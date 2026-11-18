Midland’s Wide-Open Classroom

Two Students Share What They’ve Learned from

Caring for Horses, Exploring 2,860 Acres,

and Putting Their Phones Away

By Tyler Hayden | November 19, 2026

Midland School students spend their class time in small groups, where they’re expected to ask questions, speak up, and learn from one another. | Credit: Courtesy

At Midland School in the Santa Ynez Valley, education means putting down your phone, pulling on your boots, and sharing responsibility for life on a 2,860-acre campus. Between classes, students care for horses, wash dishes, and find their own favorite corners of the landscape. Here, students Austin Kimball and Marcela Trejo reflect on the challenges, discoveries, and everyday routines shaping their Midland experience.

Austin Kimball, Grade 12

What was adjusting to life without your phone actually like? How has it changed the way you spend your time or connect with friends? The adjustment was actually very hard; I felt I was always missing something. It was so bad that I would check my pocket and feel nothing, and my heart would drop. I mean, I truly was a servant to my phone. That was week one. After that, the thoughts about my phone slowly faded away. After one month, I was truly free from my phone. The biggest help was that none of my peers had their phones, so I thought of it less.

With my friends at home, it’s harder to keep in touch. But honestly, I don’t talk to them much when I’m at school. I’m in my own world. And when I’m home, something switches; I’m connecting back with them almost like I never left.

At school, it’s sometimes like a goose hunt to find someone. You can’t just call them or text them. You have to walk around just to find out they were also looking for you and you were just going in circles. But I never regret giving up my phone, and I wish I did it sooner.

How has your idea of success changed since coming here? Has Midland influenced what you want from college or life afterward? What I want in my life has changed a lot. I always thought that I would go into some typical job, like finance. But Midland is different; it taught me not to join the rat race and do what I enjoy and combine it with other things. I do have a love for finance and that whole world ever since I can remember.

But during my time at Midland, I have also fallen in love with the thoughts of more practical skills like maintenance. This was further inspired by the “sport” Midland offers called maintenance, which is where I fell in love with the idea of going to a trade school. So, I went online and did research to combine both my interests of finance and maintenance and landed on construction management and contracting. I truly believe that without Midland, I would never have found a passion for those trades and found a path where I can combine two things that I love.

Some of the first lessons in self-reliance come with a hammer in hand | Credit: Courtesy

Marcela Trejo, Grade 11

What does having 2,860 acres as your campus mean in your everyday life? Is there a place or experience that has become especially meaningful to you? When I first came to Midland, I was not in tune with the land. Growing up in one of the biggest cities in Honduras, I had not experienced nature. It was intimidating. I had never camped before and was not used to the dust or the mysterious bugs around campus. Slowly, I started gaining the courage to try things that I wouldn’t have done before.

I grew to love hiking and exploring the wild. I fell in love with stargazing and seeked out any opportunity that I could have to look at the stars. Not only that, but I found a place where I could feel safe and at peace. One day, exploring off the trail, my friends and I found a beautiful patch of green grass and purple shooting stars with a view of the mountain. My friends and I decided to call this place Starslanding.

We venture out in the afternoons to look at the view and chatter about our days. On days where I feel homesick, I go back to this place and meditate. Starslanding reminds me of how privileged I am to be here and ground my thoughts into positive ones.

What campus jobs have you taken on, and which has challenged you most? Tell me about a time other students were counting on you to get something done. For my junior and senior year, I was part of Horse Crew, which is in charge of taking care of our herd. One of the most challenging parts of my job is waking up before the sun comes out and walking out to the barn to feed our horses. While it is a unique experience that very few high schoolers get to do, it is not an easy job. Some mornings, I have to push past my exhaustion and get out of bed into the cold. However, it fulfills me to know that the job that I am doing is important for others.

Me and my crew are diligent and care for the lives of other living beings and work together as a team to make the job run smoothly. This year, being the oldest crew member, I am in charge of managing the scheduling and doing the extra tasks around the barn as well as mentoring other students. Together, we create a cohesive environment where other students can enjoy the horse program.