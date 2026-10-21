2026 Best of

Santa Barbara®

Looking Good



By Tiana Molony | October 22, 2026

Photos by Ingrid Bostrom | Illustrations by Ben Ciccati

Barber Shop

Arturo’s Barbershop and Hair Salon

arturobarbershop.com

Arturo’s Barbershop has been part of Santa Barbara’s barbering scene since 1999, when Arturo opened the neighborhood shop after earning his barber’s license and furthering his training with Vidal Sassoon. Today, the family business is in its third generation, with Arturo’s daughter, Karina, carrying on the tradition while expanding the shop’s offerings to include men’s hair color, waxing, and nail care. At its State Street location, Arturo’s continues to combine traditional barbering with a family-run approach to grooming. As nominator Victoria H. said, “Great haircuts for many years.”

Runner-Up: New Edition Barber Shop

Beauty Services

Skin Deep

skindeepsalon.com

For more than four decades, Skin Deep has been part beauty boutique, part spa, and part treasure hunt. Sisters Tina Hasche, Nina Meyer, and Gina McKee built the State Street shop around personalized service and a carefully chosen mix of skincare, beauty products, and gifts; today, owners Lauren and Torben Von Staden are carrying on that tradition. Along with facials, massages, waxing, makeup, and hair services, the shop stocks cosmetics, haircare, bath and body goods, jewelry, art, and gifts. “Great customer service and a diverse selection of gifts and services,” wrote nominator Marianne C. Kimberly K. calls it simply “A local favorite!”

Runner-Up: Sugar

Clothing Boutique

Lovebird Boutique

lovebirdsb.com

Christmas Eve is hands-down the favorite day at Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar, thanks to the “Last-Minute Men’s Club,” which starts arriving around 2 p.m. As the holiday deadline approaches, the shop fills with men searching for something special — and often looking to accomplish their Christmas shopping in a single trip. “They are hilarious, grateful, and enthusiastic shoppers, and we have so much fun when our little store is full of 10 to 12 of these guys,” said Nancy Burgner, who owns the shop with Peter Gaum. “They leave with a smile, a thoughtfully selected gift, and a sigh of relief that they made it under the wire one more year.”

Runner-Up: The Closet Trading Co.

Consignment Store

Crossroads Trading Company

crossroadstrading.com

“We get so excited to see the incredible fashion that comes through our doors every day,” said Kelsey Harrington, store manager at Crossroads Trading Company. Harrington says the store enjoys seeing the variety of vintage, designer, and contemporary pieces that come through its doors while giving clothing a second life and keeping it out of landfills. “Above all, it’s the relationships we build with our regular sellers, customers, and the Santa Barbara community that make what we do so rewarding,” Harrington continued. “Being part of a community that values fashion, individuality, and sustainability is what keeps us excited to come to work every day.”

Runner-Up: Miss Daisy’s Consignment and Auction House

Day Spa

Place to Get a Facial

Float Luxury Spa

floatluxuryspa.com

“The nature of our business is so incredibly rewarding!” said Natalie Rowe, Float Luxury Spa owner. “When someone takes time for themselves at the spa, it is often the highlight of their day, their week, or even their month! The fact that we get to be a part of our guests’ wellness journey is pretty special, and we don’t take that for granted. Life is hectic; when someone can carve out some time for relaxation and rejuvenation, it is up to us to make it really rewarding, and we like to think we do that very well!”

Runner-Up (Day Spa, Place to Get a Facial): Evolutions Medical & day Spa

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Dry Cleaner

Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors

ablitts.com

“Every day is different. Garment care is truly an art form, and we see it all,” said Darcy Yasui, controller at Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors. “It’s inspiring to see our staff hard at work and the joy our customers get when we are able to remove that impossible stain or alter that gown just right so they look and feel their best!” That attention to detail does not go unnoticed: “They are the premier dry cleaner in town with a spotless reputation,” said nominator Montell W.

Runner-Up: Eco Friendly Cleaners

Eyewear Selection

Goleta Valley Optical

gvoptical.com

“It’s always rewarding to fit children and infants with eyeglasses for the first time,” said Jonathon Knauss, manager and co-owner of Goleta Valley Optical. “Their faces always light up when they can finally see the world around them. It’s also really great to see generations of local families come in over the years. You get to catch up, give updates, sometimes meet new faces. It’s one of the perks of being part of a small community.”

Runner-Up: Occhiali Fine Eyewear

Hair Salon

Oak + Violet Salon

oakandvioletsalon.com

“We opened just prior to COVID. What a wild ride,” said Cristina Malovos Lira, salon owner and stylist at the Oak + Violet Salon. Balancing owner and stylist is the hardest part, and the most rewarding: “As a stylist, I get to focus on the creative side of what I love, but as an owner, there’s a whole other layer of responsibility that people don’t always see,” said Malovos. She’s built a team-based salon that’s “very much a family,” with “a special dynamic that allows a peaceful work environment for both us and our clients.” As nominator Susan B. put it, “Great cut, great person, great vibe.”

