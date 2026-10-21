

2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Little Creatures



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

After-School Program

Mr. Rob’s Place

mrrobsplace.com

“A little-known fact about our program at Vieja Valley Elementary is that it’s a true family affair,” said Rob Lauderdale, owner and director of Mr. Rob’s Place. “My wife, Andrea, and I started it, but our son Owen literally grew up right here in this after-school care. Today, he has come full circle as an indispensable part of our team; the kids absolutely adore him, and watching him shape the unique, loving environment that won us Best of Santa Barbara® is our greatest joy.”

Runner-Up: Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

Children’s Clothing Store

Toy Store

Chicken Little

chickenlittlekids.com

Chicken Little has outfitted Santa Barbara’s babies and kids since 1979, when Paula Bouma opened a small shop called Chicken Lips, selling new and used children’s products. Her children, Jennifer and Gregory, now carry on her “legacy of amazing customer service, community spirit and a hands-on approach,” according to the store’s website. Chicken Little stocks a variety of children’s clothing, toys, and other essentials, including Nuna and UppaBaby strollers and car seats. And one can’t forget the Jellycat plushies, which have a following of their own. “Jellycat selection off the hook,” wrote Hunter L. Nominator Laura M. cited “Lots of gift options and outstanding customer service,” while Heather P. calls the place “absolutely the best, hands down!!!!”

Runner-Up (Children’s Clothing Store): Happy Little Hippo

Runner-Up (Toy Store): MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Dog-Friendly Restaurant

The Cruisery

thecruisery.com

Bring the dog. The Cruisery’s State Street patio is built for it, with free house-baked treats handed out daily and dog birthday parties on the calendar. Humans do fine too: a full kitchen turning out wings, tacos, and weekend brunch; a rotating craft cocktail list; vintage games; and a kitchen that stays open late. Happy hour runs Sunday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., with $1 oysters starting at 5 p.m., and nominator Madeleine D. calls it the “best.”

Runner-Up: Third Window Brewing Co.

Dog Trainer

Nathan Woods Dog Trainer

nathanwoodsdogtrainer.com

Nathan Woods has been training dogs since he was 10, but it wasn’t until 2001 that he decided to make it a full-time gig. He printed flyers advertising his dog-training services and started handing them out around town. “Every single person I handed it to hired me. Every one. That was the day I understood Santa Barbara wanted what I do,” said Woods. “That flyer put me through college, built this business, and 25 years later, this town just voted me Best Dog Trainer. I am so grateful and humbled by this community. It said yes to me in 2001, and it never stopped.”

Runner-Up: K-Nine Solutions

Kids’ Summer Camp

Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp

lobsterjosbeachcamp.com

“A mother recently told me how grateful she was for Fishin’ Camp. As a single parent, she never imagined she would be able to provide that experience for her son. Now, he comes home with fishing stories, is excited to spend more time outdoors, and even brings home fresh fish for dinner!” said Joseph Evers, self-proclaimed Chief of Fun at Lobster Jo’s Camps. One little-known fact about Lobster Jo’s is that they have “an after-school Sk8 program that brings boards and ramps to your local campus! Let your school administration know that you would like to see US at YOUR school!”

Runner-Up: Summer@Laguna (Laguna Blanca School)

Pediatrician

Dr. Saida Hamdani

(805) 563-6211

“It is a gift to have a job which is so joyful,” said Dr. Saida Hamdani, pediatrician at Sutter Health. “I get to travel part of the journey with my patients and see them transform from newborns to strong, resilient, impactful adults. It is rewarding and magical!”

