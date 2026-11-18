A Little Time, a Lot of Connection

By Tyler Hayden | November 19, 2026

Tilly Tamony on stage | Credit: Courtesy

After an argument with her mom, Matilda “Tilly” Tamony had a familiar teenage problem: She was mad, her mother was upset, and she didn’t want the day to end that way.

What helped was something she had learned at AHA!: EAR, short for “empathize, acknowledge, repair.” The idea was to recognize what happened without launching into excuses, consider the other person’s feelings, and ask what could help make things right. “I used this after our fight, and we didn’t go to bed angry,” said Tamony, a junior at Santa Barbara High School.

Helping young people navigate those everyday encounters is part of the work of AHA!, a Santa Barbara nonprofit that has provided social and emotional education since 1999. The organization’s offerings range from after-school Creative, Girls, and Guys groups to summer programs, school-based initiatives, and workshops for adults.

The organization’s model places value on the time teens spend learning to listen, communicate, and take responsibility for their relationships. For Tamony and fellow Santa Barbara High student Melany Ruiz, those lessons often begin with a rose and a thorn.

Participants open their groups by sharing something positive and something difficult from their day or week. The structure gives teens repeated opportunities to do things that can feel surprisingly difficult: name a feeling, ask for support, hear someone out, or speak honestly in front of other people.

Tamony first encountered AHA! during a presentation in her 6th-grade homeroom. A best friend’s decision to try a group persuaded her to go, too. “I started off the group anxious and nervous around people,” she recalled. “I ended it by feeling connected and welcomed.”

For Ruiz, now a senior, the introduction came in 2022, when her mother enrolled her in AHA!’s summer program. She was approaching the transition from junior high to high school and feeling tense about what came next.

Meeting older students gave her a chance to hear from people who had already navigated the change she was dreading. Their experiences made high school feel more manageable, and new friendships helped ease the uncertainty.

Tilly Tamony (right) with Molly Green | Credit: Courtesy

Still, feeling comfortable enough to participate didn’t mean she immediately felt okay being herself. “In groups, I always had anxiety to fit in with what everyone else was sharing so I wouldn’t stand out,” Ruiz said. Over time, that pressure eased. She credits meeting people who helped her feel confident enough to share honestly.

For Tamony, connection also comes through making things together. One of her favorite AHA! projects involved producing a two- to three-minute movie. Participants handled props, lighting, acting, and filming, each contributing to something they couldn’t have made the same way alone.

Other moments have been quieter. During a difficult stretch at home earlier this year, Tamony went for a walk around the block with Molly Green, AHA!’s senior director of development. “She listened to me in a way I had never felt listened to before,” Tamony said.

Those opportunities to speak and be heard have carried into more public settings, too. When Tamony addressed the Carpinteria school board, as nervous as she was, she had practice speaking with unfamiliar people to draw from. “I was able to speak my truth and say what I needed to say,” she said.

AHA!’s after-school programs are free, and participants can earn community service hours or apply for a paid stipend. The activities vary, but much of what Tamony and Ruiz describe comes down to having people available to talk — older students who remember starting high school, peers willing to share a difficult week, or an adult who will walk with you around the block.

See ahasb.org.