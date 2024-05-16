Get your business in front of our Dads and Grads in our dedicated email and online at independent.com!

Deadline to Participate: Friday, May 31

Cost: $250

Inclusion in a dedicated email newsletter going out to 21,000+ readers on Thursday, June 6.

You listing will include:

Business Name

100 word description

Photo

Button that goes to a link of your choice (website, reservation page, etc.)

Your listing will also be included on a dedicated Dads and Grads landing page on independent.com. This landing page will be promoted in print, online, and in our daily newsletter between June 6 and June 16.

Additionally, any business that runs a print ad highlighting their Dads and Grads offerings will receive this promotion for free.

Contact your Advertising Representative or email advertising@independent.com