Schools of Thought 2026

How Santa Barbara Educators Put

Curiosity, Confidence, and Independence

at the Heart of Learning

By Indy Staff | November 19, 2026

Credit: Courtesy

What makes an education stick? In this year’s Schools of Thought issue, the answers take us beyond textbooks and test scores, into engineering workshops, around campfires, and through the sometimes uncomfortable work of figuring things out for yourself.

We hear from students discovering life without their phones, educators helping teens embrace challenges, and a tutor whose goal is to make himself unnecessary. We explore how young engineers design projects to help their neighbors, how after-school programs give young people room to find their voices, and what students need to learn when artificial intelligence can supply the answers. We also examine efforts to make quality child care more available, recognizing that a family’s ability to work and learn often starts there.

Across these stories, you’ll find learning takes practice, trust, curiosity, and room to make mistakes. A lesson sticks when students can carry it into their lives, and use it to decide what comes next.

—Tyler Hayden