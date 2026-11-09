I knew I wanted to see Malcolm Todd live at his sister Audrey Hobert’s show when he made a surprise appearance and jumped alongside her on trampolines to sing her song “Sue me.” The energy in the venue changed, and seemed to bend around the two of them. It was a testament to their connection and synergy, but Todd also had a mix of silliness and levity, paired with completely serious confidence, that I hadn’t really seen before.

I headed to The Greek Theatre to check it out for myself. I hopped on the bus and made my way up the hill, walked in, passed a sign that read “MALCOLM TODD – SOLD OUT,” and into a crowd of fans in red shirts.

Malcolm Todd | Photo: Aidan Cullen

A singer-songwriter who combines soul, R&B, and pop with vulnerable lyrics, Malcolm Todd went viral with the songs “Art House” and “Roommates,” then signed to Columbia Records. Since then, he’s built a strong following, with some songs gaining global recognition, including “Chest Pain (I Love),” “Sweet Boy,” and “Earrings.” Todd then released his 2026 album Do That Again, which he started touring and promoting this year.

The show started with the screen onstage flashing red, then a video showed each member of Todd’s band backstage with an announcer saying each of their names as they popped up onscreen. They then ran out onstage one by one, until Todd ran out at the very end. The lights went dark for a moment, then came back on as the band started playing “Jean Skirt,” “Breathe,” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” The lyrics go, “Don’t fall asleep, you love me much too well. If you can’t hear a word I say, then I won’t make a sound.”

Todd used the stage creatively; one highlight was “Walk to Class,” where Todd and his band looked like they were walking through the city while playing in a line. Todd spoke into a red phone as he sang “X’s & O’s,” while clips of characters from famous movies giving impassioned speeches on telephones showed onscreen. During “Obsessica,” a host of girls’ names played back-to-back, with the names in the lyrics matching perfectly in sync with his singing. “I said Felicia, Brandy, Marley, and Jess, yeah I said I think I’m a little bit obsessed … Selena and Rina, Gina and Carly and Haley.”

The crowd settled as Todd sat at the piano to sing “Gun To My Head” and “Good Bye,” the former being a highlight as it built until the band, sitting in a circle in the back of the stage, joined him. Looking out into the packed crowd, Todd seemed a bit taken aback as he sheepishly said, “I’m a lucky guy.”

He then looked around cheekily and said, “Wait…I’ve been looking all over for these!” as the camera zoomed in on two earrings on the ground, and the band went into playing his recent hit “Earrings.” Personal favorite “I Saw Your Face” followed, as Todd opened and closed the song, singing a line that tied the earlier movie clips in nicely: “Life’s not a movie, I’m not a movie star.”

Malcolm Todd | Photo: Aidan Cullen

The band ran offstage, and moments later, the screen flashed red as a series of questions appeared. A Magic 8 Ball popped up, displaying, “SHOULD I END THE SHOW?” followed by the response, “DON’T DO THAT AGAIN.” “SHOULD I GO BACK TO SCOOPING ICE CREAM?” received the same answer. Finally, “SHOULD I SING ANOTHER SONG?” appeared, prompting the ball to flash, “DO THAT AGAIN.” The crowd roared as a video montage featuring Todd at various points throughout his life and career began to play.

It felt like a genuine way to start the last songs, “Do That Again,” “Leave It All to Me” (a cover of the iCarly theme song), and “Roommates.” The confidence from the Audrey Hobert show was there in spades, with some dashes of earnestness, humor, and anxious emotion in both his performances and songs.

To end this article in the cheesiest way possible, seeing him at that show made me want him to “do that again” and, as someone who barely knew Todd going into Hobert’s show, I’m glad I was there to see it happen.