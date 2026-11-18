A Bigger Blueprint for

Providence’s Young Engineers

New Campus Promises Room to Grow for an

Academy Built Around Ethics Helping Others

By Callie Fausey | November 19, 2026

Students from Providence School’s Engineering Academy design and build a variety of devices, often centered on helping others. | Credit: Courtesy

At Santa Barbara’s Providence School, young engineering students have designed projects to help the community for the past 11 years. They have created robots, drones, wheelchairs, workout equipment, and even an exact replica of school bus steps for children with mobility challenges to practice walking on.

Passing its decadal anniversary, the private Christian school is now looking forward to moving to a new home with dedicated space for its Engineering Academy’s students.

“When I started this engineering academy, I really wanted it to be a unique thing that was completely coherent with our Christian, liberal arts approach,” said academy director Rodney Meadth. “We want to love God and love others with every aspect of what we do.”

For Meadth, it’s not just about whether the students can create something, but the intention behind it, guided by morals and ethics. How can they work with real clients to improve their lives in big and small ways? There are many moral implications behind current technological and engineering pursuits — artificial intelligence, for example — so the next generation should be fully well-rounded in their understanding of the human person, literature, history, and how to meet needs, he said.

“Whether you’re building a bridge or building a car or designing the interface on a cell phone, you need to be thinking fully about what the implications are,” he said. “What’s the history of this? How do you honor those who’ve gone before while improving on what they’ve done?”

That approach has guided Meadth for the past “10 years, plus one.” His students leave the academy as driven and inspired individuals, with many pursuing degrees in engineering and related fields and going on to work at top local companies and government agencies

Rodney Meadth (center) with some of his recent students | Credit: Courtesy

One alumnus, Meadth said, is an architect in town who got their start in 7th grade by building Lego robots. Others are doing “tremendous things” in the fields of robotics, aerospace engineering, prosthetics, and even Formula 1 racing, he said.

“I’ve got an optomechanical engineer who works on very secretive projects that he can’t even tell me about,” he said with a proud laugh.

Now, the new campus is coming into the picture. Crews broke ground at the former Girls Inc. property on Ortega Street in August, celebrating the next chapter for the small school and its next generation of students. The academy has so far been housed in shared classrooms with other teachers and they “build stuff wherever we can build it,” Meadth said with a smile.

Meadth’s students built the scale model of the new campus, based on the architect’s plans, to be shown to donors. “It’s great to see it all converge together,” he said. “I get to bring in my engineering students, they get the first look at the architectural renderings, and they get to walk the construction site.”

When all is said and done, it will be a state-of-the-art urban campus that can welcome more students, with a dedicated engineering classroom outfitted with 3D printers and other tools for students to brainstorm and bring projects to life.

Providence School Engineering Academy students 3D printed and constructed a small-scale model of the school’s new campus. | Credit: Courtesy

Meadth focuses on design, physics, and mathematics, where a lot of work is done around the table: putting their heads together to tackle complex problems, such as how to make an exact replica of a school bus staircase that can stand on its own, while being collapsible and portable.

“We never have and don’t ever plan on having a warehouse with 50 machine shop stations set up where we can teach kids how to run a lathe and turn metal,” Meadth explained, noting that while those kinds of opportunities are certainly beneficial for students, Providence just fits into a different corner of the engineering world. “That’s just not our approach. We want them to learn design principles and be leaders in their field.”

So, what do the next 10 years look like? He said the next chapter will be far more defined by their surroundings. He called it a chapter of celebration, ownership, and identity. It’s the culmination of a regular “design charrette” he’s pitched to his students over the years: If you could have an engineering academy facility, what would it look like?

“This engineering academy will really be living in a space that is breathing the dreams and the plans of all the engineering students up to this point,” he said. Learning engineering is just one more mode of their Christian discipleship, he added.

“How can we use all of this to love God and to love others in new and exciting and skillful ways?” he said. “That’s what I want to keep giving kids.”

See providencesb.org.