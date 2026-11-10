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Santa Barbara, CA — Local high school seniors have until November 15 to apply for 2027–28 art and honors scholarships offered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Honors scholarships are limited to South County seniors who excel academically; art scholarships are limited to seniors in Southern Santa Barbara County and at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who excel in the traditional fine arts. Complete eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at http://www.sbscholarship.org.

The Foundation awarded 22 honors scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year, having received 162 applications. Honors applicants are evaluated on the basis of academic achievement. Twenty South County students out of an applicant pool of 63 received art scholarships for the current academic year, as did 6 of 16 applicants at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Recipients are selected on the basis of submitted works, as evaluated by prominent local artists. Art submissions must be original works of painting, drawing, sketching, photography, design, furniture, or sculpture. Applicants selected to participate in the art judging will be invited to submit portfolios after November 15.

“These scholarship programs consistently attract remarkably talented young people, and we expect more of the same this year. Our local high schools are clearly doing a wonderful job preparing area students for bright futures,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Calen Ouellette.

The Scholarship Foundation is seeking donors to fund North County art scholarships. To establish an art or honors scholarship for local students, contact Director of Development and Operations Nicole Jones at njones@sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $175 million to more than 66,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.