Runner-Up: The Color Room

Jewelry Store

Bryant & Sons

bryantandsons.com

With more than 60 years in business in Santa Barbara, Bryant & Sons still measures its days by the people it serves. “Being just a small part of many of the most important times in our customers’ lives continues to be a very rewarding part of the job,” said Michael Bryant, owner. And what keeps the work exciting after six decades? “The customers! Helping our customers find the perfect piece makes every day exciting!”

Runner-Up: Anna Janelle Jewelry

Medical Spa

Evolutions Medical & Day Spa

evolutionsmedicalspa.com

At 350 Chapala Street, Evolutions Medical & Day Spa brings together the worlds of medical aesthetics and traditional day-spa pampering under one 6,000-square-foot roof. Founded and overseen by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Terry J. Perkins, the downtown Santa Barbara spa offers a long menu of ways to relax and refresh. On the day-spa side, guests can settle in for massages, therapeutic facials, chemical peels, body scrubs and wraps, waxing, and other treatments. The medical spa offers aesthetic treatments including Botox and Dysport, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, laser vein removal, microneedling, skin resurfacing, IPL treatments, skin tightening, Sculptra, and Ultherapy. Nominator Barbara Y. appreciated the “many services, great atmosphere, fair prices.”

Runner-Up: Jessica Barker Medical Aesthetics

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Nail Salon

Modern Nails

modernnailsca.com

Few things are better than a good manicure — especially when you don’t have to wait long to get one. At Modern Nails, customers can count on getting polished and pampered without spending hours waiting for an appointment. Nominator Bronwen B. appreciates the salon’s flexibility, noting that “they always fit you in.” Whether you’re squeezing in a quick refresh or simply looking to treat yourself to a little nail care, Modern Nails makes it easy to leave with freshly manicured hands.

Runner-Up: Champagne Nail Bar

Resort Spa

The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara

(805) 571-4210

“What keeps me excited is the incredible team I have the privilege to work alongside every day,” said Alexis Haley, Ritz-Carlton Bacara spa director. “Their dedication, talent, and genuine care for our guests bring our unique wellness experiences to life and create the kind of moments that leave a lasting impression. Seeing our team come together to help people feel renewed, cared for, and connected is what makes this work so meaningful and rewarding.”

Runner-Up: Ojai Valley Inn

Shoes

Deckers Brands Showcase

locations.ugg.com/CA-Goleta-10999

According to a 2011 Indy article by Ethan Stewart, the sandal that started it all for college friends Doug Otto and Karl Lopker was originally called “Driftwood Dans.” The UCSB grads wanted a sturdier flip-flop, so they layered rubber soles together and began selling the sandals to surf shops in California and Hawai‘i. During a trip to Hawai‘i, Otto reportedly heard people call the stacked sandals “deckas,” a nickname inspired by their resemblance to skateboard decks. And so, just like that, Driftwood Dans became Deckers. The company grew into a global footwear operation, adding Teva in 1985 and UGG in 1995. Today, Deckers remains rooted in Goleta, where its headquarters and Deckers Brands Showcase are located.

Runner-Up: Diani

Sunglasses Selection

Occhiali Fine Eyewear

occhialieyewear.com

“We travel now to Paris or Milan to attend the international eyewear shows. We search each year for new independent eyewear designers, who we can promote. These designers have stories, are passionate, and care about the quality of their frames,” said Irwin Eve, owner-optician of Occhiali Fine Eyewear. “It feels like you are forming a partnership in their quest, supporting their creative ideals.” Inside Occhiali, each frame is unique. “The store is built around evolving curation,” Eve continued. “Nothing is static.”

Runner-Up: Sunglass Hut

Tattoo Shop

805 Ink

805ink.com

Since 2008, 805 Ink has been putting permanent artwork on Santa Barbara skin, with a crew of artists covering just about every tattoo style you can think of. American traditional, Japanese, fine-line black and gray — whatever your vision, there’s an artist who can bring it to life. The studio accepts walk-ins when availability allows, making it a convenient option for both carefully planned pieces and those “I think I want a tattoo today” moments. Check out the artists’ portfolios online to find the style that speaks to you.

Runner-Up: Mary Tattoo

Thrift Store

Alpha Thrift Stores

alphasb.org/thrift-stores

What started in 1950 with three Santa Barbara parents looking for educational opportunities for their children has grown into the Alpha Resource Center and the many programs it operates today. In the organization’s early years, supporters raised money through bazaars, food booths, and other community fundraisers to keep the work going. Those efforts eventually grew into Alpha’s thrift stores, where donated clothing, furniture, household goods, and more help support the organization’s mission. Michael T. called it “a wonderful thrift shop that supports our local nonprofit”; Janice P. likes the Goleta store’s “broad selection of gently used clothing.”

Runner-Up: Destined for Grace

Vintage Store

The Blue Door

thebluedoorsb.com

“Most people don’t realize the sheer scale of the treasure hunt happening behind the scenes,” said Brian Garwood and Carolyn Petersen, co-owners of The Blue Door. “We actually have 18 distinct collectors sourcing for The Blue Door simultaneously. On any given day, we have people scouring local Santa Barbara estates, road-tripping through Oregon, and even shipping finds back from Italy. Because we have 18 unique pairs of eyes bringing in new pieces daily, our floor is constantly evolving. You can walk through our doors twice in the same week and experience a completely different store.”

Runner-Up: Funk Zone Vintage