe we’re only where we are today because we have people who try to live that out every day. To me, that mentality is the foundation of great hospitality.”

Runner-Up: The Palace Grill

Sunday Brunch

Bloody Mary

Restaurant with a View

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach

boathousesb.com

Brunch at the Boathouse comes with the ocean right outside the window. Perched on Arroyo Burro Beach — or Hendry’s — at 2981 Cliff Drive, the restaurant has served fresh seafood and sunset views since 2008, with breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The California Benedict, with avocado, tomatoes, red onions, poached eggs, and citrus hollandaise, and the classic Benedict with Canadian bacon are breakfast staples, as is the lobster-and-shrimp omelet with gruyère. Another signature is the house-made snow and rock crab cakes served beneath poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise. “Best Bloody Mary, potatoes, and eggs Benedict,” said nominator Nancy A. There are no reservations, and weekend waits can run long, so come early.

Runner-Up (Sunday Brunch): Scarlett Begonia

Runner-Up (Bloody Mary): Brophy Bros.

Runner-Up (Restaurant with a view): El Encanto

Sushi Restaurant

Arigato Sushi

arigatosb.com

Arigato Sushi serves dinner at 1225 State Street, where the kitchen builds nigiri and sashimi around premium fish: AA-grade Santa Barbara sea urchin, bluefin toro, Hokkaido scallop, and wild albacore. Rolls range from a classic tekka-maki (tuna roll) to the lobster tempura roll. Wendi O. put it plainly: “Top-notch for many years — outstanding food and service.” Victoria H. added, “Delicious and fresh.” The menu offers five- and seven-piece premium combinations alongside sashimi and chirashi bowls. Hours run 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with takeout pickup available nightly.

Runner-Up: Oku

Tacos

Lilly’s Taqueria

lillystacos.com

“Consistency might be the hardest part of running our business, but it is also the most rewarding — and the key to making it work,” said Jose Sepulveda, owner of Lilly’s Taqueria. “We hold ourselves to high standards and expect consistency in everything we do. From choosing the best ingredients to the way we prepare our meats and salsas, every detail matters. We don’t take shortcuts. We take the time to do things the right way, every time, so our customers can count on the same quality, flavor, and experience with every visit. For us, consistency isn’t just a goal; it’s a commitment.”

Runner-Up: East Beach Tacos

Thai Restaurant

Your Choice

yourchoicerestaurant.com

Piti Sukavivatanachai’s mom was a harsh critic, so he never forgot overhearing her raving about ice cream he’d made at Your Choice Thai. (Her favorite: the Vietnamese Coffee Mud Pie.) “Getting a compliment from my mom wasn’t easy, so hearing her hype me up to someone else when she didn’t know I was listening felt pretty awesome,” said Sukavivatanachai, owner. “I never told her I heard her.” He and his wife, Kathy Dao, have brought their own sensibility to the restaurant Piti’s parents opened in 1989, while keeping touches of the original operation, including house-wrapped spring rolls and skewered satay. Longtime customers tell them, “I love what you guys have done with the place. It still feels like Your Choice.”

Runner-Up: Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

Vegan Options

Vegetarian Options

Veggie Burger

The Natural Café

thenaturalcafe.com

When asked to share a little-known fact about Natural Café, Madeleine Brown, operations manager (and, per her title, the owner’s favorite middle child), said: “We have employees that started with us over 30 years ago. We watched them grow up, start families, and now their children are working in our stores. It’s really fun to work with kids who were raised in the restaurants.” That sense of longevity extends beyond the staff to the generations of local families who have grown up eating at Natural Café. “After 33 years of striving to deliver fresh, tasty, affordable food to the second, if not third, generation of local families, we consistently hear from our valued guests that we have continued to deliver on our promise.”

Runner-Up (Vegan options): Rascal’s Vegan

Runner-Up (Vegetarian options): The Daisy

Runner-Up (Veggie burger): Mesa Burger