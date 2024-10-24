Spread some extra Holiday Cheer to our readers while we help promote your business.

From December 5 – December 16 we will be giving away prizes provided by local businesses to our readers.

Participation Deadline: Monday, November 25 at noon

Benefits of Participating:

Grow your database

Learn about consumers through lead-generating questions and demographic information

Drive new revenue with targeted leads created through email opt-ins and lead-generating questions

What You Receive:

Email opt-in on registration page

2 lead-generating questions to as entrants

Facebook like button on registration page

Instagram follow button on registration page

Recognition in all Great Holiday Giveaway Promotion 2 print ads promoting giveaway Giveaway landing page on independent.com 2 Extra! Newsletters SB Independent Instagram posts



Cost of Participation: $500 + Prize (Valued at $50 or more)

*For Gift Guide Advertisers: $150 + Prize (Valued at $50 or more).

Find out more about advertising in our annual Gift Guide by clicking here.

Contact your advertising representative today or email advertising@independent.com