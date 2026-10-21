

2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Living Well



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Acupuncturist

Mary Tingaud

marytingaud.com

Before she began her healthcare practice, Mary Tingaud spent 10 years in Hawai’i surfing and enjoying the laid-back lifestyle. Later, she settled in California and began her acupuncture and Chinese medicine practice in 1996. Tingaud holds a postgraduate degree from Shanghai in advanced Clinical Studies in Acupuncture, Herbal Medicine, and Tuina, and is a certified clinical thermographer. “Mary has been practicing for many years. She is intuitive and excellent at her craft,” wrote nominator Tammy D., while Kathryn P. answered with two words: “Functional medicine!”

Runner-Up: Lori Guynes

Art/Craft Supply Store

Art From Scrap

[See Out & About: Place to Make Art]

Runner-Up: Art Essentials

Bank

American Riviera Bank

americanriviera.bank

Founded in Santa Barbara in 2006 by roughly 400 local shareholders, American Riviera Bank has grown to seven full-service branches, from downtown and Montecito’s upper village up through Goleta, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles. It handles the full range — checking and savings, mortgages, SBA 7(a) and 504 loans, and treasury services for businesses — and it still runs on bankers who know you personally and carry the authority to make the call themselves. The bank also funds financial education, backs area nonprofits, and sends employees out to volunteer. “Local bank, friendly employees, supporter of local nonprofits,” said nominator Lindsay S.

Runner-Up: Montecito Bank & Trust

Bookstore

Chaucer’s Books

chaucersbooks.com

“Getting books in the hands of people every day is immensely rewarding and exciting,” said Jen Lemberger, Chaucer’s Books co-owner. “That means every day we are sharing with people new worlds, heartfelt stories, windows into lives, mirrors where people see themselves, and just get to genuinely encourage curiosity, empathy, imagination, knowledge, joy, and understanding.” Chaucer’s Books has 25 people on staff, the majority with full-time benefits. “We are so privileged to get to work to build a community of readers,” said Lemberger. “The store is part of a reading ecosystem that is beyond special, from the public libraries and schools to the other bookstores and book influencers. It is a phenomenal group to be a part of.”

Runner-Up: Godmothers

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Cannabis Dispensary

The Farmacy

farmacyshop.com

“The most rewarding part of what we do is helping people find relief and improve their quality of life,” said Leia Cail, Farmacy retail brand manager. “Over the years, we’ve had so many customers tell us that a product we helped them find has made a meaningful difference in their daily lives — from moving more comfortably to simply being able to enjoy their day a little more. Running this business comes with plenty of challenges, but hearing those stories and knowing we’ve made a difference makes every one of them worth it.”

Runner-Up: Megan’s Organic Market

Chiropractor

Barry Family Chiropractic

sbchiropractic.com

“Every day is special. We help patients feel their best so that they can go into the community and help others,” said Nicole Barry, DC, owner of Barry Family Chiropractic. The office is a family one: Drs. Neal and Nicole Barry have been married 19 years, and their children help keep the office clean and stocked. “Our practice fills us with joy and gratitude daily. We are so grateful to be trusted by our patients to help them with their health,” said Nicole.

Runner-Up: O’Hara Chiropractic

Computer Repair

MacMechanic & TechEase Computer Repair

macmechanic.com/techease.com

“Thank you to our neighbors for voting us ‘Best Of” again!” said Evan Asher, co-owner of MacMechanic/TechEase. “We’re proud of our reputation for rescuing residential customers, but the largest part of our business is actually Managed Services. We’re the go-to IT Department for hundreds of local small businesses and non-profits. Our 24/7 security monitoring for email and computers has grown over 800 percent in the past nine months alone!” Artificial intelligence has raised the stakes, Asher said: “The advent of AI has introduced new threats we couldn’t have imagined…. That’s why we consider security monitoring absolutely essential for today’s businesses.”

Runner-Up: Paul Abramson

Dentist

Kendall, Rohde & Associates

sbdds.com

“It may be a cliché, but I love dentistry because I like to help people,” writes Dr. Kelly Kendall of Kendall, Rohde & Associates on the practice’s website. “I enjoy spending meaningful time with my patients, having real conversations, and getting to know the person in my chair. The technical stuff is just that; it’s the people that make my days enjoyable.” The practice covers general dentistry for adults and kids, All-on-4 implants, CEREC single-visit crowns, SureSmile clear aligners, and Solea laser dentistry. Nominator Paul M. described the place as “Great people and service.”