Runner-Up: Dr. Samira Kayumi-Rashti

Pet Boarding

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club

dioji.com

“One thing people may not realize is just how well we get to know our dogs,” said Jeannie Wendel, owner of Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club. “Many have been coming to Dioji for years, so we know their personalities, habits, and what’s normal for them. That means we sometimes notice things even their families haven’t yet — a new lump or bump, a change in movement, or behavior that seems a little off. After almost 20 years, those relationships with our dogs and their families are still one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”

Runner-Up: Elite Pup Training

Pet Grooming

The Little Dog House

doggroomerssantabarbara.com

Pet daycare and grooming shop The Little Dog House has been caring for Santa Barbara County pets since 1975. Tyrelle Leger manages the Hollister Avenue location in Goleta, where grooming services range from haircuts, baths, blow-dries, and nail trims to medicated baths, de-shedding, de-matting, and de-skunking. Poodles and less-common breeds receive specialized care, including Bouviers, Wheaten Terriers, Giant Schnauzers, and setters. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and dogs roam freely instead of sitting in kennels. The Little Dog House also works with shelters and rescues, including through its own nonprofit, Cold Noses, Warm Hearts.

Runner-Up: S.B. Paws & Claws

Pet Hospital/Clinic

Wilder Animal Hospital

wilderanimalhospital.com

“Recently, we had a life-threatening emergency case walk into the clinic in the middle of an already-busy day,” said Dr. Hilary Quinn, owner, veterinarian, and medical director of Wilder Animal Hospital. “It was an all-hands-on-deck situation. The entire staff worked together for hours to save this dog’s life while simultaneously taking care of the scheduled appointments. I’m happy to report that the pup is doing great.” For the folks at Wilder Animal Hospital, “there is never a dull moment in veterinary medicine,” continued Quinn. “Every day brings new challenges, and medicine is always evolving.”

Runner-Up: La Cumbre Animal Hospital

Pet Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

lemospet.com

“A day at Lemos I will never forget is our grand reopening, on September 12, 2026,” said Cat Hanson, Lemos Feed & Pet Supply manager. “We temporarily moved next door for one month. We moved the entire store in less than 16 hours. Our customers were so proud of us. They just couldn’t believe that we did all that in such a short amount of time. When we moved back into our newly renovated store, the look on our customers’ faces when they saw the new layout was priceless.”

Runner-Up: Pet House

Place to Adopt a Pet

Santa Barbara Humane

sbhumane.org

“Many people know Santa Barbara Humane as a place to adopt a pet, but adoption is only one part of what we do,” said Paige Van Tuyl, chief philanthropy officer of Santa Barbara Humane. In 2025, the organization supported more than 45,000 animals across Santa Barbara County, providing services ranging from low-cost veterinary care and spay-and-neuter surgeries to behavior training, pet food assistance, financial support, and sheltering. “I’ll never forget Adopt a Shelter Animal Day, when 55 animals found loving homes in a single day,” Van Tuyl recalled. “Watching one family after another leave with a new companion — and seeing the joy shared by our adopters, staff, and volunteers — was an unforgettable reminder of why this work matters.”

Runner-Up: ASAP Cats

Preschool

Evergreen Learning Center

elcingoleta.com

Evergreen Learning Center opened its doors in June 1997 as Evergreen Discoveries Learning Center, a sister program to Discoveries Learning Center in Santa Barbara. Loretta Smargon joined as director just a few months later, and after Evergreen became independent and changed its name in 1998, she purchased the program and property in 2003. Today, the center serves children from 18 months to 6 years old, with after-school care for kindergartners, and its approach emphasizes hands-on learning and the social, emotional, cognitive, physical, and creative development of the whole child. In 2019, Evergreen welcomed its first second-generation student and hired its first teacher who had once been an Evergreen student. After more than 25 years, the center continues to serve generations of local families.

Runner-Up: The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Tutor

Kumon

kumon.com

“Thanks to our local community, we’re proud to say that our local Kumon centers have been serving families for more than 30 years,” said Mr. T and Ms. Ri, instructors of Kumon Goleta and Santa Barbara. “We’ve had many students grow up, build families of their own, and return to bring their children and even grandchildren. It’s really special to see that kind of connection continue.” The team will never forget their 2022 “Best Tutor” nomination. “It brought us so much joy and was incredibly meaningful to us. It also fueled our continued effort to help our students achieve their academic goals and become more confident learners.”

Runner-Up: California Learning Center