2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Housing



By Tyler Hayden | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Antique Store

Antique Center Mall

antiquecentermall.com

With more than 5,000 square feet of showroom space, filled with everything from traditional antiques to retro goodies from nearly 20 different dealers, Antique Center Mall is the kind of place where the fun is in the looking. It’s a collector’s dream, a picker’s paradise, but also a legitimate community resource — the store, owned and managed by David Delisle, who has 40 years in the business, seamlessly organizes estate sales by handling advertising, setup, staffing, donations, and cleanup. Its relationships with major auction houses, including Christie’s and Sotheby’s, help give customers selling more valuable items an edge.

Runner-Up: The Blue Door

Architect

Bildsten Architecture and Planning

santabarbaraarchitects.com

Dreaming up a beautiful building is one thing. Getting it built in Santa Barbara takes another set of skills. Bildsten Architecture and Planning brings both to the drawing board, pairing expressive design with a working knowledge of local zoning and permitting. Led by principal architect Ellen Bildsten, the firm has been guiding projects from property analysis through construction since 2014. How does Bildsten keep the creative spark lit, even through the slog of the approval process? It’s the “variety of projects and people we get to work with to realize their dreams,” she said. And what’s she looking forward to in the year ahead? “More ownership and rental housing for our community.”

Runner-Up: Jeff Shelton

Carpet Cleaning

Coleman Carpet Cleaners

colemancarpetcleaners.com

“It all began in the summer of ’69,” said John Coleman. Fresh out of UCSB, Coleman bought a small cleaning company and started cleaning carpets out of his ’52 Chevy, which he still drives today. His ad promised he’d clean any size living room, dining room, and hallway for just $39.90. “That was a great deal, even in 1969!” he explained. One Hope Ranch resident responded and showed him a living room that stretched as far as the eye could see. “You did say any size living room, didn’t you?” she asked. Two long days later, Coleman collected his $39.90, and keeping his promise earned him a loyal customer who still sends her friends his way.

Runner-Up: Star Rug Cleaners

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Cleaning Service

Glamorous Cleaning

(805) 319-6537

A beautifully clean home doesn’t happen by magic. It takes hard work, skill, and an eye for detail — qualities that have earned Glamorous Cleaning the appreciation of Santa Barbara residents. Whether tackling a deep clean or providing regular housekeeping services, the company understands that inviting someone into your home requires trust. Its team takes pride in making living spaces not only spotless but also comfortable and welcoming. In a business where reliability, consistency, and attention to the little things make all the difference, Glamorous Cleaning has clearly made a lasting impression on its customers — and earned their votes.

Runner-Up: MasterCare Home Cleaning Services

Contractor

Allen Construction

buildallen.com

“What keeps us excited, year after year, is the privilege of building lasting relationships with the architects, clients, and trades who make every project possible,” said Aaron Pick, CEO of Allen Construction, which is a pioneer of sustainable building and is 100 percent employee-owned. “Winning for a 10th consecutive year is deeply meaningful because it’s voted on by the same community we call home and feels like a heartfelt ‘thank you’ from our neighbors,” Pick said.

Runner-Up: DD Ford

Gardening Services

Kitson Landscape Management

kitsonlandscape.com

“Watching our landscapes and our people thrive while creating spaces our community loves, preserving valuable landscape assets, and enhancing property values,” answered Kim Waggoner, vice president of Kitson Landscape Management, when asked what fuels their drive for excellence. “From solving a tricky irrigation challenge to seeing a beautifully cared-for property shine, there’s always something to be proud of. We thank our community once again for this award and for trusting the Kitson team to keep things growing!”

Runner-Up: Perez Landscaping

Handyman Service

S.B. Handyman

sbhandyman805.com

Holden Sterling, owner of Santa Barbara Handyman, is living proof that business success is built on human connections. During repair jobs, “You end up meeting all kinds of clients and getting a little window into their lives,” Sterling said. “A lot of the time, the actual repair is only a small part of the interaction — you’re talking about their house, their family, work, Santa Barbara, or whatever else comes up. I’ve had some genuinely great conversations with people I probably never would have met otherwise.”

Runner-Up: Edward the Fix It Guy

Hardware Store

Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center

sbhicace.com

Gary Simpson, president of the mighty Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, which has won this poll every year since its inception, is always quick to express his gratitude. “We would like to once again say how honored we are that Independent readers have chosen the Home Improvement Center as the Best Hardware Store in Santa Barbara,” he said. They’ll continue providing their consistent, exceptional customer service, Simpson went on, “supported by our very sharp and competitive pricing. We are here for you, our customer, 100 percent, 24/7. Thank you again!”

Runner-Up: Miner’s Ace Hardware

Home Furnishing

Santa Barbara Design Center

santabarbaradc.com

From luxurious sofas and handcrafted rugs to elegant lighting and one-of-a-kind accessories, Santa Barbara Design Center has been helping locals make themselves at home for decades. Owner Michael Kourosh and his talented staff specialize in not only quality furnishings and custom designs, but old-fashioned customer service. One reader praised the store’s “fantastic quality and good prices,” noting a rug they purchased more than 20 years ago still looks brand new. With 25,000 square feet of merchandise and inspiration, it’s no wonder readers keep coming back for more.