Runner-Up: Dr. Thomas Blake, DDS

Frame Shop

Santa Barbara Art & Frame Co.

santabarbaraartframeco.com

“Our journey began in Milan, Italy, where my husband, Juan — a Santa Barbara native — founded the country’s first conservation framing studio,” said Talissa Gil, co-owner of Santa Barbara Art & Frame Co. “A conservator of photographs and works on paper, he collaborated with museums and archives across Europe. After 25 years abroad, we returned home to raise our family and share our expertise locally. We purchased Santa Barbara Art & Frame Co. in 2021, and earlier this year opened S.Y.V. Art & Frame Co in Solvang. We’re incredibly grateful to be named Best Frame Shop — especially because this recognition comes from the community we serve.”

Runner-Up: The Frame-Up

General Practitioner

Dr. David Phreaner

(805) 681-1777

“There is nothing better than helping a patient stop smoking or drinking,” said Dr. David Phreaner, whose favorite days at Goleta Sutter Family Medicine are the ones when patients tell him he has inspired them to take their wellness more seriously. He’s just as invested in the long game, convincing patients in their thirties and forties that “there is no time like the present to get lean and fit so they can have a wonderful future free of pain and illness.” Happy retirements, as he sees it, are built decades ahead of time.

Runner-Up: Dr. Priti Gagneja

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Gift Shop

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center Stores

sbnature.org

“After 12 years, I still get excited finding the products that match the stories our museum and Sea Center tell through our exhibits,” said Kim Zsembik, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History director of guest experience and retail. “It’s a joy to see guests take home a piece of their museum visit. Just three buyers have run the stores since the 1980s, and you don’t need to visit the museum or Sea Center to shop. “Thank you, Santa Barbara, for choosing a small business and nonprofit as your Best Of! We hope to keep impressing you with our selection and service. We hope to always be a highlight of your day!”

Runner-Up: Skin Deep

Law Firm

Mullen & Henzell LLP

mullenlaw.com

Mullen & Henzell has been part of Santa Barbara’s legal scene since 1953, when it opened as Cavalletto, Webster, Mullen & McCaughey; the firm took its current name at the beginning of 1991 and now practices from a Victoria Street office in business and real estate, civil litigation, labor and employment, and estate planning. It is recognized as the largest law firm based in the Tri-County region. Paul M. describes it as “Great people. Helpful.” Linda C. praises partner Lori Lewis: “She is smart, funny, and highly competent in family law!”

Runner-Up: Price, Postel & Parma

Licensed Massage Therapist

Marlo Tell

marlosmassage.com

“She has the strongest hands in all the lands!” says nominator Jacob T. of masseuse Marlo Tell, who has practiced massage in Santa Barbara since 1999. Her approach looks at the whole body to identify weak points, combining techniques based on each client’s needs. Her signature session may blend deep tissue, shiatsu, trigger point, myofascial release, sports massage, cupping, reflexology, and Swedish massage. Her clients include triathletes, marathon runners, and water polo players, as well as people seeking help with plantar fasciitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, hip injuries, and repetitive stress.

Runner-Up: Paul Freedom

Licensed Therapist

Center for Psychotherapy and Integrative Health

psychotherapysb.com

“Many of our therapists provide couple therapy, often referred to as couples therapy. It is heavy to witness the pain of people in struggling relationships unsuccessfully trying to make it better,” said Rudy Ruderman, CEO of the Center for Psychotherapy and Integrative Health. “Yet, it is one of the most rewarding and celebratory parts of the job when a couple finds their way to love and security.” That patience shows in the rooms themselves: 56 plants across 11 offices, many of them four-plus years in residence, watered weekly. “Our plants are symbolic of the notion that growth is always possible,” Ruderman said.

Runner-Up: Rebecca Capps

Local Award/Promo Company

Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties Co.

trivalleytrophies.com

“When you are in the recognition industry, our awards are going to honor truly great and outstanding people in our community. It’s very gratifying,” said Michael Krissman, Tri-Valley Trophies and Specialties owner. The craft is fussier than it looks: The hardest part is “analyzing artwork and making updates in order to ensure that it will turn out well on either awards or printed apparel.” Each year, Krissman and the team look forward to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “It’s exciting to see who we will be [making] new awards for,” he said.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Trophy & Engraving

Musical Instrument Store

Nick Rail Music

nickrailmusic.com

“Every year, we have the opportunity to assist with the Keep the Beat instrument donation campaign through the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, and it’s always such an amazing feeling helping students get instruments that they might not have otherwise!” said Laura Penrose, president of Nick Rail Music. “Also, I’ll never forget March 13, 2020. I had been planning a taco truck party for my staff, but instead had to lay everyone off due to the pandemic closures. I wasn’t sure we would ever open our doors again. Thankfully, we were able to overcome it and are stronger now than we were before!”

