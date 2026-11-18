The Work Before Work:

Finding Child Care in

Santa Barbara County

County Education Office Helps Families

Navigate High Costs and Limited Openings

By Callie Fausey | November 19, 2026

The Santa Barbara County Education office relieves the burden of finding and affording childcare for working families, operating nine preschools and two infant and toddler programs. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Education Office

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) is working behind the scenes to tackle a big, expensive problem for the region’s littlest residents and their families: child care.

“Child care is one of those things a whole family’s day depends on,” said Janelle Willis, SBCEO’s Administrator of Early Care & Education. “Before you need to get to work, attend a class, or go to a job interview, you want to know your child is somewhere safe, with people you trust. And you have to be able to afford it.”

That’s the issue. Like so many other things in Santa Barbara, quality childcare is often out of reach for working parents. Spaces are limited, and prices are high.

Recognizing this need, the Education Office helps families access child care. It operates its own preschools and care centers, helps families pay for the service, supports providers, and works to expand options across the region. It also offers coaching and support to the teachers and caregivers doing this work every day.

Willis said that any parent who has tried to make a work schedule, preschool pickup, and grandparent’s availability line up know that child care can become a second job before they have even arrived at their first.

On average, SBCEO’s Early Care and Education team supports 7,000 children from infancy to age 12 every year. They help around 4,500 families pay for child care through the Alternative Payment Program (APP), an assistance program paid for with state and federal dollars. This fiscal year, the team is overseeing and administering $93.4 million in funding.

Willis said that SBCEO tends to see the highest need in Mid and North County. But finding care means more than finding an opening, she said. It needs to fit the child’s age, the parent’s schedule, the family’s budget, and how far they can commute.

Learning happens before kindergarten, SBCEO recognizes, so they help support children in those early years, giving them a stronger foundation for what’s next. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Education Office

The largest need continues to be infant and toddler care. Learning happens before kindergarten, Willis noted. Supporting children in those early years, she said, helps give them a stronger foundation for what’s next. “Together, that work helps give Santa Barbara County children a strong start and families the stability that keeps our community moving,” Willis said.

She recounted the story of one mom who was raising two young children on her own and had waited years for help with child care. After she enrolled in APP, she put herself through college, got a job, and worked her way into management, all while raising her kids. “Eventually, she told us she didn’t need the assistance anymore. She could pay for their care herself,” Willis recounted. “That is what we want for everyone.”

Neither shame nor judgment is ever placed on parents who walk through their doors. Parents can be working hard to support their families and still need help paying for child care, Willis said. They want families to feel comfortable about asking for support. They don’t need to know the program names or figure out eligibility on their own before reaching out; and Willis encourages grandparents, friends, and employers to share this resource that may help someone they know.

“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes to help children have a good day and parents get on with theirs.” She shared a message to the community: “We’re here. Reach out. A conversation with our team can help you understand what’s available.”

Learn more about SBCEO’s Early Care and Education programs, including how to contact its offices in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc, at sbceo.org/programs/ece.