Runner-Up: Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

Interior Design Company

Shannon Scott Design

shannonscottdesign.com

“Every project and client is unique, giving us the opportunity to create something special and bespoke, just for them,” said Shannon Scott, principal and CEO of her firm. “No two projects or experiences are even remotely the same. We get to know each of our clients, exploring what is most important, what inspires and excites them, how they live and want to feel, and who they will share it with.” With that knowledge, Scott explained, she and her team create well thought out and detailed spaces that are both functional and aesthetically inspiring.

Runner-Up: Monica Senn Interior Design

Landscape Designer

Ashley Farrell Landscape Design

ashleyfarrelldesign.com

“On the South Coast, we enjoy a Mediterranean climate, which allows us to take advantage of the full spectrum of installation mediums,” explained winner Ashley Farrell. “We are constantly innovating and evolving our installation processes to strive for sustainability.” She also made it a point to share the love: “Santa Barbara is so fortunate to have such great local contractors in all trades along with their dedicated, hardworking, and talented crews that make the beauty of Santa Barbara unique and arguably the best in the country,” she said. “Cheers to our crews!”

Runner-Up: Quality Tree Care & Landscaping

Mattress Store

Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike

mattressmikesb.com

Sweet dreams are made of this. Since 1994, family-owned Mattress Mike has helped Santa Barbarans get a better night’s sleep with quality options, affordable prices, and personalized service. Now housed in the former Sears building at La Cumbre Plaza, the business offers everything from plush pillow tops and memory foam to adjustable beds and luxury brands such as Tempur-Pedic, Aireloom, and Stearns & Foster. Whether you’re a back sleeper, side sleeper, or chronic toss-and-turner, Mattress Mike has something to help you rest easy.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Mattress

Mortgage Agent

Jon McCuskey

(805) 456-9120

“There is a lot more to a mortgage than just the interest rate,” said winning agent Jon McCuskey with Prosperity Home Mortgage. “Our job is really on a time clock. It is full of deadlines and high demands. While challenging to manage all the emotions, it is extremely rewarding when everything goes as planned and the clients are ecstatic to move into their new home.” Looking forward, McCuskey wants to help “more and more families realize that purchasing a home isn’t a difficult process, and that there are more options than ever,” and he thanked everyone who voted for him. “It means a lot to me,” he said.

Runner-Up: Austin Lampson

Mortgage Company

OriginPoint Mortgage

originpoint.com

Between the hefty price tags, fierce competition, and peculiarities of the South Coast real estate market, buying a home in Santa Barbara can feel like a climb up La Cumbre Peak, in the heat. Let the folks at OriginPoint give you a leg up, say our readers, who value the local team’s ability to navigate the tricky world of home financing, from first-time purchases to refinancing and everything in between. “Truly exceptional service from start to finish,” reads a testimonial from David T. “Everyone was incredibly responsive, helpful, and thorough with every question I had and every part of the process.”

Runner-Up: Montecito Bank & Trust

Moving Company

Mammoth Moving & Storage

mammothmoving.com

Moving is one of life’s great pains, but Mammoth Moving & Storage has been taking the stress out of packing up and shipping out for more than 50 years. Founded in 1974 by Chris Eberz and now run by his son Sean, the Santa Barbara business handles everything from household moves and office relocations to delicate artwork, heavy machinery, and international shipments. With a sterling reputation of treating customers’ belongings like their own, Mammoth has earned generations of loyal clients and shows no signs of slowing their roll.

Runner-Up: LoadStar Movers

Nursery

La Sumida Nursery

lasumida.com

Santa Barbara’s green thumbs have been digging La Sumida Nursery since 1958, when Harold and Ethel Sumida first planted the seeds of their family business. Now in its third generation, the beloved garden center on South Patterson Avenue boasts an extraordinary selection of plants, trees, flowers, and gardening supplies. Its showstopping rose field, featuring more than 200 varieties, is practically worth the trip alone. Whether you’re cultivating a backyard paradise, growing your own vegetables, or just trying to keep a houseplant alive, La Sumida’s skilled staff is always ready to lend a hand. Talk about a perennial favorite!

Runner-Up: Terra Sol Garden Center

Painting Contractor

Beau Brunner Painting

beaubrunnerpainting.com

When Santa Barbara needs a fresh coat of paint, Beau Brunner Painting has it covered. With more than 30 years of experience, this second-generation, family-run business has built a loyal fan base by combining old-fashioned craftsmanship with friendly, reliable service. From sprucing up a single room to transforming an entire home’s exterior, Beau Brunner and his crew tackle every job with meticulous preparation and attention to detail. They also offer cabinet refinishing, drywall repairs, and color consultations. “We are thrilled with the results,” raved one reader.