Runner-Up: Riviera Music

Optometrist

Eye & Vision Care

eyenvision.com

“One of the most rewarding parts of private practice is the relationships we build with our patients and their families,” said Tiffany Corby, optometrist. “We often have the privilege of watching our patients grow up and being part of their lives along the way. We get to know our patients beyond their prescriptions, and that can make our work incredibly fulfilling.” Patients describe the same arc from the other side of the chair. “Dr. Corby has been my optometrist for many years. She explains everything so well. I highly recommend,” said nominator Susan R.

Runner-Up: Goleta Valley Optical

Orthodontist

White & Grube Orthodontics

whiteandgrube.com

At White & Grube Orthodontics, every day is memorable. “When patients finish treatment, the confidence and excitement they bring to that appointment is deeply satisfying and genuinely unforgettable,” said Dr. Brett Grube, co-owner with Dr. Stewart White. “What I appreciate most — and remember longest — is when a child or teenager turns and thanks their parents for bringing them to our office.” What are the folks at White & Grube Orthodontics most looking forward to? The La Niña winter, “which tends to mean good surf here and a strong snowpack in the northern Sierra — snow in the mountains, water in the rivers, waves at home. That’s a lot of reasons to smile in one season, and we’ll make sure you’ve got a good one ready.”

Runner-Up: Ferris Orthodontic Group

Physical Therapy

Hayashida & Associates Physical Therapy

hayashidapt.com

“The science of human movement and performance keeps me excited about what I do. Finding new ways to translate the science into meaningful services that enhance the quality of life for people in our community is particularly exciting for me,” said Maury Hayashida, founder of Hayashida Physical Therapy. January marks one year since the practice joined Sutter Health, and alongside outpatient orthopedic work, the clinic now offers pelvic floor and lymphedema therapies, with providers certified in orthopedics, neurology, and pelvic floor therapy. One of the rewards of running a healthcare business in Santa Barbara, he said, is building relationships with other providers and specialists who collaborate on patient care, “because it offers insights and perspectives to care that are outside of our specialty.”

Runner-Up: Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center

Place to Work

University of California, Santa Barbara

ucsb.edu

Recognized time and again as one of the most beautiful college campuses, UC Santa Barbara’s undeniable charm is only half of what makes the university special. For starters, it is the largest employer in the county — the campus calls itself “a primary engine of economic activity on the South Coast.” It enrolls some 24,673 students and offers more than 200 majors, degrees, and credentials. Along the way, it has produced eight Nobel Laureates, 10 national centers and institutes, and membership in the Association of American Universities, one of 71 research-intensive institutions in the organization. Staff describe a workplace that lives up to the setting. For Karen B., the draw is “Dedicated, friendly colleagues.” Linda C. agrees: “Great location, great colleagues, great students.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Natural History Museum & Sea Center

Retirement Residence

Maravilla

(805) 892-6580

Maravilla’s 5486 Calle Real campus brings independent living, assisted living, memory care, and integrated healthcare together under one roof. Residents have access to a fitness center, heated pools and spas, a putting green, movie theaters, libraries, a billiards room, and landscaped walking paths, along with classes such as yoga, Zumba, Tai Chi, and aqua fitness. The community also offers book, gardening, and walking clubs; concerts, wine tastings, art classes, and lifelong-learning programs; plus a full-service salon, day spa, and on-site market. According to the community’s website, its promise is: “This is more than a place to live; it’s where your next chapter comes to life.”

Runner-Up: Casa Dorinda

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Senior Care Services

Friendship Center Adult Day Services

friendshipcentersb.org

Since 1976, Friendship Center has offered personalized day care for adults living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, other forms of dementia, and related conditions — and respite for the family members caring for them. The Montecito campus offers activities including live music, chair yoga, art projects, and pet therapy visits. The center uses a sliding scale for fees, and according to its website, “No one is turned away because of an inability to pay.” Nominators lined up to praise the staff. “The staff are wonderful,” wrote Judy S.; Patricia F. described “day activities in a respectful, informed, and joyful environment”; and Claudia U. put it plainly: “Without the Friendship Center, I would be unable to care for my husband at home!”

Runner-Up: Loan Closet by VNA Health