Runner-Up: Cali Painting Santa Barbara

Plumber

Lewis Plumbing

lewisplumbingsantabarbara.com

When the pipes burst, the drains clog, or the hot water runs cold, Santa Barbarans know whom to call. Founded in 1948 by James Lewis, Lewis Plumbing has been keeping the water flowing for more than 75 years. Now operated by the Morales family, the company handles everything from leaky faucets and water heaters to major installations and emergency repairs. “They spent the time needed to do the job correctly the first time,” praised one satisfied customer. With three generations of experience and a commitment to getting the job done right, Lewis Plumbing continues to make a splash (in a good way).

Runner-Up: Drain Masters

Real Estate Agent

Marisa Garber

marisagarber.com

When it comes to buying or selling a home in Santa Barbara, Marisa Garber knows the value of a good investment — and a personal touch. A UC Berkeley graduate with more than 15 years of experience in finance and investment management, Garber brings Wall Street savvy to the South Coast’s competitive real estate market. The Montecito resident and mother of three has earned a loyal following for her market knowledge, patience, and tireless advocacy. “Marisa is a dream come true as a person and as a Realtor,” gushed one grateful client. Now that’s what we call a winning investment.

Runner-Up: Michelle Eskandari

Real Estate Company

Village Properties

villagesite.com

“It takes real courage to step into this industry and relentless dedication to thrive in it,” explained Renee Grubb, owner and broker of Village Properties. “Beyond our incredible agents, staff, and clients, giving back defines Village Properties. We are deeply committed to uplifting our community by supporting local nonprofits and empowering area educators through the Teacher’s Fund.” No matter what the market brings, Village Properties is always thinking ahead, Grubb said. “Looking to the year ahead, I’m most excited about introducing new ideas and emerging technologies that empower our agents to reach even greater success.”

Runner-Up: Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices California Properties

Real Estate Team

Santa Barbara/Montecito Collective at Keller Williams Realty

sbrealestate.com

“Every day is different (and occasionally crazy) in real estate,” said Steve Epstein, founder and senior partner at the Santa Barbara/Montecito Collective at Keller Williams Realty. “Helping people realize their real estate dreams and goals never gets old.” In Santa Barbara’s high-stakes market, experience is everything. And few know the territory better than Epstein and his team, who have been helping South Coast residents buy and sell homes since 1988. With more than 2,600 successful transactions totaling more than $2 billion, the collective combines savvy marketing with expert negotiating to close the deal quickly and fairly.

Runner-Up: The Hall Team

Roofing Service

JR Roofing

jrroofingsb.com

When it comes to keeping a roof over their head, Santa Barbarans put their trust in JR Roofing. Founded in 2010, the locally owned company has quickly built a reputation for quality work, dependability, and fair prices. Owner Arnol Rosales and his hardworking crew tackle everything from minor leaks and gutter repairs to complete roof replacements, including tile, shingle, and flat roofing systems. Customers praise the team’s professionalism, efficiency, and attention to detail. “Great team and great communicators!” raved one reader. With JR Roofing on the job, homeowners can rest easy, rain or shine.

Runner-Up: Action Roofing / Energy

Solar Power Company

Mac’s Solar

macsolar.com

The sun shines on Santa Barbara more than 280 days a year, and Mac’s Solar has been putting those rays to work for more than half a century. Founded in 1975, the company specializes in solar heating systems for swimming pools and household hot water, helping homeowners save money while shrinking their carbon footprints. Owner Michael McRae and his experienced crew also provide water heater services and energy-saving attic fans. With decades of expertise and a commitment to environmentally friendly solutions, Mac’s Solar has proven that when it comes to going green, the future is bright.

Runner-Up: Brighten Solar Co.

Tile Shop

Tileco

tilecodist.com

In a town famous for its red-tile roofs and Spanish-style architecture, Santa Barbarans know a thing or two about beautiful surface coverings. And since 1977, Tileco has been helping residents realize their design dreams. With a dazzling selection of ceramic, porcelain, marble, travertine, and natural stone imported from around the world, the showroom on North Nopal Street offers something for all tastes and budgets. “There’s nothing we love more than running into our clients out in the community and hearing them share how much they LOVE their new bathrooms, kitchens, and all the beautiful tile projects they’ve created with us,” said president Gina Burchiere Flint. “Thank you, Santa Barbara, for voting us the BEST time and time again.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Tile, Marble & Stone Care

Woodworking/Custom Furniture

Miles Rucker Custom

milesrucker.com

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Miles Rucker spent 15 years perfecting his woodworking skills before launching his custom shop in 2017. Based in Buellton, he specializes in exquisite custom cabinetry, furniture, and architectural woodwork, with an emphasis on sustainable materials. Working alongside his wife, interior designer (and fellow Best of Santa Barbara® winner) Shannon Scott, Rucker transforms ordinary spaces into eye-popping showcases of natural beauty and functional design. “We consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of the community of talented trades, artisans, and designers who are a large part of the cast, creating beautiful homes throughout Santa Barbara County,” Rucker said.

Runner-Up: Clear Millwork